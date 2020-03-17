Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The latest:

As many parts of the world continue to ramp up their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, Calgary-based airline WestJet says it will be suspending all commercial international and transborder flights for a 30-day period, refocusing its efforts on repatriation flights for Canadians stuck abroad.

The company said tickets for the period beginning March 23 will no longer be available for sale, and its final commercially scheduled flight will be Sunday night. After that, the airline will be operating rescue and repatriation flights in partnership with the Canadian government.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said starting Wednesday, extra measures are being put in place at airports to ensure people returning to Canada aren't spreading the novel coronavirus, while only Canadians, permanent residents and — for now — U.S. citizens will be allowed to enter Canada.

Each will be asked if they have a cough, difficulty breathing or if they feel they have a fever. They will also be required to fill out a form, as well as acknowledge that they have been asked to self-isolate for the next 14 days.

WATCH | The World Health Organization's daily update:

Most international flights will only be allowed to land at four airports — Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, starting Thursday.

The travel restrictions come as British Columbia reported three more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Canada's toll to four. The new deaths stem from an outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Centre, a long-term care facility in North Vancouver. As of Monday, Canada was reporting a total of 441 cases, both confirmed and presumptive.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency for the province. One of the orders issued Tuesday is the prohibition of organized public events of more than 50 people, including services within places of worship, until March 31. Public libraries and cinemas will also be closed until that date, as will bars and restaurants, which can still offer takeout service.

"This was a decision that was not made lightly," he said.

On Monday, Ford urged people not to panic buy, and said he's been in touch with major retailers about supply chains. "There's plenty of food and household essentials to go around," the premier told reporters.

Ford also said his government is working on a plan for people whose work life is impacted by the outbreak, though full details weren't immediately clear.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The White House has urged Americans, for the next two weeks, to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and called for bars, restaurants and other venues to close in states where local virus transmission exists. It's also urging homeschooling. U.S. President Donald Trump said the worst of the outbreak may not be over until July or August, if not later.

WATCH | Trump describes new measures to 'blunt' U.S. infection rate:

Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will bar entry to anyone who isn’t a citizen or permanent resident to slow the spread of COVID-19 — with a few exceptions, including U.S. citizens. 2:20

The tally of confirmed U.S. cases has surpassed 4,600 and at least 83 people have died. The virus has infected more than 182,000 people and killed over 7,100 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Ohio's top health official halted the state's presidential primary, scheduled for Tuesday, over concerns about COVID-19, hours before voting was to begin.

Officials in Arizona, Florida and Illinois felt they had done enough to ensure the safety of voters, even though there may be too few poll workers and some poll locations have changed. Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana have postponed their scheduled primaries.

The coronavirus — which has spread to more than 140 countries — has rattled economies and sparked sweeping changes from governments, both in Canada and abroad.

Provinces and territories have cancelled classes, cities are shutting down public spaces, such as libraries and recreation centres, and public health officials are urging people to practise proper hand hygiene and social distancing.

WATCH | Canadian family stranded in Peru is trying to get home:

U.S. President Donald Trump describes the new measures being put in place to help 'blunt' the infection rate of the coronavirus. 0:55

On Monday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said on Twitter that it is adding additional screening measures at all international airports. The change came a day after the country's top health official, Dr. Theresa Tam, said that federal officials, who have faced criticism over screening practices, were considering additional screening questions.

People wearing face masks and goggles wait to check in for an international flight at the Vancouver International Airport on Monday. (Jesse Winter/Reuters)

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said the risk from the coronavirus to the general public is low, but cautioned that seniors, people with underlying health issues and individuals with compromised immune systems face a higher risk of "more severe" outcomes if they contract it.

Top officials with the World Health Organization (WHO) are urging countries around the world to take a "comprehensive" approach to the pandemic.

WATCH | WHO calls on everyone to do their part to reduce transmission:

With medications running low, a Canadian family is stuck in Peru with no way to get out as the country has closed its borders. 5:08

"This is the defining health crisis of our time," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday, adding that the days, weeks and months ahead will be a test of the world's resolve, a test of trust in science and a test of solidarity.

"Although we may have to be physically apart from each other for a while, we can come together in ways we never have before."

Here's a look at what's happening in the provinces and territories

B.C. said there are currently 103 cases in the province. Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province's top health official, put out a call for nearly 15,000 people who attended a dental conference in Vancouver to self-isolate immediately, after at least four of Monday's new cases were traced back to the event. After Trudeau's announcement to close Canada's borders that exempted U.S. citizens, B.C.'s health minister issued a warning to would-be American visitors: "Don't come ." In Vancouver, Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced bars and restaurants in the city's downtown core will close starting Tuesday. Read more about what's happening in B.C.

People arrive at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Alberta reported 18 new cases Monday afternoon, including two cases of community transmission. In response, government House leader Jason Nixon introduced measures to expedite passing the provincial budget within the week, which would add $500 million to the province's budget for testing, public health surveillance and patient care during the pandemic. Five patients in Alberta are in hospital. The rest are self-isolating at home. Read more about what's happening in Alberta, and visit this site for a list of closures in Calgary.

Manitoba says all of its reported cases to date are travel-related. The province has four dedicated testing centres, which as of Sunday had seen 900 patients. A new testing centre is slated to open in Thompson, with more to come in rural areas this week. Read more about what's happening in Manitoba.

Saskatchewan, too, is closing pre-K-12 schools, starting Friday. "These measures apply to daycares that are co-located with schools, but do not apply to licensed daycare facilities outside of schools," a government statement read. The province is also overhauling its 811 HealthLine to keep pace with demand for the telephone service. Read more about what's happening in Saskatchewan.

Passengers arrive through international arrivals at Vancouver’s International Airport on Monday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

In Ontario, effective Tuesday until March 31, the province has ordered the closure of facilities providing indoor recreation programs, as well as public libraries, private schools, licensed child-care centres, concert venues and theatres, and all bars and restaurants, except those providing takeout service. On Monday, the health minister said hospitals were being asked to begin "carefully ramping down" elective surgeries. All casinos in the province are being closed, and Metrolinx is reducing services starting later this week. In Ottawa, the city's top doctor is recommending that people cancel events, and avoid going out for "non-essential" reasons, saying community transmission is likely taking place in the city. Read more about what's happening in Ontario here.

Starting Tuesday, Quebec — which reported 11 new cases on Monday and said its first COVID-19 patient has recovered — will be able to conduct 6,000 COVID-19 tests a day. "We will do that — test, test, test," said Quebec's director of public health, Horatio Arruda. Bars, clubs, gyms and movie theatres were ordered closed over the weekend, and the province's rental board has suspended eviction hearings during the pandemic. Read more about what's happening in Quebec.

A sign at the The Frances Morrison library in Saskatoon says the branch is closed. (Brian Rodgers/CBC)

New Brunswick's top doctor says testing centres for COVID-19 are being set up in the province — but the testing will be made available by appointment, and only to those showing symptoms. Dr. Jennifer Russell urged everyone to "do their part" in the province, which has five presumptive and one confirmed case. Read more about what's happening in New Brunswick here.

Nova Scotia is also closing schools and daycares for an extended period, with the premier cautioning that the closure could be extended. "Our No. 1 priority will be the public's safety and the health [and] safety of Nova Scotians and their children," Stephen McNeil said over the weekend. On Monday, the province announced two new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to five presumptive cases. Read more about what's happening in Nova Scotia.

Prince Edward Island declared a state of emergency and closed schools and daycares for an extended period. Dr. Heather Morrison said the province is monitoring COVID-19 and will reassess the situation as needed. "If we make some good decisions now, it might help us in the weeks ahead," she said. Read more about what's happening on P.E.I.

Empty shelves are seen at a grocery story in Charlottetown, P.E.I., on Monday. (John Robertson/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador students will be out of class for an extended period. The province currently has one presumptive case, and is making broader plans to try and tamp down the spread of COVID-19. Read more about what's happening in Newfoundland and Labrador.

There are not yet any confirmed cases in Canada's North, but governments there are ramping up their efforts to get ahead of the virus. On Monday, schools in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut announced they would be closing for an extended period. Read more about what's happening in Canada's North here.

WATCH | Debunking misinformation about COVID-19:

The World Health Organization is reminding countries and individuals of the simple things they can do to help fight the coronavirus. 9:03

Here's a look at the latest numbers in Canada. Presumptive cases are individuals who have tested positive, but still await confirmation with the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

Ontario: at least 177 confirmed cases, including five cases listed as resolved.

British Columbia: 103 confirmed, including four deaths and five cases listed as resolved.

Alberta: 74 confirmed.

Quebec: 50 confirmed.

Saskatchewan: five presumptive, two confirmed.

New Brunswick: five presumptive, two confirmed.

Manitoba: seven confirmed, one presumptive.

Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: eight confirmed.

Nova Scotia: four presumptive, one confirmed.

Prince Edward Island: one confirmed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: one presumptive.

Here's what else is happening in the U.S.

From The Associated Press, updated at 4:30 p.m. ET Monday

Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a shelter-in-place mandate on Monday affecting nearly seven million people, including the City of San Francisco itself.

The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday in a desperate attempt by officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The dramatic step came as officials across California took increasingly strident steps to separate people and contain the spread of the coronavirus, saying that millions of the state's oldest and youngest residents should stay home.

Light traffic moves along Interstate 280 in San Francisco on Monday. (Jeff Chiu/The Associated Press)

Bars, restaurants, theatres and movie houses in New York and Los Angeles were ordered to shut down to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, as central banks around the world took aggressive steps to cushion the economic impact of the disease.

The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates, for the second time in less than two weeks, to near zero and other central banks followed suit. But stock markets and the dollar continued to tumble.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 3,536 cases of the coronavirus — an increase of 1,858 cases from its previous count reported on March 13. It said the number of deaths had risen by 27, to 68. The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Here's what's happening in Europe

From The Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 7:30 a.m. ET

European Union leaders are set to hold their second summit in two weeks on Tuesday, a fresh attempt to forge a joint response to the coronavirus as Europe takes over from China as the front-line in the fight against a disease claiming thousands of lives.

The virus case count in Europe has climbed to over 51,000 and more than 2,300 people have died, the majority in Italy.

After Italy, ground zero in Europe's battle with COVID-19, Spain and now France have imposed lockdowns, confining citizens to their homes except for urgent business like buying food or heading to any hospital that might still have the capacity to treat them.

The European Union is expected to endorse a 30-day travel ban on people wanting to come to Europe for tourism or non-essential business. Long-term EU residents, diplomats and members of European families would be exempt. Health care and transport workers could escape the ban, too.

In Italy, the number of deaths of people testing positive for the coronavirus now tops 2,100. The civil protection agency said 349 people have died in the past 24 hours. The number of positive diagnoses rose to 27,980.

A patient in a bio-containment unit is carried on a stretcher at the Columbus Covid 2 Hospital in Rome on Monday. (Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press)

In the U.K., authorities dramatically ramped up measures, urging all residents to avoid unnecessary contact with others and that people in the most vulnerable groups should be isolated for almost three months. As of Monday, Britain had 1,543 confirmed cases and 53 virus-related deaths.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that "now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel." He said people should "avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues." The U.K. had previously resisted taking some of the tough measures seen in other European countries.

France's government is pledging 45 billion euros ($70 billion Cdn) in aid for small businesses hurt by the spreading coronavirus. France now has more than 6,600 cases of the virus, including 148 deaths.

A person who called the rescue team for a respiratory distress is treated Monday in Strasbourg, France, on Monday. (Jean-Francois Badias/The Associated Press)

In Lithuania, the cargo truck line on the border to enter Poland stretched 60 kilometres long on Tuesday after Poland closed its border to foreigners.

Greece is imposing a compulsory 14-day quarantine on anyone entering the country and extending shop closures to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Madrid faced its third day of lockdown on Tuesday over the coronavirus outbreak. Spain, the fourth most virus-infected country in the world, has been imposing a partial lockdown since Saturday night, allowing people to leave their homes only to go to work, buy food or visit a pharmacy or hospital. The government's official coronavirus death toll rose by 182 overnight to 491 on Tuesday. The number of infected topped 10,000 for the first time and now sits at 11,178.

WATCH | Canadians locked down in Spain trying to get back home:

Misinformation about the coronavirus and how to prevent catching it has misled people around the world. 1:48

Ireland is expecting the number of cases there to skyrocket in the next few weeks. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he expects to see upwards of 15,000 cases by month's end, up from the current 223, and has advised against all non-essential overseas travel. Schools, universities, childcare centres and bars have also been closed.

A supermarket cashier waits for costumers behind a makeshift plastic curtain as a precaution in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday. (Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press)

Here's a look at what's happening in business and finance:

From The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:45 a.m. ET

Ride-hailing company Uber is suspending its service called Uber Pool until further notice. All other Uber trips, as well as Uber Eats, are still available.

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would close most of its European plants for two weeks due to uncertainty about demand for cars and supplies of parts.

U.S. stock index futures turned higher in volatile trading on Tuesday, following Wall Street's steepest fall since 1987 in the previous session. At 6:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 226 points, or 1.11 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 29 points, or 1.2 per cent.

Cineplex is closing all 165 of its theatres across the country until April 2 and will issue refunds for any advance bookings.

CIBC is temporarily closing 206 of its branches and modifying its hours of operation. More than 800 of its locations in Canada will remain open. The bank says it will list the branches affected and the new hours on its website Wednesday.

Sephora has announced that it will be closing all of its North American retail stores as of 5 p.m. (local times), on Tuesday to help fight the spread of the virus.

Here's a look at what's happening in Asia

From The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET

India says it will bar all passengers — including Indian citizens — from entering the country on flights from the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom beginning Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by India's aviation regulator, travellers coming from or transiting through the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine when they arrive. Arrivals from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany are already subject to similar restrictions, while many border points with neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar have been shut.

India's tourist ministry announced this week that it is shutting down the Taj Mahal, its iconic "monument of love," to visitors.

Several other important monuments have also been shut across the country to keep people safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. Most schools and entertainment facilities have also been shuttered across India.

Malaysia is implementing a drastic two-week lockdown in the country to slow the spread of coronavirus following a sharp spike in the number of cases.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said all religious institutions, schools, businesses and government offices will be shut from Wednesday until March 31. All mass gatherings will be banned and only essential services, including supermarkets, banks, gas stations and pharmacies will be allowed to stay open.

The country recorded 315 new cases of the virus in the past two days, causing its total to surge to 553, the highest number in Southeast Asia. Many of the new cases are linked to a recent 16,000-member religious gathering at a mosque in a Kuala Lumpur suburb that also sickened dozens from Brunei and Singapore.

A person wears a face masks outside the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday. (Vincent Thian/The Associated Press)

The Philippine Stock Exchange was closed with no trading Tuesday after the president placed the northern part of the country, including Manila, under quarantine. The exchange's CEO said the end of trading activity would be "until further notice." The Philippines has 140 cases of infection and 12 deaths.

A police officer checks the temperatures of passengers at a checkpoint in Manila, Philippines, on Monday. (Aaron Favila/The Associated Press)

Sri Lanka says it will add more quarantine centres to help fight the coronavirus. An army general said 23 army vacation bungalows will be used as quarantine centres for a group of travellers who arrived recently from London. Sri Lanka has confirmed 28 cases of the virus, with no deaths so far.

A worker sprays disinfectant at a bus terminal in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday. (Eranga Jayawardena/The Associated Press)

China is relaxing travel restrictions in Hubei, the province hardest hit by the virus, sending thousands of workers back to jobs at factories desperate to get production going again.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported Monday that cities just outside the epicentre of Wuhan were chartering buses to send back to work residents who had returned home for the Lunar New Year in late January.

The move comes as Chinese officials say the outbreak that spread from the city of Wuhan starting in late December has mostly run its course domestically, while they remain vigilant against imported cases.

In Beijing on Monday, workers from a charity prepare boxes of disinfectant tablets to be donated to Iran. (Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press)

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on China's service sector and industries from autos to cellphones, although President Xi Jinping has pledged that economic growth targets for the year will still be met.

In the latest tally, China's National Health Commission on Tuesday reported 21 new cases of the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,881. The health commission also said 13 people have died, raising the death toll to 3,226.

Japan is dealing with around 800 local cases as well as the passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who tested positive. The Bank of Japan is also looking at taking emergency measures to tamp down the impact of the outbreak on the country's economy, NHK reported.

In South Korea, officials reported a downward trend in new infections for the third day in a row Tuesday. There were 84 new cases, bringing the country's total infections to 8,320. on Monday, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 81 people have died in the country, after six more deaths were reported Tuesday, most of them older and with underlying disease. South Korea has further postponed the beginning of the new school year by two weeks to protect students from the virus.

WATCH | CBC News Network covers the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak:

With Spain now in lockdown, a Canadian couple with no place to stay after March 29 is trying to get out. 4:25

Here's a look at some of what's happening elsewhere in the world, including hard-hit Iran

From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, updated at 6 a.m. ET

A third Australian government legislator has tested positive for the coronavirus. New South Wales state Sen. Andrew Bragg said Tuesday that he had suffered flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus after attending a friend's wedding on March 6. Authorities say at least six wedding guests have contracted the virus.

Queensland state Sen. Susan McDonald said she tested positive on Monday after becoming unwell on Friday evening. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who is also from Queensland, tested positive after showing symptoms a day earlier. He has since been discharged from the hospital but remains in isolation at home.