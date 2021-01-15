Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

The latest:

As the number of COVID-19 cases soar in some parts of Canada, Alberta and B.C. are seeing glimmers of hope in their efforts to curb the spread of infection, though officials say it's too soon for residents to let down their guard.

Alberta announced on Thursday it will ease restrictions on outdoors gatherings, funerals and personal-care services starting on Monday, after fears of a post-holiday COVID-19 surge appear not to have materialized.

However, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said it's too soon to lift the major restrictions that were put in place in December. Alberta reported 967 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 21 more deaths.

New daily case numbers in the province have been steadily coming down for several weeks now, said Dr. Craig Jenne, an associate professor of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Calgary.

"We look at this big picture and what it's suggesting is that what we're doing in Alberta is working," Jenne said, though he believes the numbers need to come down a lot more before public health measures can be significantly relaxed.

While the province marked a new daily reporting record of 38 deaths earlier this week, health officials have noted that COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag behind increased disease activity by one to several weeks.

Hospitalizations in Alberta, while still relatively high, appear to have peaked and have started to decline, albeit somewhat slowly, Jenne said.

Meanwhile, British Columbia is also seeing encouraging trends in its COVID-19 numbers.

Following a surge in daily cases late last year, the numbers began to drop around November, and though there was a post-Christmas bump, they have resumed their downward trend. Hospitalization rates remain the lowest of the hardest-hit provinces.

With other regions in Canada continuing to see surging COVID-19 numbers, the B.C. government is getting legal advice to determine whether an inter-provincial travel ban would be doable — or even constitutional — as a way to protect the province.

Earlier in the week, an emergency room doctor in Whistler joined ongoing calls to restrict travel from other provinces after seeing what she called a "worrying" number of patients from Ontario and Quebec over the holidays.

B.C. reported 536 new cases and seven new deaths on Thursday, as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the province's first case of a more infectious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa.

People are pictured walking along the seawall near English Bay in Vancouver on Wednesday. Active cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia continue to fall. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

What's happening across Canada

As of 11:45 a.m. ET on Friday, Canada had reported 693,809 cases of COVID-19, with 76,138 cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 17,698.

Pfizer will temporarily reduce shipments of its vaccine to Canada as it expands long-term manufacturing capacity, Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Friday.

"This expansion work means that Pfizer is temporarily reducing deliveries to all countries receiving vaccines manufactured at its European facility, and that includes Canada," Anand told reporters at a public health briefing.

Anand stressed that Canada remains on track to have enough approved vaccines for everyone who wishes to be vaccinated by the end of September this year.

In the same briefing, the Public Health Agency of Canada released new modelling that showed roughly 2,000 more people are expected to die from COVID-19 over the next 10 days, while as many as 100,000 more people could contract the virus.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported two new cases and two new recoveries on Friday, leaving its number of active cases at 32. In Truro, a mobile health unit has been set up in response to an increase in the number of potential exposures in the area during the last week.

New Brunswick recorded 23 more infections on Thursday, with cases in six of the province's seven zones. Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said N.B., "will be conducting vaccine clinics" at long-term care facilities in the Saint John region starting Friday.

Newfoundland and Labrador added one new case. Health officials said the individual had travelled internationally.

Prince Edward Island also saw one new case. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the person had travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

Quebec announced 1,918 new cases and 62 deaths on Friday. There are 1,496 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 231 in intensive care.

On Thursday, the province pledged to deliver second vaccine shots within "a maximum" 90 days after the first, after its decision to delay second doses prompted consternation and at least one lawsuit.

Ontario reported 2,998 new cases and a record 100 deaths on Friday, though 46 deaths reported by Middlesex-London Health Unit occurred earlier in the pandemic. There are 1,647 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 387 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford has kicked an MPP out of the Progressive Conservative caucus for sending an open letter asking for the province's lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions to end.

In a statement issued Friday morning, Ford called the comments from York Centre MPP Roman Baber's two-page letter "irresponsible," saying Baber will not be allowed to seek re-election as a PC member.

A province-wide stay-at-home order and other new restrictions took effect on Thursday and are slated to remain in place until at least Feb. 11. They come as Ontario deals with surging COVID-19 numbers that threaten more deaths than seen during the first wave.

Manitoba reported 261 new cases and two additional deaths. More than half of the new cases were in the province's north.

Saskatchewan, which reported 312 new cases on Thursday, released its latest modelling forecast, showing the province could see around 900 new infections a day by Jan. 25 even if residents closely follow public health guidelines.

Dr. Ryan Warshawski, president of the Yukon Medical Association, receives a COVID-19 vaccination in Whitehorse on Wednesday. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

In Yukon, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for physicians and high-risk hospital staff has inoculated about 300 people.

Northwest Territories health officials say wastewater testing suggests there may be one or more undetected cases of COVID-19 in Hay River.

In Nunavut, more than 600 people are estimated to have received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine so far, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said.

What's happening around the world

As of early Friday morning, more than 93.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, with more than 51.4 million of those considered recovered or resolved, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 case tracking tool. The global death toll stood at more than 1.9 million.

In Europe, Belgium is strengthening its rules for travellers entering the country by train or bus in a bid to limit the spread of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain.

In a statement Friday, Belgium's Interior Ministry said travellers arriving from a country outside the European Union or the Schengen space with a high contamination rate will now be subject to the same rules as those coming by boat or plane.

In Asia, China said it is now treating more than 1,000 people for COVID-19 as numbers of cases continue to surge in the country's north.

The National Health Commission said Friday that 1,001 patients are under care for the disease, 26 of them in serious condition. It said 144 total new cases were recorded in the previous 24 hours.

The province of Hebei, just outside Beijing, accounted for 90 of the new cases, while Heilongjiang province farther north reported 43 new cases.

A medical worker monitors patients after they received the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination facility in Beijing on Friday. (Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press)

Pakistan's education minister said authorities will start reopening schools in phases from Jan. 18 despite a steady increase in deaths and infections from the coronavirus.

Schools were closed in November when data showed that the country's positivity rate had jumped to about seven per cent. The rate has since come down to 5.9 per cent, which is still high, according to experts.

In the Americas, U.S. president-elect Joe Biden is tapping former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler to help lead the incoming administration's vaccine rollout and development program.

Kessler has been advising Biden as a co-chair of his advisory board on the coronavirus pandemic. The pick of Kessler comes after Biden on Thursday called the Trump administration's rollout of coronavirus vaccines a "dismal failure" and said he will unveil his own plans on Friday to speed up inoculations.

He will replace Moncef Slaoui, a researcher and former drug company executive who led Operation Warp Speed for the Trump administration. Slaoui will become a consultant to Operation Warp Speed. Kessler will work with Gen. Gustave Perna, who will continue as chief operating officer.

In Africa, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that millions of coronavirus vaccine doses secured by the African Union (AU) will be allocated according to countries' population size.

Street vendors wearing masks to help protect themselves from the coronavirus sell vegetables in Thokoza, east of Johannesburg, on Thursday. (Themba Hadebe/The Associated Press)

Ramaphosa, who is the current AU chairman, said on Wednesday that vaccines from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca would be available this year, but he did not specify how much each African country would get.

No African countries have begun large-scale coronavirus vaccination campaigns and the AU's 270 million shots, if administered two per person, would still only cover around 10 per cent of the continent's 1.3 billion people.