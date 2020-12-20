Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

The latest:

Shipments of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine began leaving U.S. warehouses early on Sunday, heading for health-care facilities around the country in a push to distribute the nation's second approved coronavirus vaccine.

Employees at distribution centres in the Memphis area of Tennessee and in Olive Branch, Miss., could be seen boxing up the vaccine. The first shots were expected to be administrated starting as early as Monday, just three days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized their rollout.

WATCH | 168,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines could be in Canada by year's end:

168,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines could be in Canada by year's end

Who gets the vaccine depends on state and local officials across the U.S. But generally, health-care workers and the elderly are at the top of the priority list.

It is the second COVID-19 vaccine that has received FDA authorization, following the first one developed by American drugmaker Pfizer in partnership with German company BioNTech.

Last Tuesday, a day after Canada began using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the federal government reached an agreement with Moderna Inc. to receive the first deliveries of its vaccine within 48 hours of regulatory approval.

On Saturday, Canada surpassed the half-million mark in reported cases of the respiratory illness since the pandemic began, as New Brunswick became the last province to launch its inoculation program.

WATCH | N.B. administers its 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot:

First New Brunswicker gets COVID-19 vaccine

Saskatchewan pushed the country over the grim threshold on Saturday, with 252 new cases reported as well as eight more deaths.

Canada's chief public health officer says her focus for the next few months will be controlling the second wave of COVID-19 and communicating to Canadians that it is safe to get the vaccine.

In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Dr. Theresa Tam said she is in awe that the world was able to develop, test, produce, ship and now inject a vaccine less than a year later.

"That's never been seen before in the history of public health," she said. "So I think it is emotional for the perspective of just, just that alone how incredible a scientific achievement that was."

Last spring, when vaccine development efforts were well underway, most experts warned it would be at least a year to 18 months before one was ready. Instead, massive investments from governments and the private sector pushed the development, testing and review process forward at lightning speed.

Canada expects to vaccinate more than 200,000 people by the end of 2020, three million by the end of March, and most Canadians who want the vaccine by the end of September.

What's happening across Canada

As of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 501,594, with 76,044 of those cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 14,154.

Ontario and Quebec, the two provinces hardest hit by the pandemic, each recorded daily case counts beyond 2,000 on Saturday. It was the fifth consecutive day Ontario exceeded 2,000 new positive tests, with Saturday's tally at 2,357.

The province, which is holding emergency talks to consider additional health measures, also recorded 27 new deaths.

Five regions in Ontario are scheduled to be in the province's grey or "lockdown" stage as of Monday.

"We really need these measures to come in now. We needed them last week," said Dr. Kali Barrett, a Toronto critical care physician and a member of the COVID-19 Modelling Collaborative, a joint effort of scientists and physicians in the city.

Barrett said new data modelling for Ontario intensive care units shows a system heading for a crisis, noting that if hospital admissions continue on this trajectory the system could be beyond capacity by the end of January.'

WATCH | We answer your COVID-19 questions:

We answer your COVID-19 questions

Quebec registered 2,038 new cases and 44 more deaths.

In British Columbia, the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna has jumped to 76.

Interior Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Silvina Mema confirmed that workers living in overcrowded housing are behind the spread of coronavirus at the Okanagan resort.

Alberta reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,349 new cases on Saturday.

WATCH | Declining case numbers an early positive sign, says Alberta's top doctor:

Declining case numbers an early positive sign, Hinshaw says

Manitoba saw 238 new infections and nine more deaths. The province also declared a number of new outbreaks, including incidents at three different hospitals.

New Brunswick reported five new cases. Even so, the province's active case count fell to 49.

Nova Scotia saw two new cases, the lowest number of new daily cases in a month.

WATCH | A clinical psychologist discusses the pandemic's toll on mental health:

A clinical psychologist discusses the pandemic's toll on mental health

Newfoundland and Labrador recorded eight new cases, the most in a single day in the province since April 6.

Prince Edward Island added one new case.

The Northwest Territories says the government will foot the cost of self-isolation for residents returning from education or training programs outside the territory.

What's happening around the world

As of Sunday morning, more than 76.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, with more than 43.1 million of those cases considered recovered or resolved, according to a COVID-19 tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. The global death toll stood at more than 1.6 million.

In Asia, thousands of people lined up for coronavirus tests in a province near Bangkok on Sunday, as authorities in Thailand scrambled to contain an outbreak of the virus that has infected nearly 700 people.

Three lineups of mainly migrant workers stretched for around 100 metres in one location alone, at Mahachai in Samut Sakhon province.

People stand in lines to get COVID-19 tests in Samut Sakhon, south of Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. (Jerry Harmer/The Associated Press)

In Europe, Serbia is opening a second new hospital in Krusevac to treat patients with COVID-19. Earlier this month, a coronavirus hospital was opened in Belgrade amid an overburdened health system.

President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday visited the latest hospital to open and greeted workers and medical staff. Serbia so far has recorded 296,528 cases with 2,632 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins.

In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that London and much of the southeast of England would be placed under tougher restrictions, meaning a household of people must not meet up with those in other households over Christmas.

A member of the British Transport Police speaks with travellers on the main concourse at Waterloo Station in London on Sunday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday urged people to stay at home in London and southeast England in an effort to slow the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. (Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images)

In the rest of England, plans to allow three households to mix indoors for five days over the Christmas period have been scaled back, allowing for such get-togethers only on Christmas Day.

In Australia, the outbreak in Sydney's northern beach suburbs has grown to 70 cases with an additional 30 in the last 24 hours, and authorities say they may never be able to trace the source.

While the numbers are rising, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Sunday there hasn't been evidence of widespread seeding outside the northern beaches community.

The government has imposed a lockdown in the area until Wednesday. Residents will only be permitted to leave their homes for five basic reasons, including medical care, exercise, grocery shopping, work or for compassionate care reasons.