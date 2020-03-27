Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Friday

The latest:

Canada's chief public health officer said Thursday that the country's health system is "not currently overwhelmed" but cautioned that the "seriousness of COVID-19 cannot be overstated."

Dr. Theresa Tam spoke Thursday about the growing outbreak, which has health officials across the country scrambling to free up hospital beds and increase the supply of personal protective equipment.

Tam said on Twitter that to date in Canada, 6.1 per cent of COVID-19 cases require hospitalization, 2.6 per cent of cases fall critically ill and require ICU care and one per cent of cases prove fatal.

The one per cent case fatality rate "means our healthcare system is not currently overwhelmed," Tam tweeted. "But we can further reduce fatalities by preventing COVID-19 in vulnerable populations like long-term care."

She also noted that the old aren't the only ones at risk, saying the young are not immune to the novel coronavirus.

South of the border, the U.S. now had the most recorded cases of any country in the world, surpassing China — where the outbreak began — and Italy, which has been the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe.

Across the United States, deaths from COVID-19 topped 1,200 on Thursday, and a database maintained by Johns Hopkins University put case numbers in the U.S. at over 85,000.

New York state has been particularly hard hit. On Tuesday, roughly 3,000 people were hospitalized with the virus in New York state. That number rose to 3,800 Wednesday and then leaped to 5,300 by Thursday morning.

Health care workers treating the sick are worried they too will become infected. Many are feeling the emotional strain of caring for patients isolated from their families. Meanwhile, officials have scrambled to try and bring enough breathing machines to New York to care for growing legions of patients.

The virus, which first emerged in China, causes an illness called COVID-19, for which there is no proven vaccine or treatment. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Here's what's happening in Canada's provinces and territories

As of 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Canada had a total of 4,043 confirmed and presumptive cases, with 39 deaths. To date, provinces have listed 228 cases as recovered or resolved. (Not all provinces are listing that information.) There has also been one reported COVID-19 related death of a Canadain abroad when a former passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship died in Japan.

In British Columbia, people who ignore COVID-19 public health orders face a fine of up to $25,000. The province has also banned reselling essential supplies, including cleaning materials and personal protective equipment. Read more about what's happening in B.C.

Alberta Health Services is looking to free up additional hospital beds to help with the COVID-19 outbreak. Dr. Mark Joffe, vice-president and medical director for northern Alberta, said that AHS staff and doctors have been "working feverishly for a number of weeks now" to plan and are still working to find additional space in the system. Read more about what's happening in Alberta.

Saskatchewan is releasing more information about COVID-19 cases in the province, including information on residents who have recovered after testing positive. The province, which has reported 95 cases, lists three cases as recovered. Read more about what's happening in Saskatchewan, which announced a new appointment-only testing site in Regina.

Manitoba is expanding its COVID-19 testing to include symptomatic health workers, people who live in group care settings (including long-term care and remote work camps), inmates and more. Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin also said all people living on First Nations in the province who are experiencing respiratory symptoms. Read more about what's happening in Manitoba, where a group of workers at the water treatment plant in Brandon are staying at the facility to ensure water keeps flowing.

An infectious disease specialist in Toronto is warning that "it's almost inevitable" that hospitals in Ontario are going to see a surge in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Andrew Morris says it's not yet clear exactly when it will happen but said the best estimates suggest clinicians will "start seeing a rise in the next week or so" and will see cases continue to increase for weeks, if not months. Read more about what's happening in Ontario.

In Quebec, Premier François Legault is urging anyone who is in a position to help to volunteer at places like food banks, which are seeing an increase in demand. "We're counting on you to create a wave of solidarity in Quebec," Legault said — adding that people who need help shouldn't hesitate to reach out. Read more about what's happening in Quebec, including the story of a nurse working at one of Montreal's testing sites.

New Brunswick's premier says between 25,000 and 30,000 people in the province have already lost their jobs in the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are facing a situation unlike we have ever experienced before," Blaine Higgs said Thursday. Read more about what's happening in New Brunswick.

In Nova Scotia, paramedics will wear industrial-grade face masks when they head to a potential COVID-19 call. Read more about the masks, and see what else is happening in Nova Scotia.

Prince Edward Island has reported a total of nine cases of COVID-19, including at least one who has recovered. Read more about what's happening on P.E.I.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the health minister says the province's public health emergency could last months. "I am pretty sure that it's going to be some time in June," John Haggie said. "Whether or not we make a Canada Day celebration, time will tell." Read more about what's happening in N.L.

Yukon's government is banning residential evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Air North, meanwhile, is laying off more than half of its workers and reducing service because of the outbreak. Read more about what's happening across Canada's North.

Here's what's happening in the United States

From The Associated Press, updated at 6:30 a.m. ET

U.S. President Donald Trump declared that "I'll be the oversight" as lawmakers were in the final days of drafting what became a $2.2 trillion rescue plan for American businesses. In the end, Congress ensured that won't be the case.

The legislation, designed in part to help businesses and corporations hammered by closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, creates multiple layers of accountability for the billions of dollars in loans, grants and direct cash that will soon flow from the federal government. The House is expected to pass it Friday and send it to Trump for his signature.

The new oversight system will test the relationship between the White House and Congress, which frayed after Democrats won the House and deteriorated severely during Trump's impeachment as officials flouted requests for witnesses and documents.

Trump's assertion of responsibility for the coronavirus funds came Monday evening as his Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, was on Capitol Hill crafting the package in late-night meetings with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, had each introduced their own proposals, and Democrats said the Republican bill wasn't strong enough, arguing that it would create a "slush fund" for corporations.

In the end, the bipartisan final package incorporated much of what Democrats wanted, creating a trio of watchdogs, plus other checks, to try to ensure the money isn't misused.

It establishes an oversight board made up of inspectors general, called the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, stands up a separate dedicated inspector general position at the Treasury Department and creates a new committee of experts that reports to Congress.

