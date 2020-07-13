The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for Feb. 22

Children wait to enter classes at a public school on the first day of face-to-face classes after two and a half years of remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Asuncion, on February 21, 2022. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP) (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Following the food from farm to fork to see why grocery bills are rising

"When we pay our grocery bill, we just feel like making our will."

So sang Blind Alfred Reed in 1929 on How Can A Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live?, his folk standard covered through the decades by artists such as Bruce Springsteen, UB40 and Eric Burdon of The Animals.

While Canada is blessed with abundant agricultural land, the country imports $10 billion worth of fresh fruit and vegetables every year — especially in the winter months.

Outside of the relatively little produce grown in Canadian greenhouses, the vast majority of fresh food that Canadians eat this time of year comes from the United States or overseas. And when one considers what's involved in getting it from there to here, it's no wonder the prices posted on grocery store shelves are rising.

That means hard decisions for Canadians like Linda Guse, who says she's "more cautious and looking for good prices" now than she used to be.

"I have to shop more carefully, too, for fruits and vegetables to keep those prices under control."

There are pressures and frustrations all along the supply chain before a shopper can take an item in their hands to make sure it's not overripe.

"This year is unprecedented," Larry Davidson, resident of North American Produce Buyers, one of the biggest importers of various types of fruits, vegetables and nuts into Canada, told CBC News in an interview. "Last year was a cakewalk in terms of logistics compared to what we're dealing with now."

Getting a truck to take offloaded fruit from a northeastern U.S. port to make the 800-kilometre journey to a Canadian hub such as Toronto would have cost buyers like North American Produce about $1,800 US last year. But now that price of the journey has doubled, if not tripled.

Add it all up and Davidson said it costs him about $4,000 US more for the same shipping container full of grapes this year compared to last. Much of what Davidson imports comes from South America and Africa, two parts of the world that have been dealing with everything from higher costs for fertilizer to extreme weather events such as droughts, frost and floods washing out crop yields.

Then, trucking firms like SRT Logistics of B.C. take the items from food terminals and depots and deliver them to stores across Canada. SRT president Raman Khangura said he's facing a lack of qualified drivers, spending on maintenance and repairs and shelling out for gasoline, the price of which has spiked by a third.

"Everything is just going up and up," said Khangura. "We have to pass on the cost to everybody down the line."

And in rare cases the shelves are bare not as a result of supply chain shortages per se, but disputes.

Frito-Lay says it would like to see prices for its brands like Cheetos, Doritos, Lays, Ruffles and Sunchips go up in order to recoup higher costs. But Loblaw has balked at any such adjustment, leading to an impasse between the two sides.

South Asian truckers say protest convoys didn't resonate with them, caused financial losses

Demand for truck drivers soared during the earliest months of the COVID-19 pandemic as a spike in online shopping led to a corresponding climb in deliveries.

The recent protests over vaccine mandates in the industry represented a small slice of the industry and was not supported by the Canadian Trucking Alliance as well as the Teamsters, the union with a presence in the industry. The protests in Ottawa and near multiple border crossings then attracted many people not in the industry.

While a few South Asian faces were spotted at those demonstrations, it was an alienating development for many other such drivers, who can often feel like outsiders in the industry at the best of times. South Asian Canadians represented six per cent of truckers in 2021 compared with just two per cent 25 years earlier, according to Statistics Canada data. In cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, they account for more than half of drivers.

Alberta-based trucker Lovepreet Singh, who missed a week of work because of the Coutts blockade at the province's border with Montana, said the anti-vaccine mandate movement has no resonance for him and that concerns such as labour conditions and wage theft are much more central but attract little attention.

"They don't even want to listen our opinion.... 'Go back to your country,' and stuff like that," Lovepreet recalled of comments he faced near Coutts and online.

Nidal Singh, a 28-year-old driver from Edmonton, was waylaid by the Coutts blockade.

He and his co-driver set out for another crossing — an option unavailable to some, since oversize loads can only move through certain checkpoints — on a route that added more than 500 kilometres to their trip. The delay meant they missed their next load, costing them a week of work that represented a potential $6,000 between the pair.

For Singh, it was adding insult to injury, given existing concerns ranging from wages and road safety to social isolation and exhausting working conditions.

"I've been having really bad experiences in the last few months," he said.

It's another challenge for an industry that has seen the number of workers drop for years due because of a confluence of factors, including stagnant wages, shifting labour patterns and prohibitive insurance policies that make it difficult for new drivers to earn a living.

Some argue that grocery retailers are simply trying to keep sticker prices low for consumers and stop suppliers from using inflation to justify unreasonable price hikes. Others suggest grocers are using their market strength to bully suppliers and pad their bottom lines.

The trucker job vacancy rate hit a historic high of nearly 23,000 in the third quarter of 2021, according to figures from Statistics Canada. Young drivers, women and retirement-age workers have left the sector in droves over the past two years, with some 55,000 job vacancies projected for 2023, says Trucking HR Canada.

Read the full story

Alberta county passes motion to prevent businesses with vaccine mandates from winning contracts

A county in northwestern Alberta has approved a policy that disqualifies businesses with mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates from being awarded future county contracts.

Under the new policy, which took effect last week, businesses currently under contract with Mackenzie County can work remotely — as their employees are now banned from working on county sites — or subcontract the project to a company that does not have a mandatory vaccine policy.

"We don't care if people are vaccinated or not," county reeve Josh Knelsen said. "But when somebody wants to threaten somebody's livelihood by telling them either you take this or you don't have a job, or you take this or you can't do this, that's just wrong."

Mackenzie County, about 700 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, includes the hamlets of Fort Vermilion and La Crete. As of last year, the region had a population of slightly more than 12,600. Mackenzie County makes up a significant chunk of Alberta Health Services' High Level local geographic area, with provincial data as of Feb. 17 indicating that only about half of people 12 or older in that area have received their first vaccine dose.

"Unfortunately, a growing number of people are forgetting their obligations to our free and democratic society, and they're only thinking about their rights," said John Church, a University of Alberta political science professor who focuses on health policy. "And unfortunately, we've got some politicians that seem to be doing the same thing."

Church considers the move ill-conceived for multiple reasons and thinks it ironic that there's no county objection to companies that, for example, have mandatory drug tests that ensure employees are not coming to work under the influence of substances.

"This is about partisan politics," he said.

There aren't many businesses in the area with mandatory vaccine policies, as Knelsen admits.

But Calgary-based electricity and natural gas provider ATCO, which operates in the area, requires all employees and contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of exemption, according to its website. A spokesperson told CBC News that ATCO has received a letter from Mackenzie County and plans to sit down with county officials to discuss their concerns in greater detail.

"As an essential service provider, we have a responsibility to Albertans to safely and reliably operate energy infrastructure," ATCO's Kurt Kadatz said in an emailed statement.

Read the full story

