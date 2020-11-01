The latest:

Deputy PM in self-isolation following COVID-19 app exposure notification.

Macabre Halloween display left near Manitoba premier's house as reminder of COVID-19 deaths.

U.K. cabinet minister says lockdown in England could be extended.

Turkish politician in Erdogan's party dies from COVID-19.

Ontario and Quebec are still reporting the highest daily counts in Canada for new cases of COVID-19, while farther west in Manitoba, officials have again reported hundreds of new cases as its capital city gets set for tighter restrictions.

Ontario reported 977 new cases on Sunday. In the province's hot spots, there are 279 more cases in Toronto, 238 in Peel Region, 130 in Ottawa and 113 in York Region. The overall number was down from 1,015 new cases reported on Saturday.

Quebec reported 1,064 new cases on Saturday, and Manitoba said it had 349 new positive tests to report.

While Manitoba's new case count was down from the record-smashing 480 on Friday, it's still much higher than the province's previous new-case record of 193 set Thursday.

Starting Monday, bars and restaurants in Winnipeg can open only for pickup or takeout, while facilities such as movie theatres, museums and libraries must close.

The measures, along with others, will last two weeks and be reassessed at that time.

Business in the St. Norbert Hotel bar in Winnipeg on Saturday was "average as it gets through these COVID times," president Gerald Lambert said, although sales at the hotel's beer store were brisk as people appeared to be getting set to drink at home.

"There's other facilities that have far worse reports that are still allowed to be open, albeit at smaller capacity," Lambert said, echoing the frustration many in his industry have expressed at the provincial government.

"In two weeks, I don't know if this is going to make a difference or not."

But Premier Brian Pallister also faced pressure Saturday from others who feel the new restrictions need to go further, with one group placing dozens of cardboard tombstones on the grass median outside his home.

A group of community members say they're concerned about short-term economic concerns taking precedence over the lives of Manitobans. (CBC)

The Halloween-themed protest included epithets on the tombstones indicating people were dying from Manitoba's reopening plan.

"I respect the right of any Manitobans to peacefully protest and encourage all who choose to do so safely to protect their health and that of others as well," Pallister said in a statement issued Saturday.

Manitoba also reported four new deaths from COVID 19. Quebec reported 15 and Ontario reported nine.

Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, meanwhile, tweeted Saturday that she'd just gotten a COVID-19 test after receiving an exposure notification from the COVID Alert app and is waiting for the results.

"I am isolating at home while I wait for the results of the test," she wrote. "My thanks to our excellent health-care professionals."

An exposure notification from the COVID Alert app prompted Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to reveal on Saturday that she is self-isolating. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The COVID Alert app notifies users when someone who they've been in contact with tests positive for COVID-19.

There have been about 4.9 million downloads of the federal COVID-19 exposure notification app so far, with 2,939 Canadians using it to log a positive coronavirus test.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam stressed again Saturday that it's important to continue with precautions to keep everyone safe and to lessen the burden on essential workers.

"Many of you [essential workers] have been on the front lines since the beginning, putting yourselves in harm's way," she said in a statement. "As individuals, we have an important role to play to minimize the COVID-19 burden on essential workers."

What's happening in the rest of Canada

As of 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had 235,488 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 197,740 as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 10,145.

Saskatchewan announced 78 new cases on Saturday. Meanwhile, Moose Jaw police fined a person $2,800 for allegedly hosting a party "well over" the province's 15-person limit for private gatherings.

Manitoba saw 349 new cases, along with four more deaths . One of the deaths — a woman in her 90s — is linked to an outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home in Winnipeg. The other people in Winnipeg who died are a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s.

Ontario added 1,015 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, reaching quadruple digits for new infections for only the second time. Canada's largest province had reported 1,042 cases on Oct. 25.

Quebec reported 1,064 new cases.

Nova Scotia recorded five new infections , bringing the total active cases into double digits for the first time since June. There are now 11 active cases of the virus in the province.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, Vale announced a presumptive case at the Voisey's Bay mine site in northern Labrador, with the Department of Health working to complete additional testing.

In New Brunswick, a school in Woodstock announced a case of COVID-19. Townsview School, which has about 600 students in grades K-8, will remain open on Monday as health officials conduct contact tracing.

In Yukon, the territory on Friday reported its first death . Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley said the individual was "older" and had "significant underlying medical conditions."

What's happening around the world

A database maintained by Johns Hopkins University put the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases reported around the world since the pandemic began at more than 46.1 million as of Sunday morning, with more than 30.8 million of those listed as recovered. The death toll reported by the U.S.-based university stood at nearly 1.2 million.

In Turkey, a politician from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party has died from the coronavirus.

Burhan Kuzu, 65, had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 since Oct. 17, the country's health minister tweeted. He died Sunday.

Statistics from the country's Health Ministry show at least 10,252 people have died from COVID-19 in Turkey.

In the U.K., a new national lockdown for England may have to last longer than the planned four weeks if coronavirus infection rates don't fall quickly enough, a British cabinet minister said Sunday.

The lockdown is due to run from Thursday until Dec. 2. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is needed to stop hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients within weeks.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said that "with a virus this malignant, and with its capacity to move so quickly, it would be foolish to predict with absolute certainty what will happen in four weeks' time."

Under the new restrictions, bars and restaurants can only offer takeout, non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons, including exercise.

Britain is recording more than 20,000 new COVID-19 infections a day and has Europe's highest coronavirus death toll at

more than 46,000.

In Australia, audiences were returning to the theatres at the Sydney Opera House this weekend, eight months after the iconic entertainment venue was forced to close its doors to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia has recorded no new locally transmitted coronavirus infections for the first time in five months.

In Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, which had the highest number of cases in the country, residents were enjoying the first weekend of cafés, restaurants and pubs reopening to walk-in customers.

The city has only one mystery case without a known source. There are 61 active cases left across the state, down from 70 on Saturday.

India reported 46,964 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, keeping a month-long downward trend in infections.

India's Health Ministry on Sunday also registered 470 more deaths, taking total fatalities up to 122,111. The latest surge takes the country's total virus tally to close to 8.2 million and is only behind the United States.

India saw a steep rise in cases in July, but it is experiencing a slower pace of coronavirus spread since mid-September, when daily infections touched a record of 97,894. But health experts warn that mask and physical-distancing fatigue is setting in and can lead to a fresh wave of infections.

Some experts question the country's testing methods and warn that a major festival due in a few weeks, as well as the winter season, could result in a new burst of infections.