The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for Jan. 19.

Coronavirus tracker: Follow the spread of COVID-19 as cases rise in much of Canada.

Follow the spread of COVID-19 as cases rise in much of Canada. Montreal's mayor calls for curfew exception for homeless population after weekend death.

China, WHO should have sounded pandemic alarm sooner, expert panel says.

Canadian snowbirds getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida face backlash from some Americans.

Read more: RCMP union warns of officer burnout after pandemic delays training; Hard-hit Ottawa-area nursing home is offering lodging, bonuses to recruit personal support workers.

Models wear face masks during Berlin Fashion Week in Germany on Tuesday as they present creations from the 2021-22 winter collection of designer Anja Gockel. (Fabrizio Bosch/Reuters)

Manitoba could soon relax retail and gathering restrictions for all but northern region

Many Manitobans could soon have a small number of friends and family over to their properties and shop for anything they want at a store after enduring two months of the toughest lockdown since the start of the pandemic.

The province released a range of options Tuesday that it's considering for private gatherings and the reopening of stores for all regions except the hard-hit north.

"The actions and hard work and sacrifices of Manitobans has continued to make a difference," said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer. "Overall our numbers are headed in a good direction, and that means that we can start looking at what a reopening might look like."

All stores could be allowed to reopen, as long as they maintain physical distancing and occupancy limits of 25 per cent up to a maximum of 250 people. Eliminating the list of restricted non-essential items is also floated. Non-regulated health services such as podiatrists and reflexologists, as well as personal services such as barbershops and hair stylists, could reopen as long as they also follow health precautions.

The relaxed orders, which are merely proposals at this point, could come into effect as soon as 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, when the current public health restrictions expire, and last three weeks.

Roussin is preaching caution, saying he doesn't want to see a repeat of October and November, when the province saw rising cases.

Manitoba said in its latest report Tuesday that 279 are in the hospital across the province as a result of COVID-19, a decrease of 10 patients, but the total of 37 intensive care patients is an increase of two. There were 11 more deaths, to push the province's pandemic-long total to 783 deaths.

Click below to watch more from The National

Vaccine shortage forces provinces to scale back COVID-19 vaccination plans The National Video 2:06 A shortage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is being felt across Canada with many provinces having to scale back their vaccination plans. Alberta says it will run out early in the week and new clinic in Toronto will close Friday because of a delay in shipments. 2:06

IN BRIEF

Montreal's mayor calls for curfew exception for homeless population after weekend death

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is calling on the Quebec government to make an exception for people experiencing homelessness to allow them to stay outdoors during the province's mandatory overnight curfew.

"I want people to feel safe in Montreal. I don't want to exacerbate their vulnerability."

Plante's pleas come just days after the death of Raphaël André, a homeless Innu man whose body was discovered in a portable toilet in the Plateau on Sunday morning.

André, 51, was found dead near a Montreal drop-in centre after having spent time at the facility earlier in the evening. André couldn't stay because the shelter was forced to close at 9:30 p.m. following an outbreak of COVID-19 last month. It used to be open 24/7.

"Like many Montrealers, I'm deeply shocked by what happened to Raphaël André," Plante told reporters Tuesday.

Plante said the curfew has added unnecessary stress to already struggling homeless shelters in the city. Hundreds have been escorted to shelters, she said, and while the city and province have added hundreds of beds in homeless shelters in recent months, there is still work to be done.

Premier François Legault said Tuesday there's no need for an exception as police forces have already been told to use their best judgment when it comes to fining homeless people.

"Right now, the police are doing a very good job," said Legault. "They're using their judgment and if we change the rule and say 'you cannot give tickets to somebody who says they are homeless,' you may have some people that will pretend to be homeless."

Read more about the controversy

China, WHO should have sounded pandemic alarm sooner, expert panel says

A panel of experts commissioned by the World Health Organization and led by former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark has identified "lost opportunities" in getting an early jump on the novel coronavirus, criticizing China for not moving more quickly to stem the initial outbreak in a report released this week.

"What is clear to the panel is that public health measures could have been applied more forcefully by local and national health authorities in China in January [2020]," the panel said.

The panel also questioned whether the UN health agency should have labelled it a pandemic sooner. WHO did not describe it as such until March 11, weeks after the virus had begun causing explosive outbreaks in numerous continents, meeting WHO's own definition for a flu pandemic.

WHO has been caught in a political firestorm, mostly led by outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump, but the panel pointed out its powers on what it can and can't do have been outlined by its member countries.

The organization is constrained by a lack of funding, Sirleaf said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

"The bottom line is WHO has no powers to enforce anything," she said. "All it can do is ask to be invited in."

Although the panel concluded that "many countries took minimal action to prevent the spread [of COVID-19] internally and internationally," it did not name specific countries. It also declined to call out WHO for its failure to more sharply criticize countries for their missteps instead of lauding countries for their response efforts.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, meanwhile, said the country "made immediate and decisive decisions" in response to the report.

"All countries, not only China, but also the U.S., the U.K., Japan or any other countries, should all try to do better," Hua Chunying said.

Read more about the panel's findings

Canadian snowbirds getting COVID-19 vaccine in Florida face backlash from some residents

The topic of Canadians, as well as other foreign-born seniors, getting vaccinated has become news in the U.S., even leading to a segment on the nationally broadcast Good Morning America.

The GMA segment featured Canadian snowbirds Shelton and Karen Papple of Brantford, Ont. The couple travelled to their home in Fort Myers before Florida announced its vaccine plans, and they are both scheduled to get their first dose on Monday.

Shelton Papple, 66, told CBC News he has no qualms about getting vaccinated in Florida.

"We live here, we pay taxes," he said. "We're all in this together. It's a world problem and everybody should be banding together."

Travel insurance broker Martin Firestone of Toronto's Travel Secure said about 100 of his snowbird clients yet to leave are now planning to travel to the state to get vaccinated.

"They all own property and are really just exercising their right, I guess, to head down to a state that is offering vaccines," said Firestone.

U.S. politicians, sensing an opportunity to resonate with voters, have expressed criticism that some eligible Floridians are still waiting for a shot. Among those were Sen. Rick Scott, the former state governor, as well as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Papple thinks the matter is overblown, as not just anyone can walk in to a vaccination clinic and receive a dose. On top of securing a vaccine appointment, one must test negative for COVID-19 before travelling to Florida; stay in Florida for up to a month to get the second dose; receive another negative COVID-19 test before returning to Canada; and quarantine for 14 days upon your return.

Read more about the situation

Stay informed with the latest COVID-19 data.

THE SCIENCE

Scientists are racing to understand new COVID-19 variants and their effects on vaccinations

While new coronavirus variants might throw a wrench in efforts to suppress transmission by popping up like a game of global whack-a-mole, ongoing mutations seen in recent weeks were actually expected, writes CBC's Lauren Pelley.

That's because each virus has a singular goal of replicating itself. With tens of millions of people helping move the coronavirus back and forth between hosts, that means countless replications.

Some of those contain random, insignificant mistakes. And when the mistakes prove beneficial to the virus, helping it produce more copies, those errors can become a new normal of sorts — a variant.

The concern is that these variants won't be the last, and there's a potential for one to potentially evade the army of antibodies we create after being infected or vaccinated.

"The more opportunity we give to the virus to replicate, to make more viruses, the more opportunity there is to see that variant of concern — one that won't be mitigated by our vaccines that we've developed," said Alyson Kelvin, a virologist at Dalhousie University and the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

The PI variant recently discovered in Brazil is causing concern as it contains a "unique constellation" of mutations in the crucial spike protein, which helps the virus penetrate human cells, according to preliminary findings from a research team led by an Imperial College London virologist. The variant was detected in 42 per cent of samples collected during a stretch in December, but not in samples collected in the months before.

According to Angela Rasmussen, antibodies seem to have a reduced capacity to neutralize this kind of virus variant based on the spike protein mutations. But, said Rasmussen — a virologist who's incoming research scientist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon — "if you acquire enough of those mutations, you may get to a point where you have a variant capable of evading vaccine-induced immunity completely."

AND FINALLY...

B.C. health officials haven't found a single case of seasonal flu from community spread this winter

People wait in line for their COVID-19 vaccine in Vancouver on Dec. 22, 2020. Public health measures taken to slow COVID-19 are likely what's thwarted the regular flu, a B.C. health official said. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)

Health officials in B.C. have not detected a single case of influenza circulating in the community since flu season began, continuing a countrywide trend.

The B.C. Centre of Disease Control (BCCDC) confirmed the non-existent seasonal flu numbers to CBC News on Monday.

"I've been on the influenza beat for 20 years and I've never seen anything like this ... and that's not for lack of trying," aid Dr. Danuta Skowronski, the lead for influenza and emerging respiratory virus monitoring at the BCCDC.

The BCCDC has tested 30,000 samples for influenza this year, quadruple the average number of tests conducted over the past five flu seasons. Only a dozen of those tests came back positive and all were linked to people who'd received a vaccine, which doesn't count as community spread.

By comparison, the centre found 861 positive tests last year with roughly one-third of the testing.

Flu season typically peaks in B.C. in December and January. Skowronski said public health measures taken to slow COVID-19 — like handwashing, physical distancing, mask-wearing and reduced travel — are likely what's thwarted the regular flu.

A report from the Public Health Agency of Canada on Thursday said there haven't been enough influenza cases to even declare that the 2020-21 flu season has begun in Canada.

Read more about the flu trend

Find out more about COVID-19

For full coverage of how your province or territory is responding to COVID-19, visit your local CBC News site.

To get this newsletter daily as an email, subscribe here.

Still looking for more information on the pandemic? Reach out to us at covid@cbc.ca if you have any questions.