Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

The latest:

Saskatchewan's health-care system is feeling the strain as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise — and the provincial health authority is warning that some non-essential services are at risk.

The province on Thursday reported 299 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to 3,146. According to health officials, there were 108 people in hospital, with 18 in intensive care.

"When our workload increases — particularly when it increases quickly — we are required to redeploy staff and disrupt other services," Saskatchewan Health Authority president and CEO Scott Livingstone said Thursday.

He also urged people to cut down contacts, saying a single positive case creates hours of work for contact tracers.

"That work can grow exponentially when you factor in the number of contacts," he said, noting that the tracing system is "under strain."

Dozens of the cases announced Thursday were from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

"Of the cases announced today, 72 are from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre — 68 of these are offenders, and four are staff," a health authority statement said.

The province said new admissions to the jail, which as of Thursday had seen a total of 85 active cases, are being suspended.

A range of new public health measures are now in effect in Saskatchewan, including a rule that says no more than 30 people are allowed to gather inside public venues. Large retail stores are limited to half-capacity, and no more than four people can sit together at a bar or restaurant.

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | AstraZeneca vaccine trial mistake 'a real setback,' says infectious disease specialist:

AstraZeneca vaccine trial mistake 'a real setback,' says infectious disease specialist News Video 1:52 Infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Gardam says AstraZeneca's dose mix-up in its COVID-19 vaccine trial is a knock to public confidence: 'We don't really know how well their vaccine works.' 1:52

As of 12:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 356,244, with 60,771 of those considered active cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 11,856.

Ontario reported 1,855 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 20 additional deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,595.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter that 517 of those cases were in Peel Region and 494 were in Toronto — both of which are in the "lockdown" stage of the province's pandemic protection plan.

Ontario is reporting 1,855 cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> and over 58,000 tests completed. Locally, there are 517 new cases in Peel, 494 in Toronto, 189 in York Region and 130 in Halton. There are 1,451 more resolved cases. —@celliottability

The high single-day case number came as the province reported completing just over 58,000 tests, the most tests Ontario has ever conducted in one day.

According to a COVID-19 dashboard, hospitalizations stood at 541 in Ontario, with 151 of those people in intensive care.

British Columbia health officials reported 887 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the provincial death toll to 384. Hospitalizations stood at 294, with 64 people in intensive care.

WATCH | B.C.'s deputy provincial health officer takes questions on COVID-19 in the province:

B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer answers COVID-19 questions from the public BC Video 13:08 As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across B.C., Dr. Réka Gustafson answers your virus-related questions. 13:08

In Alberta, the number of active COVID-19 cases hit 14,052 on Thursday as the province reported 1,077 new cases. Hospitalizations stood at 383, with 84 people being treated in intensive care.

The numbers came as Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said she was "profoundly disappointed" over a leak of confidential information from meetings she and her colleagues held to develop recommendations on how to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top health official in Manitoba said roughly 70 per cent of the 266 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the province were recorded in November alone.

"We can't continue with these daily case counts," said Dr. Brent Roussin. "We can't continue to list off this many Manitobans lost daily."

Manitoba reported 383 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said there were 307 people in hospital — including 46 in intensive care.

Quebec reported 1,269 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 38 deaths. Hospitalizations stood at 669, with 90 people in intensive care, according to provincial data.

In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia reported 14 cases of COVID-19 and Prince Edward Island had no new cases.

Nunavut reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The territory, which saw its first confirmed case earlier this month, has now seen a total of 159 cases.

Yukon reported three new cases on Thursday, with two in Whitehorse and one in a rural community. There were no new cases reported in the Northwest Territories on Thursday.

WATCH | Mental health biggest concern in Nunavut lockdown, community food centre exec says:

Mental health biggest concern in Nunavut lockdown, community food centre exec says Canada Video 7:15 With Nunavut in the second week of a lockdown due to COVID-19, Wade Thorhaug of the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre says the situation exacerbates the many long-standing issues in the territory, such as food insecurity and overcrowded housing. 7:15

What's happening around the world

From The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 12:35 p.m. ET

As of late Friday morning, there were more than 61.1 million cases of COVID-19 recorded worldwide, with more than 39.1 million of those considered recovered or resolved, according to a coronavirus tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll stood at more than 1.4 million.

In Europe, Germany hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, reporting a total of more than one million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The country's disease control centre said Friday that Germany's 16 states reported 22,806 cases overnight for a national total of 1,006,394 since the start of the pandemic.

However, Germany has reported fewer virus-related deaths than many other European countries: 15,586 compared with more than 50,000 in Britain, Italy and France.

The country is almost a month in to a so-called "wave-breaker" shutdown instituted Nov. 2 after daily cases rose to new record highs. Officials say the new measures have succeeded in halting the surge.

But Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors decided earlier this week to extend the shutdown well into December and add more restrictions to try to bring the numbers down to below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants each week.

In the Americas, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals across the United States reached 90,000 on Friday after nearly doubling in the last month, just as holiday gatherings are expected to propel the next wave of infections.

The rate of hospitalizations — now at the highest level since the pandemic began — has pushed some hospitals beyond capacity, and comes after weeks of rising infection rates across the country. That is likely to increase as people who mingled with relatives and friends over Thanksgiving gradually get sick, health experts say.

People dine while physically distancing during Thanksgiving on Thursday in Los Angeles. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Many health experts and politicians pleaded with Americans to refrain from gathering for their traditional communal Thanksgiving feasts this year, warning that socializing between households would accelerate the rate of community transmission and push an already strained health-care system to the brink.

State governors have also urged Americans to stay home on Black Friday, a traditionally busy holiday shopping day, encouraging them instead to take advantage of online deals and support business that have suffered during the pandemic-related economic downturn.

"Remember, skip the crowds and shop from home this Black Friday. Our local shops have curbside pickup options and need our support," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote in a tweet on Friday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, meanwhile, said he will not take a vaccine, while the governor of Sao Paulo state floated the idea of rolling out one without approval from the national health regulator.

In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea's daily coronavirus tally is above 500 for a second straight day and the country's prime minister is urging the public to stay at home this weekend to contain a viral resurgence.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday that people should avoid social gatherings and refrain from going out in public this weekend. South Korea has seen a spike in fresh infections since it eased tough physical distancing rules last month.

A medical worker takes samples for a COVID-19 test from a visitor at a testing station in Seoul on Friday. (Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images)

Authorities reported 569 newly confirmed infections over the past 24 hours, raising the country's total to 32,887 for the pandemic, with 516 deaths. The 583 new cases reported Thursday was the first time that South Korea's daily tally had exceeded 500 since March.

In the Middle East, Iran on Friday announced that all government offices will effectively close and operate with only essential staff, further tightening coronavirus measures as the country struggles to contain its most widespread wave of infection yet.

Starting this Saturday — the first day of Iran's workweek — state TV said "only those employees who need to be present will be at work" in government offices. Managers will make the call on who must still come to work. The report did not specify how long the closures would last, but asked Iranians to postpone any planned visits to government offices.

Pedestrians wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic walk past closed shops along a street in Iran's capital Tehran on Nov, 21. The country is clamping down as cases rise. (AFP/Getty Images)

Infections have soared in recent months, and on Friday, Iran again set a record for new virus cases in a single day with 14,051 cases, bringing the total to 922,397.

Iran has also recorded more than 400 daily virus deaths since last Saturday, the same day new tightened restrictions went into effect. Health Ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said the death toll on Friday reached 47,095, after 406 people died since Thursday.

In Africa, mass vaccination against COVID-19 is unlikely to start until midway through next year and keeping vaccines cold could be a big challenge, the continent's disease control group said on Thursday.