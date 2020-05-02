Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The latest:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his ministers and top public health officials are taking a rare break today from the daily briefings they've been providing since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many regular activities in Canada in mid-March.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam will post online her regular update on the number of Canadians infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 and the number who have died because of it.

Since the outbreak hit Canada, it has become routine for Trudeau to provide daily briefings and take questions from reporters, followed by a separate briefing and question-and-answer session with Tam, her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and other ministers.

Prior to today, that routine has been broken only rarely — on Easter Sunday and last Sunday.

A crew get ready to unload medical supplies from a cargo plane upon arriving from China at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Que. on Friday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

However, Trudeau devoted most of his briefing Thursday to the crash of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter off the coast of Greece, and most of Friday's briefing to his government's decision to ban some 1,500 models and variants of military-style assault firearms.

The intrusion of other issues and today's break from briefings come as provinces begin to take cautious first steps to relax the rigid restrictions on businesses and on the movement of people amid signs that efforts to curb the spread of the virus are working.

One public health expert has described efforts to reopen as "tricky." Dr. Catherine Hankins, who co-chairs the leadership group of the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, said it would be better if questions about immunity and the creation of an effective vaccine could be answered before the restrictions are lifted.

Ontario will begin to slowly reopen on Monday, with approval given to specific businesses, including garden centres with curbside pickup, lawn care and landscaping companies and automatic car washes.

Protesters gather to demand Ontario reopen at Queen Park in Toronto on Saturday. (Natalie Kalata/CBC)

Nova Scotia is also easing some COVID-19 public health restrictions. Under the changes, municipal and provincial parks can reopen, as can garden centres, nurseries and similar businesses. Sportfishing is permitted and people can attend boating, yacht or sailing clubs for the purpose of preparing boats for use.

Like other provinces, Alberta is also gradually reopening. Golf courses will be welcoming players on Saturday. Physical distancing will need to remain in place and clubhouses and pro shops will remain closed, and golf carts will be single rider, unless both players are from the same household.

Quebec, with the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Canada, is set to reopen retail stores outside Montreal on Monday. The province also plans to double testing, aiming to do 14,000 tests a day by the end of next week.

WATCH | A personal support worker talks about reusing masks:

Some personal support workers are using the same protective mask multiple times a day while going in and out of care homes because they worry about running out. 2:03

At her briefing Friday, Tam applauded Canadians for rising to the challenge of physical distancing, which has shuttered many businesses and forced people to isolate themselves at home.

"In fact, so much so you appear to have bent the curve, so bravo," she said.

"We couldn't be prouder at how Canadians have taken on our advice while adding a dash of creativity and vigour and keeping each other going with music, humour and the magic of kindness."

Still, Tam warned it's far too early for anyone to let down their guard.

People are seen at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

The daily briefings are to resume Sunday, and federal officials say there is still plenty to talk about to keep them going for some time to come.

While provinces eye ways to jump-start their economies, people across the country are struggling to receive EI payments after losing their jobs due to the pandemic. Many Canadians have gone weeks without benefits because of problems with their EI applications, and find they're unable to make it through jammed phone lines to get help.

The C.D. Howe Institute's Business Cycle Council, which monitors recessions and recoveries in Canada, declared on Friday that the country is officially in a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is still less than two months old in Canada, but it said Friday the slowdown is already so swift and deep that it's safe to declare a recession.

WATCH | Canada's economy to be particularly hard hit by COVID-19, says expert:

Canada faces several economic disadvantages as it emerges from the pandemic but having the U.S. as its major trading partner could help, says Peter Hall, the chief economist for Export Development Canada. 7:36

As of Saturday afternoon, Canada had 56,585 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with the majority concentrated in Ontario and Quebec. Provinces and territories list 23,615 of the cases as resolved or recovered. A CBC News tally of COVID-19-related deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting lists 3,635 deaths in Canada and two known coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad.

The contagious respiratory illness causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. There is no proven treatment or vaccine for the virus, which first emerged in China in late 2019.

What's happening in the provinces and territories

In British Columbia, the province saw more than 16,000 applications in just an hour after it launched the Emergency Benefit for Workers, which provides a one-time, tax free payment of $1,000 to those whose work has been affected by COVID-19. The benefit was announced March 23 as part of the province's $5-billion economic action plan in response to the pandemic and was launched on Friday. Read more about what's happening in B.C.

WATCH | Travellers arriving in B.C. met with strict quarantine instructions:

As travellers land in B.C., they are expected to have detailed quarantine plans and will receive followup calls a few days later. 2:07

In Alberta, an Edmonton family is celebrating after their 80-year-old matriarch overcame a broken pelvis, pneumonia and COVID-19. Read more about Colette Sevigny's recovery.

The Alberta government has unveiled a new mobile contact-tracing app called ABTraceTogether, which health officials say is designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Use of the software is voluntary and does not log information beyond the user's phone number. Read more about what's happening in Alberta.

WATCH | Alberta plant to reopen after COVID-19 outbreak:

Employees of the Cargill plant in High River, Alta., are worried for their safety as the plant plans to reopen two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak. 1:58

Saskatchewan on Friday reported 26 new cases — the largest single-day increase in more than a month, and the second largest increase in the province since the pandemic began, behind the 30 new cases reported on March 28. Of the 26 new cases, 19 are in La Loche and the surrounding area, including Clearwater River Dene Nation.

"We've very concerned with the increase in cases," said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer. "The current outbreak in the north is due to further community transmission; people who have been exposed in the community." Read more about what's happening in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba reported one new case on Saturday. The province says there is also one more hospitalization, bringing the total to six. Read more about what's happening in Manitoba.

WATCH | Winnipeg couple of 70 years 'connect' through window amid restrictions:

Winnipeg couple of 70 years 'connect' through window amid COVID-19 restrictions 1:34

Ontario health officials are urging residents to keep up physical distancing measures as the province sees the warmest weather in months. "I don't mind people going outside, people getting exercise, but plan it. Don't just go out and go to the most crowded places," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

Various prevention measures have been put in place by officials across Ontario to slow the spread outdoors, including the temporary closure of provincial parks and public outdoor spaces and amenities. But as temperatures climb, so have the number of cases. The province reported 511 new confirmed cases on Saturday, an increase from the 421 cases reported on Friday. Read more about what's happening in Ontario.

People were taking photographs of fenced-off cherry blossoms at a park in Toronto on Friday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Quebec's director of public health says the province is launching a more "aggressive" testing strategy as it begins to loosen pandemic restrictions. Dr. Horacio Arruda says Quebec is planning to conduct 14,000 tests a day, up from roughly 6,000 tests a day that it's currently doing.

The province wants to start testing regular citizens, including some without symptoms. Until late this week, Quebec was only testing to essential workers with symptoms, with a focus on health-care workers. Read more about what's happening in Quebec.

A health-care worker prepares to give a COVID-19 test at a clinic in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

New Brunswick is COVID-19 free, according to the latest numbers from the province. The province says there were no new cases on Saturday — for the 14th straight day — and all 118 cases have now recovered.

That makes New Brunswick the only province without a confirmed active case in the country. Read more about what's happening in N.B.

Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. That brings the death toll in the province to 31.

The province also reported four news cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 963. To date, 609 people have recovered from COVID-19. Twelve people are in hospital, including three in intensive care. Read more about what's happening in N.S.

A paramedic and an ambulance is seen at Northwood Manor, one of the largest nursing homes in Atlantic Canada, in Halifax on Friday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Phase 1 of Prince Edward Island's plan to ease restrictions is now in its second day. Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown said there will be increased monitoring in city parks this weekend to ensure physical distancing is taking place now that groups of up to five people are allowed to gather outside. Read more about what's happening on P.E.I.

WATCH | COVID-19: Is airborne transmission possible?

An infectious disease specialist answers your questions about the COVID-19 pandemic including whether airborne transmission is possible. 2:18

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new reported cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. According to a news release issued by the provincial government, the number of total cases in the province remains at 259.

Saturday is the fifth day this week without any new reported cases of COVID-19 in the province, with only three new cases since April 18. Read more about what's happening in N.L.

In Canada's North, all of Yukon's 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered. Meanwhile, Yukon Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee announced Friday that someone has been charged under Yukon's Civil Emergency Measures Act for allegedly failing to self-isolate as required. Read more about what's happening across the North.

What's happening in the U.S.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday pushed back against what he called premature demands that he reopen the state, saying he knew people were struggling without jobs but that more understanding of the coronavirus was needed.

As governors in about half the United States partially reopen their economies over this weekend, Cuomo said he needed much more information on what the pandemic is doing in his hardest-hit state before he loosens restrictions.

New York Gov. Cuomo sprays disinfectant in a New York City subway car on Saturday. (Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

"Even when you are in unchartered waters, it doesn't mean you proceed blindly," he said. "Use information to determine action not emotions, not politics, not what people think or feel but what we know in terms of facts."

Georgia and Texas are leading the way in letting businesses shuttered by the pandemic begin partially reopening. Leaders in those and several other states where the coronavirus has had less of an impact are under pressure to allow people to return to work as government data released this week showed 30 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits since March 21.

Cuomo pointed to the roughly 900 new coronavirus cases hospitals in New York are still reporting daily, and the fact that officials do not know where those infections are coming from, as reason enough to keep the Empire State shutdown.

The governor also released the preliminary results of a statewide antibody survey of about 15,000 people showing that 12.3 per cent were previously infected with the virus.

It confirmed the results of another test with a smaller sample size released about 10 days ago showing that one in five New York City residents has had the virus, with the Bronx bureau seeing the highest number positive for antibodies at 27.6 per cent.

A worker measures the temperature of Puerto Rico National Guard Gen. Jose Reyes in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Saturday. (Carlos Giusti/The Associated Press)

As of Saturday, the number of known infections across the U.S. had climbed to more than 1.1 million, including about 65,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

As testing increases across the country, so does the number of cases. North Carolina on Saturday posted a record number of new cases with 551 infections, as did Puerto Rico, with 182. Iowa hit a record for the second straight day. Overall in the U.S., there were 34,000 new cases on Friday, the highest daily total since April 24.

What's happening around the world

Russia reported a sharp spike in its daily tally of COVID-19 cases, with a new one-day high of 9,633 on Saturday.

That's a 20 per cent increase from the previous day's count. More than half of the new cases were reported in Moscow, where concern is growing about whether hospitals could become overwhelmed.

The Russian capital's mayor said this week officials are considering establishing temporary hospitals at sports complexes and shopping malls.

Infection cases have reached the highest levels of government, with both the prime minister and the construction minister reporting they have the virus.

A medical worker leaves a tent at a COVID-19 testing point central Moscow on Saturday. (Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, announced on Saturday that commuters on transit will be required to wear masks starting Monday. Sanchez says he'll ask the Parliament for an extension of the state of emergency established March 14 and set to expire on May 9.

The announcement comes as Spaniards were allowed outdoors to exercise for the first time in seven weeks. People ran, walked or rode bicycles under a sunny sky in Barcelona, where many flocked to the maritime promenade to get close to the still off-limits beach. Others jogged around parks and along sidewalks across the nation.

Spain's death toll for the virus reached 25,100 after 276 more people died in the last 24 hours. That's down from more than 900 daily deaths reported a month ago. The total confirmed infections reached 216,582, with another 1,147 reported cases in the last day.

People are seen at a seafront promenade Barcelona on Saturday. (Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press)

Britain's Department of Health says a total of 28,131 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, an increase of 621 from the previous tally.

The figures include deaths as of 5 p.m. local time on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday told the nation that Britain had passed its peak in the outbreak, and said he has plans to reveal a "road map" outlining how lockdown steps might be eased in the coming week.

Police officers patrol with a megaphone instructing people to keep moving in an effort to keep groups from forming in London's Greenwich Park on Saturday. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

France hopes to extend the health emergency put in place to fight the crisis until July 24.

Health Minister Olivier Veran made the announcement on Saturday, arguing that the extension of the measures that began March 24 is required to prevent a new flareup of infections. The proposal, which will be put to the French Parliament next week and is expected to pass, is centred on the notion that a "premature" relaxing the state of emergency "could see a risk of the outbreak" increasing.

France is among countries most affected by the pandemic, having recorded some 24,594 deaths and 167,346 confirmed cases so far. The new proposals include a data system for those that have contracted the virus, that will function for up to a year.

A pharmacist serves a customer from behind newly installed see-through protective screens in Nice, France, on Saturday. (Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images)

In Malaysia, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri defended the mass arrest of immigrants without valid documents in viral hotspots. Sabri says 586 immigrants were detained during an operation Friday in several buildings under strict lockdown in Kuala Lumpur. He says they all tested negative for the virus and have been sent to detention camps for breaching immigration laws.

Rights groups have slammed the government for breaking its promise to not act against migrants who come out for virus screening. They say the inhumane move during a pandemic could hamper efforts to curb the virus's spread. Ismail brushed off the criticism Saturday, saying authorities were acting within the law. He says Malaysia has taken care of the immigrants' welfare during the lockdown, but they must face the law as they have no valid documents.

Malaysia, which has 6,176 cases and 103 deaths, will let most businesses reopen Monday before a partial lockdown ends May 12.

A medical worker perform temperature checks at a hospital on in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday. (Rahman Roslan/Getty Images)

China, where the pandemic began in December, reported one new infection and no deaths in the 24 hours through midnight Friday.

The country has reported a total of 82,875 confirmed cases and 4,633 deaths.

The National Health Commission reported 43 people were released from hospitals Friday after being declared recovered, raising the total to 77,685. There were a total 557 people still hospitalized on the mainland.

A passenger wears a hazmat suit as theywaits for a train at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan on Saturday. (AFP via Getty Images)

Africa now has more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases.

That's according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been more than 1,600 deaths across the continent.

Fifty-three of Africa's 54 countries have confirmed cases, all but tiny mountainous Lesotho, which is surrounded by South Africa.

A Ministry of Health staff member takes samples from a child during the first day of mass testing in Djibouti on Saturday. (AFP via Getty Images)

Turkey's health minister has announced 78 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from COVID-19 to 3,336.

The minister tweeted Saturday that an additional 1,983 had been infected, increasing the total to 124,375. "For the first time since March 30, the daily case number has fallen below 2,000," he tweeted. The new number leaves Turkey ranked seventh in the world for highest infection rate from thecoronavirus. Russia's confirmed infections of 124,054 had briefly surpassed Turkey's.

The minister also tweeted that 58,259 people have recovered from COVID-19, including 4,451 since Friday.