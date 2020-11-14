Multiple provinces report record single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

The latest:

Canada's top doctor says the country's hospitals are facing growing pressure as multiple provinces set new single-day records for new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Theresa Tam describes the situation in Western Canada, Quebec and Ontario as "worrisome" and says it's straining health care resources.

Tam says the number of people with severe cases of COVID-19 continues to increase, with a daily average of more than 1,400 people being treated in hospitals over the past week.

She says that includes a daily average of 280 people in critical care and 55 deaths reported each day over the past seven days.

1/2 To date, labs across 🇨🇦 have tested 10,228,547 people for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>, w\ an average ~2.6% positive overall, for a rate of 272,114 people tested per million population in Canada. <a href="https://t.co/jrZH3tHRUo">https://t.co/jrZH3tHRUo</a> —@CPHO_Canada

Tam says Western provinces saw a weekly increase in daily hospitalization between 24 to 50 per cent compared to last week.

She says while Ontario and Quebec saw lower increases, those provinces continue to have the highest numbers of people in hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among many political leaders and officials urging those celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali to recognize the holiday virtually this year in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Tam urged people "to celebrate this holiday differently — to be creative and celebrate safely," suggesting virtual celebrations and gatherings in "large open spaces."

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh posted a video on Twitter urging people to stay home over Diwali, the five-day festival of lights that began Saturday and is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world.

What's happening across Canada

As of 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, provinces and territories in Canada had reported a cumulative total of 291,935 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 232,915 cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 10,891.

Alberta reported more than a thousand new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Saturday. In addition to the 1,026 new infections, the province also announced three additional deaths.

Saskatchewan announced a record 308 new cases, with 123 of those cases coming from Saskatoon. Intensive care units in that city are so full that officials have stopped accepting most out-of-town patients.

Manitoba said Saturday 15 more people have died of COVID-19, marking the highest single-day increase in fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. There are also 239 new cases, the province said.

WATCH | Steinbach, Man., ER nurses struggle with high volume of patients:

'Emotionally, that plays a huge toll': ER nurse struggling with high volume of patients 2:28 Nurses at the hospital in Steinbach, Man., are having to triage some patients in their cars because they don't have space in the emergency department, their union says. There's a "dramatically increasing number of COVID-positive patients" arriving at Bethesda Regional Health Centre, according to Manitoba Nurses Union president Darlene Jackson. The hospital is struggling with capacity, the union says, with patients arriving on their own and by ambulance. 2:28

Ontario reported 1,581 new cases, hitting a new daily high.

Meanwhile, seven residents have died at a Scarborough long-term care home amid an outbreak, while 136 other residents and 66 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Quebec, which has seen more reported COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other Canadian province, topped more than 1,400 new cases for the first time. In addition to the record 1,448 new infections, the province also reported 25 more deaths.

People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in a Montreal shopping mall on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Nova Scotia reported six new cases Saturday — the largest single-day increase in cases since May 15.

"I am concerned that people are not taking the virus seriously and putting others in jeopardy," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

New Brunswick also announced six new cases — the largest single-day increase in nearly a month.

WATCH | How does a 3-layer mask protect you from COVID-19?:

How does a three-layer mask protect you from COVID-19? 5:22 Doctors answer viewer questions about COVID-19 including why three-layer masks are now being recommended to protect against the virus. 5:22

Newfoundland and Labrador recorded two new cases. The province said both are travel-related, one returning from Ontario and the other from the U.S.

Prince Edward Island's revised pandemic visitor and compassionate grounds visitation protocol is expected to come into effect next week, and will apply both to public and private facilities on P.E.I.

Nunavut reported four new cases, all of them in the Hudson Bay community of Arviat. The latest cases make for a total of five in Arviat after the territory's health officials announced a case there on Friday.

What's happening around the world

As of Saturday, more than 53.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, with more than 34.5 million of those considered recovered, according to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll stood at more than 1.3 million, the database reported.

In Europe, Russia has reported a new one-day high in the number of confirmed coronavirus infections recorded. The national virus taskforce reported 22,702 new cases and 391 more virus-related deaths on Saturday. Russia's highest daily death toll of the pandemic, 439, was reported on Thursday.

In Asia, India's overall tally of new coronavirus cases remained steady on Saturday, but rising numbers in New Delhi coincide with a busy festival season nationwide, with millions celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

WATCH | Indian officials worry Diwali gatherings could spread COVID-19:

Indian officials worry Diwali gatherings could spread COVID-19 2:27 Many people in India have reduced the size of their Diwali gatherings, but officials worry celebrations may fuel the spread of COVID-19 in the country. 2:27

In the Americas, the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has soared to a new daily high in the U.S. Data from Johns Hopkins University indicates the number of confirmed cases reached 184,514 on Friday, as the number of people infected continues to surge.

In Africa, the continent has seen more than 1.9 million confirmed cases and more than 46,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. South Africa leads the continent on both counts, having recorded more than 746,000 infections and more than 20,000 deaths.