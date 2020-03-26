Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

The latest:

Travellers returning to Canada from abroad are facing a new order requiring them to self-isolate, the latest measure from a government trying to deal with both a rise in COVID-19 cases and growing economic fallout.

The measure, which makes some exceptions for health-care workers and truckers, allows for fines and even jail times for people who ignore the order to stay home.

Canada Border Services Agency said on Twitter that people coming into Canada at ports of entry will be asked to make a declaration:

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>: Under the new Order for MANDATORY <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SelfIsolation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SelfIsolation</a> that will be fully implemented by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBSA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBSA</a> at ports of entry by midnight tonight, anyone entering Canada by air, land or marine must declare to a CBSA border services officer: <a href="https://t.co/TSO9HvGdWB">pic.twitter.com/TSO9HvGdWB</a> —@CanBorder

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday that travellers "should be doing this already" but called the move a "serious further step."

There have been questions about whether the government's measures at the border to date have been strict enough, and further concern that some returning travellers weren't complying with the self-isolation period. Premiers, including Ontario's Doug Ford and Alberta's Jason Kenney, addressed the concern earlier this week, prior to the mandatory measure from Ottawa.

At a news conference on Monday, Ford said : "If you're coming from the airport, do not — I repeat, do not — stop at a store. Go directly home and self-isolate for 14 days."

Kenney, speaking earlier this week, called the quarantine period for returning travellers an "absolute public health imperative" and calling on people to go "directly and immediately to your home without stopping."

WATCH | Alberta says it will enforce public health orders, authorizes fines:

Premier Jason Kenney on Wednesday announced stringent new enforcement measures designed to make sure Albertans comply with public health orders. 3:21

Alberta has since granted law enforcement agencies authority to enforce public-health orders, and Kenney warned that returning travellers who violate the rules "will now be subject to stringent penalties and fines, with rigorous enforcement behind them."

Meanwhile, Ottawa announced a temporary program Wednesday designed to get money into the hands of people who are losing income because of the pandemic. The Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) collapses two previously announced programs into one in a bid to streamline the process of applying for the funding, which will provide eligible workers $2,000 a month for four months.

Have questions about what this means for you? CBC's Kathleen Harris breaks down what we know about the program, how it relates to Employment Insurance and what businesses want.

According to a Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker, there are more than 472,000 known cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, with more than 21,300 deaths. The dashboard, which draws data from a range of sources including the World Health Organization and national health departments, lists the number of cases that are recovered or resolved at almost 115,000.

Spain's death toll has risen above 3,400, eclipsing that of China, where the virus was first detected in December, and is now second only to that of Italy, which has 7,500. Lidia Perera, a nurse at Madrid's 1,000-bed Hospital de la Paz, said more workers were desperately needed. "We are collapsing," Perera said.

The novel coronavirus, which has been labelled SARS-CoV-2, was first reported in China in late 2019. The virus causes an illness called COVID-19.

The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. There are no proven treatments or vaccines, but researchers around the world are looking for both.

Read on for a look at what's happening in Canada and the United States.

Here's what's happening in the provinces and territories

As of 6 a.m. ET Thursday, there were more than 3,400 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 36 deaths and 197 cases listed as recovered or resolved. (Not all provinces are listing details about people who have recovered.) A Canadian has also died abroad, in Japan. Dr. Theresa Tam said the COVID-19 related death was an individual who had been a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was an early hot spot for the virus.

For a detailed look at the latest numbers, visit CBC's coronavirus case tracker.

British Columbia's top doctor, Bonnie Henry, says 55 long-term care health workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Hospitals are preparing for an increase in cases, and Henry said the province is monitoring the supply of personal protective equipment because "the burn rate is much higher than we expected." Read more about what's happening in B.C.

Alberta, which has granted power to law enforcement agencies to enforce public-health orders, reported cases in two residents and a worker at a group home for adults with disabilities. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said: "Over the past two days, despite the aggressive measures already in place, it's become clear that additional measures are needed." Read more about what's happening in Alberta.

Saskatchewan is expanding the list of businesses that need to close during the COVID-19 outbreak. The province is also lowering the number of people permitted at a public gathering to 10, down from 25. Read more about what's happening in Saskatchewan, including a plan in Regina to get bagged lunches to kids who are not in class because of closures.

Manitoba's top public health officer says more restrictions could be coming as the province tries to tackle COVID-19. Dr. Brent Roussin said the lab is working "around the clock" to try and increase testing capacity, but added that social distancing is "vitally important" right now. Read more about what's happening in Manitoba.

Ontario saw its largest single-day case number jump on Wednesday, with 100 new cases announced. The association representing registered nurses in the province, meanwhile, issued a call for more protective equipment, including masks, saying: "We are in a war and the enemy is the COVID-19 virus." Read more about what's happening in Ontario.

In Quebec, the province's director of public health urged people to be honest about travel history and who they have been in contact with. "By hiding that information, you're preventing doctors and our guardian angels from being able to protect themselves. By not collaborating, you are preventing us from doing an investigation that allows us to help people," said Dr. Horacio Arruda. Read more about what's happening in Quebec.

New Brunswick is increasing testing, but still lags behind neighbouring Nova Scotia because of problems earlier in the outbreak. "I want to assure the public New Brunswick is testing more people more widely as the situation evolves," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health. Read more about what's happening in New Brunswick, where a high school that sits empty during class cancellation is being used to help the homeless.

WATCH | Fredericton high school housing homeless during outbreak:

To make way for social distancing, the city's out of the cold shelter has been moved to the Fredericton High School. 1:08

In Nova Scotia, the province's top doctor is urging people to talk and stay in touch, even when they can't be together. "Be open about how you're feeling. Reach out for help," said Dr. Robert Strang. Read more about what's happening in Nova Scotia.

Prince Edward Island, which has five reported cases of COVID-19, has closed a transition facility for people with addictions as part of its fight against the coronavirus. Read more about what's happening on P.E.I.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the medical officer of health said the province will move ahead with testing for asymptomatic people who have been in contact with people who have COVID-19. "This is to make sure that we find as many positive people as we can and putting in the appropriate measures to reduce spread," Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said.

Education leaders in the Northwest Territories are recommending schools close for the rest of the academic year. In Whitehorse, the jail is being closed to visitors. Read more about what's happening across Canada's North.

Here's a look at what's happening in the U.S.

From The Associated Press, updated at 6:30 a.m. ET

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 1,000 in another grim milestone for a global outbreak that is taking lives and wreaking havoc on economies and the established routines of ordinary life.

In a recognition of the scale of the threat, the U.S. Senate late Wednesday passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health-care systems.

The unanimous vote came despite misgivings on both sides about whether it goes too far or not far enough and capped days of difficult negotiations as Washington confronted a national challenge unlike it has ever faced. The 880-page measure is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history.

New York is the epicentre of the domestic outbreak in the U.S., accounting for more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths, most of them in New York City.

Public health officials in the city hunted down beds and medical equipment and called for more doctors and nurses for fear the number of sick patients will overwhelm hospitals, as has happened in Italy and Spain.

A makeshift morgue was set up outside Bellevue Hospital, and the city's police, their ranks dwindling as more fall ill, were told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing.

Workers construct what is believed to be a makeshift morgue behind a hospital during the outbreak of COVID-19 in Manhattan on Wednesday. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

In Washington, President Donald Trump has called for Americans to dedicate themselves to social distancing for 15 days, including staying home from work and closing bars and restaurants to help try to stall the spread of the disease.

Yet, he has also grumbled that "our country wasn't built to be shut down" and vowed not to allow "the cure be worse than the problem" — apparently concerned that the outbreak's devastating effects on financial markets and employment will harm his chances for re-election later this year.

"The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

WATCH | New York expecting the worst as epicentre of U.S. coronavirus outbreak:

A third of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are in New York and officials say they are already struggling with medical supplies and hospital beds. 2:05

Democrats say that Trump was prioritizing the economy over the health and safety of Americans.

"I'd like to say, let's get back to work next Friday," said Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination. "That'd be wonderful. But it can't be arbitrary." Biden said the congressional aid package addressing the outbreak "goes a long way," but that "meticulous oversight" is required.

"We're going to need to make sure the money gets out quickly into peoples' pockets and to keep a close watch on how corporations are using the taxpayers funds that they receive, to make sure it goes to help workers, not rich CEOs or shareholders," the former vice-president said.

WATCH | Canadians stuck in India as country goes into lockdown: