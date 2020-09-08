The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for Sept. 17.

Shmuel Ben Sason wears a protective face mask as his parrot Shuki sits on his shoulder on Thursday in Bnei Brak, Israel. As the country grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases, it has imposed a three-week lockdown that coincides with Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Multiple provinces are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. What needs to be done now?

A resurgence in coronavirus infections in several provinces over the last few weeks has raised alarms about current disease control measures in place and what steps need to be taken to curb the spread of the virus. B.C, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec have all reported a bump in cases throughout September, and some have paused their reopening plans as a result.

Officials will need to determine which reopening policies to roll back and which to keep as cases mount. Those choices will need to be made quickly, infectious disease experts told CBC News. "In pandemics, it's all about the speed of response," said Dr. Matthew Oughton, an infectious disease specialist at Jewish General Hospital and assistant professor at McGill University in Montreal. "The slower you are for something that spreads and expands exponentially, the farther and farther behind you're going to get."

If cases continue to rise, "I think public health will have to make the difficult decisions to look at whether we should be closing certain types of businesses," said Dr. Stephanie Smith, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. "It makes it more challenging for public health, because there's a huge reluctance to go backwards ... when it's so detrimental to the economy." Targeted information about public health measures needs to be given to young people and those who face health inequities in urban centres, said Smith. "Each individual public health unit needs to determine where they are seeing cases and determine the best steps in terms of trying to mitigate those rising numbers," she said.

In Ontario, the province announced new gathering limits and new fines to stall the spread of COVID-19. Gerald Evans, an epidemiologist at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., said before Thursday's announcement that the province should look into curtailing some businesses again, such as limiting bar hours and pausing events such as indoor weddings.

In Quebec, Oughton said the province still needs a well-established, broad-scale program for distance learning. He also said businesses such as bars may be hard to keep open as infections rise if keeping schools open remains a priority.

IN BRIEF

Ontario limits gatherings, promises to 'throw the book' at rule-breakers

Ontario is rolling back gathering limits in some areas of the province and also implementing new fines for people who host and attend large gatherings during the pandemic, Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday. This comes as the province reported 293 new cases of COVID-19.

Ford said that starting Friday in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel region, gatherings are now limited to 25 outdoors and 10 indoors. Those new caps don't extend to places such as restaurants, movie theatres, banquet halls, gyms and convention centres. Ford said that the new gathering limits don't apply to those areas or to schools, because those places have "really strict protocols in place." People at any gathering must maintain distancing measures with people outside their social bubbles, he said.

The premier said the province is also instituting a minimum fine of $10,000 for the organizers of illegal social gatherings, as well as $750 for people who show up at parties. "We will throw the book at you if you break the rules," Ford said. "They must be a few fries short of a Happy Meal, these people."

Ford also said the province is freezing residential rent increases in 2021 and extending Ontario's current ban on commercial evictions.

N.L. travel ban upheld in provincial Supreme Court ruling

A judge has ruled that Newfoundland and Labrador's controversial COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-residents will remain intact. In a ruling released Thursday, Justice Donald Burrage wrote that the travel ban does, indeed, violate Section 6 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which allows Canadians to move freely throughout the country. However, Burrage said, the ban is protected by Section 1, which allows for reasonable exemptions to the charter.

Lawyers acting for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and Halifax resident Kim Taylor filed the court challenge in May after Taylor was denied a travel exemption to attend her mother's funeral in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"While restrictions on personal travel may cause mental anguish to some, and certainly did in the case of Ms. Taylor, the collective benefit to the population as a whole must prevail," Burrage wrote in his decision. "COVID-19 is a virulent and potentially fatal disease. In the circumstances of the case, Ms. Taylor's right to mobility must give way to the common good."

O'Toole slams government over COVID-19 testing after waiting hours at Ottawa site

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole denounced the current state of COVID-19 testing in Canada after his family waited hours at an Ottawa site Wednesday only to be turned away because of capacity issues. O'Toole, his wife and their two children were tested Thursday morning at a site in Gatineau, Que., which offers priority testing for MPs and their families.

The new Conservative leader is in self-isolation after being exposed to the virus; one of his staff members has tested positive for COVID-19. O'Toole had been travelling with this person in Quebec over the weekend and on Monday. "While waiting in the COVID-19 testing lineup, I was struck by how many families were waiting just like ours," O'Toole said of the Ottawa testing centre, which he didn't identify. "Children are being sent home from school to get tested, and it is hard for moms and dads to keep them calm."

The four testing sites in the city of Ottawa have been afflicted by hours-long waits over recent days as parents have scrambled to get their school-age children tested. "The Trudeau Liberals have created this mess by refusing to approve other testing methods — despite all our allies having, for months, multiple tests, including much faster and less-invasive methods," O'Toole said.

While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two antigen testing devices in May and July, respectively — tests that can deliver results in less than 15 minutes — Health Canada regulators have not yet approved such products. Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Wednesday that Health Canada is not yet satisfied with any of the options it has been reviewing for rapid COVID-19 testing devices — and they will not be deployed across the country until regulators are sure they'll meet a certain standard.

THE SCIENCE

What we know about Ontario's September surge in COVID-19 infections

Public health officials can't trace how roughly half of Ontario's latest COVID-19 cases got infected, even as Premier Doug Ford unveils fresh measures to try to slow the pace of spread. To gain insights into the September surge of COVID-19 in Canada's largest province, CBC News has analyzed Ontario's data on active cases — those who have most recently tested positive for the virus and are either hospitalized or still considered to be infectious.

This gives a clearer picture of current trends that can't always be spotted in the province's daily release of COVID-19 numbers. Of the more than 2,300 currently active cases in Ontario:

The suspected method of exposure for 54 per cent of cases is either unknown, missing or labelled as "no epidemiological link," which means the novel coronavirus is being spread in the community. More than one-third of active cases are among people in their 20s, even though that age group makes up only 14 per cent of the province's population. More than half of active cases are in just two public health units — Toronto and Peel region.

The data suggests that many Ontarians are currently contracting COVID-19 through unmemorable interactions with others in the course of their daily lives. Experts are worried that failing to track the source of so many new infections will hamper efforts to rein in the spread of the virus.

AND FINALLY...

Welcome to Twitch U: Pandemic has some profs streaming lectures on gaming platform

A wall of real-time video game play is seen in the lobby of Twitch Interactive Inc, a social video platform and gaming community owned by Amazon, in San Francisco, Calif., in 2017. A N.L. professor is using the platform to reach his students. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

David Churchill is just 20 minutes into his first lecture of the semester at Memorial University of Newfoundland in St. John, and students are already expressing their enthusiasm. Not with lit-up eyes or hands waving in the air but with a series of emojis.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, few of the university's fall semester courses will be in person. There is a university-approved video lecture system, but for his two courses in the computer science department, Churchill is experimenting with an online streaming platform used mainly by gamers. The platform, Twitch, is where video gamers usually log on to watch others play or to stream their own gameplay in hopes of attracting a few viewers.

The assistant professor of computer science addressed his students last week from his webcam. His image was embedded on a bigger screen showing the course notes as a cascade of comments, questions and "emotes" (gamer emojis) poured into the chat window from users — presumably his students — with names such as RandomCuztard and KlonTwitch. He'd look over and answer questions every few minutes. With 117 people registered for the course, his first lecture held steady at about 100 viewers. In theory, anyone in the world could have been among them.

Churchill had planned to record his lectures and put them online for his students, but he found they were boring. He wanted more energy and more opportunity for human connection. So, he turned to what he knew — and to what his students knew. When he asked those who'd already enrolled whether they wanted recorded or live-streamed Twitch lectures, Twitch won 71-0.

