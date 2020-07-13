The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for Nov. 20.

Coronavirus tracker: Follow the spread of COVID-19 as case numbers remain high in most of Canada.

Follow the spread of COVID-19 as case numbers remain high in most of Canada. Ontario unveils new COVID-19 restrictions, mostly in Toronto and Peel.

'Time is not on our side,' Saskatchewan's chief medical officer says.

B.C. mask mandate an about-face in a province struggling to replicate its 1st-wave success.

Read more: Quebec COVID-19 guidelines for Christmas are raising questions of religious fairness; go inside a Moscow pop-up hospital at what Vladimir Putin calls a 'very tense' time for Russia with respect to the coronavirus..

International summits continue, virtually, during the pandemic. World leaders including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (top, second from right), U.S. President Donald Trump (bottom right), and Russian President Vladimir Putin (bottom left) are shown Friday during the online Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. ((Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images))

Trudeau urges vigilance, government releases COVID-19 case projections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pleaded with Canadians on Friday to bear down and follow public health rules to contain a rise in COVID-19 cases. In selling his message, Trudeau urged Canadians to think of the front-line workers in health care and other industries who have been bearing the brunt of the pandemic this year.

"They have been heroes. They have been going above and beyond anything they might have thought they were signing up for," said Trudeau.

"We need to help them. We need to give them a break."

Trudeau's plea comes as new modelling from the Public Health Agency of Canada estimates the number of COVID-19 cases could reach 60,000 a day by the end of December if Canadians increase their current level of contact with other people. That number could be limited to 20,000 a day if Canadians maintain their current number of personal contacts, with the possibility of another 1,000 deaths during that time span. So far, more than 11,300 have died nationally from COVID-19.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the caseload has already surpassed the peak seen during the spring wave of the virus, and it is spreading across a wider geographic area of Canada.

But the projections come on the heels of further restrictions in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec that could drive numbers lower.

Canadian denied quarantine exemption after travelling for cancer treatment

IN BRIEF

Ontario unveils new COVID-19 restrictions

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday that in order to avoid a "worst-case scenario," the two most populous regions in the province would go into lockdown effective Monday.

Toronto and Peel will see measures that include restaurant dining restricted to takeout or delivery and non-essential businesses restricted to online transactions and curbside pickup. In addition, restrictions were placed on indoor gatherings, with a limit of five people.

Ford also said the province was preparing a further $600 million in funding for struggling businesses, with the focus on helping them meet fixed costs such as energy bills and property taxes.

Health officials and local politicians in Toronto and Peel have advocated and publicly supported additional, more far-reaching restrictions amid the recent spikes in cases and significant test positivity rates.

On a positive note, for the third straight day, the number of resolved cases outpaced new ones in the province. There were also modest decreases in the number of hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care.

There are currently 142 in ICU in Ontario and 92 on ventilators, an increase of four from the previous report. There were eight more deaths of those with COVID-19, bringing the official death toll to 3,451.

Read more about the new restrictions in Ontario

'Time is not on our side,' Sask. chief medical officer says

Saskatchewan currently has the third highest per-capita rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country, and the province this week released modelling where the "best-case scenario" will see the total number of COVID-19 cases nearly double over the next six months.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab spoke with CBC's The Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger Friday morning. He says "time is of the essence."

"We have a week or two at most to make specific decisions that are quite significant."

Shahab is asking residents to reduce their outside trips to help limit interactions and the spread of the virus.

When asked why bars and restaurants remain open open to customers, Shabab said: "It's a balance. Public health advice cannot be disassociated from impacts on society and economy."

Read more about Saskatchewan's situation

B.C. mask mandate an about-face in province struggling to replicate its 1st-wave success

British Columbia on Thursday ordered masks be worn in virtually all public spaces, as well as issuing other, stricter rules and guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement came just two days after Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, said that a mask mandate "creates unnecessary challenges with enforcement and stigmatization."

But with contact tracing stretched and hospitals starting to feel real strains, writes CBC's Justin McElroy, it was becoming harder for the NDP government to defend its overall approach.

Cases and hospitalizations began creeping up in some regions in September and October, leaving an open question whether more could have been done to limit what is now a spike in the province.

There are now 6,929 active cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Thursday, with 217 people hospitalized and 59 in intensive care.

Read more about what's happening in B.C.

THE SCIENCE

WHO advises against treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients with remdesivir

Remdesivir is one of only two medicines currently authorized to treat COVID-19 patients across the world, but the World Health Organization says a trial has demonstrated no evidence the drug improves survival or reduces the need for ventilation.

The WHO recommendation on Friday against using remdesivir for hospitalized patients is another setback for the drug, which grabbed worldwide attention as a potentially effective treatment for COVID-19 in the summer after early trials showed some promise. Perhaps most notably, U.S. President Donald Trump said remdesivir was part of his treatment when he was hospitalized with the virus in October.

Remdesivir, which has to be given intravenously and is therefore costly and complex to administer, is being suspended from WHO's pre-qualification list. Gilead, the American developer of the drug, expressed disappointment in a statement at the WHO's determination.

Peter Horby, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at Britain's Oxford University, says the WHO's new advice should prompt "a rethink about the place of remdesivir in COVID-19."

Health Canada had approved treatment with remdesivir for a select group of patients through its Special Access Program in July, but the agency said supplies were limited because of global demand. The agency has not officially commented on WHO's latest guidance.

AND FINALLY...

New rules will allow Canadian passengers to avoid quarantine in Hawaii

A man sits on a nearly empty Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Oct. 2. Hawaii has been trying to boost tourism, which drives its economy, including in an arrangement through Air Canada and WestJet. ((Caleb Jones/The Associated Press))

Looking to ride out some of the pandemic in a scenic locale? Under new rules announced Thursday, Canadians travelling to Hawaii this winter will be allowed to avoid quarantine so long as they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The arrangement between Hawaii and Canadian carriers Air Canada and WestJet is expected to run up to 26 weeks or until 52,000 participants are enrolled. Flights will depart from Calgary International Airport and, by early 2021, Edmonton International Airport.

Under the adapted rules beginning in December, passengers can avoid quarantine in Hawaii so long as they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure. Upon a return in Alberta, eligible international travellers can take a COVID-19 test to reduce quarantine time.

WestJet says negative test results are required before departure from its partner laboratory. The airline said the program is open to all Canadian residents, but testing is currently available only in Alberta.

An Air Canada spokesperson says the airline would have more information in the coming days regarding how and where Canadians across the country may obtain a health certificate, and the process to follow.

Read more about the arrangement here

