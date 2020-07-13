The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for July 19.

Coronavirus tracker: Follow the pace of COVID-19 cases, vaccinations in Canada.

An employee at a Bangkok 7-Eleven convenience store, which is usually open 24 hours, locks the door on Monday night ahead of a curfew restriction implemented by Thai officials to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Federal government makes long-awaited announcement on vaccinated foreign visitors

The federal government announced Monday it plans to let fully vaccinated visitors into Canada without the need of quarantine beginning in about three weeks.

Ottawa said that starting Aug. 9 just past midnight, fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents there will be able to visit Canada without having to adhere to the current two-week quarantine period. On that date, the main airports in Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Quebec City and Winnipeg will again receive international flights, with others to be announced soon.

The government said it plans to allow fully vaccinated travellers from all other countries to enter Canada beginning on Sept. 7.

Besides the rule change allowing fully vaccinated Americans to cross into Canada, a number of other changes will roll out on Aug. 9. The government also announced that it's scrapping the three-night government-authorized hotel stay requirement for all travellers on that date.

Adults entering will need to present proof that they've received a complete round of one of the vaccines approved for use in Canada. That means two doses of either the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca products, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at least 14 days before arriving. All travellers must use the government's ArriveCAN portal to submit their information.

A government official speaking on background to journalists today said that, as of Aug. 9, children under 12 — who aren't yet approved to receive a vaccine — will be exempt from the quarantine requirement after entering Canada and can move around with their parents if they follow public health measures.

The Canadian government shut its border to foreign travellers and implemented strict measures for non-essential workers in March 2020. Canadians have been able to return on international flights only through the main airports in Calgary, Montreal, the Toronto area and Vancouver.

With COVID-19 case numbers dropping and vaccination rates rising, Ottawa has started already to ease some restrictions. Fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents have been able to skip the 14-day quarantine requirement since earlier this month.

Speaking at the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki did not have anything specific to share on when the U.S. would open its border wider, saying President Joe Biden's administration would be guided by advice from federal health experts before making a decision.

Canada needs to keep pushing to avoid a fourth wave, experts say

While the steady progress of vaccinations this spring and summer has heartened Canadian officials and citizens ready to take on more activities, the number of unvaccinated Canadians is still roughly equivalent to everyone living in the Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Quebec City metropolitan areas combined, writes CBC's John Paul Tasker.

The federal government's own modelling, released late last month, suggests hospital capacity may again reach dangerous levels in the fall and winter months if vaccine coverage is at or below 80 per cent across all age groups with the contagious delta variant as the dominant strain. Other strains may yet emerge in a world where only a small percentage overall are vaccinated.

Caroline Colijn, a mathematician who specializes in infectious diseases at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C., told CBC News it's hard to pinpoint an exact vaccination rate that would make it safer to further relax pandemic-related restrictions in Canada.

More shots in arms could spell the difference between a fourth pandemic wave or no wave at all, she said, citing some of the modelling she and her team of researchers have compiled.

"But we do know that 90 per cent would give us so much better protection than 80 per cent because it cuts in half the number of people who aren't protected at all."

Many health officials believe ground can made up to get vaccination numbers with young adults and rural residents.

Dr. Rob Cushman, the medical officer of health for Renfrew County in Ontario, estimates that as much as 10 per cent of the population won't get the shot, no matter what.

"There's a real dig-in-your-heels anti-vax crowd and you have distrust of government, libertarianism, anti-science and all these things," he said.

Canadians have collectively saved billions during the pandemic, leading to pent-up demand

For those fortunate enough to have stayed healthy and socked away a little cash because they were no longer commuting to the office, dining in restaurants or shelling out big bucks for kids' extracurricular activities, that may mean doing a little "YOLO spending."

Taking its name from the mantra "You only live once," the phrase is being used to describe pent-up demand for consumer goods and experiences that we haven't had access to during the harrowing months of the pandemic.

The numbers make it clear that, on average, we do have more money in our pockets than usual. In 2020 alone, Canadians saved more than $212 billion compared with just $18 billion the year before, according to Statistics Canada.

YOLO spending may already be underway. Canadian retail sales are starting to rebound. There are long lineups to get into HomeSense or to snag a coveted table on a restaurant patio. In the U.S., lipstick sales jumped 80 per cent in the spring as people prepared to doff their face masks and head back out in public.

Behavioural economist June Cotte, a professor of marketing at Western University's Ivey Business School in London, Ont., spoke to CBC Radio's Cost of Living about the pent-up demand. Her advice for getting the most out of splurges made with money saved over this time? Spend it on experiences.

"A lot of consumer research and social science in general has shown that we get more happiness from spending on experiences than we get on spending on material goods," she said. "Because we've been deprived from that over the last year and a half, I think that's going to be even more the case now. But spending on vacations, dining out, movies — it doesn't have to be very expensive things. But those tend to give you more happiness than buying a physical good of some kind."

That's because experiences stay with us longer than the more fleeting high a new purchase brings, in part because of a phenomenon known as "hedonic adaptation," Cotte said.

England's reopening provokes anxiety for the immunocompromised, some health experts

It may be called "Freedom Day" in England, but some people who have compromised immune systems are counting on Monday being a day of fear, as the country proceeds with its plan to lift virtually all COVID-19 restrictions.

"Feels really tough and definitely there's anxiety," Hal Cohen, a double kidney transplant recipient, told CBC.

"It's really very hard to know what we should do in this case and for how long to keep ourselves shielded away from the rest of the world."

England is doing away with restrictions such as limits on how many people can meet at once, physical distancing rules and a blanket mandatory mask mandate. This comes even as daily new coronavirus infections in the U.K. are topping 50,000 — the highest levels since January.

Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist and senior lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, has significant concerns about the reopening plan, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has enthusiastically supported. Johnson has recently urged people to opt for a mask in crowded indoor spaces.

Gurdasani said other countries must be looking on in shock at what she called England's "let-it-rip policy," worried at the threat it could pose to global infection rates.

"This is essentially herd immunity by infection for about half of the population," she told CBC, highlighting that a sharp increase in infections, even if it doesn't lead to as many deaths, would most certainly lead to a rise in sufferers of long COVID, a condition doctors still know very little about.

Cohen is fully vaccinated but he's uncertain whether he's protected, given the medication he takes that suppresses his immune system. Cohen has had antibody tests, which did not register any response to the COVID-19 vaccines he has received.

"I have to go on the basis that I don't have any protection at this point," he said, adding that the most recent government data shows that 40 per cent of unvaccinated transplant recipients who contracted COVID-19 died.

