Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Monday

Ontario is set to unveil its initial plan for reopening the economy Monday afternoon, a day after it announced that publicly funded schools won't be opening their doors to students for at least another month.

The announcement comes as the reported worldwide coronavirus case count approached three million, according to a database from Johns Hopkins University.

The novel virus, which causes an illness called COVID-19, first emerged in China and has since spread around the world. The U.S-based university's tracking tool, which draws on a range of sources including national and local public health data, reports more than 207,000 deaths linked to the virus.

As of 11:55 a.m. ET on Monday, Canada accounted for 47,346 of those cases. The provinces and territories that provide data about recoveries listed 17,929 cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally based on provincial data, local health information and CBC reporting has found 2,673 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada, with an additional two deaths abroad.

The expected announcement from Ontario officials at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday comes after the provincial education minister announced that publicly funded schools will stay closed until at least the end of May. The extended closure is meant to keep students and staff safe and comes at the recommendation of health experts, Stephen Lecce said.

Quebec, meanwhile, is expected to announce some details around reopening, including how it plans to deal with the remainder of the school year. Details around how the hard-hit province plans to handle the reopening of the economy more broadly are expected later in the week.

Prime Minister JustinTrudeau, who said the federal government is working with provinces around "shared" guidelines, reiterated on Monday that provinces have broad authority around reopening.

World Health Organization experts on Monday again reiterated a message that any exit from lockdown must happen in a measured, controlled manner that includes ample testing, contact tracing and isolation of presumed and confirmed cases.

Wage subsidy program opens

Monday also marks the first day that eligible businesses can apply for Ottawa's $73-billion wage subsidy program.

The federal government initially proposed a 10 per cent wage subsidy for eligible workers but after criticism from businesses and the opposition, the government boosted the subsidy to 75 per cent of wages, offering up to $847 a week. Businesses that can are being urged to top workers up and cover the remaining 25 per cent.

The first payments should begin to arrive as soon as May 7, Trudeau said at his daily briefing on Monday.

"Whether you're a charity that employs 200 people or a fast-growing startup that employs just 20, you will be eligible to up to $847 per week, per employee."

The program should help employers and staff stay connected through the pandemic, the prime minister said, adding that 10,000 businesses have already applied since the portal opened Monday morning.

With no proven vaccines or treatments, governments around the world imposed a range of public health measures — including stay-at-home orders, physical distancing requirements and sweeping business closures — to try and slow the spread of the virus, or flatten the curve. Countries that have seen some progress in reducing the number of new cases are now making decisions around how to lift lockdowns, safely open businesses and how to handle issues like education.

Saskatchewan has announced initial details around how it plans to proceed with a phased reopening and New Brunswick recently loosened restrictions on some outdoor spaces and allowed families to partner up in what's been described as two-family bubbles.

Countries around the world are taking steps at reopening, including in Spain, one of the countries worst-hit by the virus.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is to present a detailed plan Tuesday for the "de-escalation" of his country's lockdown, but said it would be cautious. His French and Greek counterparts are also unveiling their reopening plans Tuesday.

Spain's easing of restrictions kicked off Sunday as children under 14 were allowed to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks.

Children skate on scooters accompanied by an adult in Madrid on Sunday during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After six weeks stuck at home, Spain's children were being allowed out to run, play or go for a walk as the government eased one of the world's toughest coronavirus lockdowns. (Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images)

Seven weeks into Italy's strict lockdown, Premier Giuseppe Conte laid out a long-awaited timetable for easing restrictions, announcing factories, construction sites and wholesale supply businesses can resume as soon as they implement safety measures against the virus.

Conte said parks and gardens will reopen, funerals will be allowed and people will be able to visit relatives living in the same region from May 4. If all goes well, stores and museums will reopen May 18, and restaurants, cafes and salons on June 1.

Here's what's happening in the provinces and territories

The Office of the Seniors Advocate in British Columbia has announced an additional $500,000 to help support caregivers and seniors as part of the province's emergency COVID-19 response plan. "Family care-giving can be intense for people," seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie said. "It can be stressful in the best of times." Read more about what's happening in B.C.

Alberta reported 247 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of reported cases in the province to 4,480. Read more about what's happening in Alberta, including the latest on an outbreak at a meat-processing plant.

Saskatchewan, which unveiled its phased reopening plan last week, reported four more coronavirus cases on Sunday. Read more about what's happening in Saskatchewan, including an interview with a business expert about what to expect when the first phase of reopening begins on May 4.

Manitoba also reported four new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed and presumptive cases in the province to 271. Read more about what's happening in Manitoba.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to lay out his plan today for reopening the province. All businesses deemed non-essential were ordered to close last month as part of a series of emergency measures meant to curb the spread of the virus. The announcement comes after the education minister said publicly funded schools in the province will be closed until at least the end of May. Read more about what's happening in Ontario.

Quebec reported 69 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths linked to the novel virus in the province to 1,515. Read more about what's happening in Quebec, where officials are expected to offer information on what will happen with the province's schools, which have been closed since mid-March.

New Brunswick health officials reported no new coronavirus cases on Sunday, marking eight straight days with no new cases. Read more about what's happening in N.B.

Nova Scotia announced eight more COVID-19 cases on Sunday and two more deaths, both linked to a long-term care facility in Halifax. Read more about what's happening in N.S.

Prince Edward Island, which hasn't reported a new coronavirus case since April 8, is expected to announce more details sometime this week around its plan to reopen. Read more about what's happening on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 258. Five people are in hospital as a result of the virus, and two of them are in intensive care. Read more about what's happening in N.L.

Online school is getting underway in Inuvik, N.W.T. Read more about what's happening across the North.

Here's a look at what's happening in the U.S.

From The Associated Press, updated at 10:30 a.m. ET

In the U.S., governors in states including hard-hit New York and Michigan are keeping stay-at-home restrictions in place until at least mid-May, while their counterparts in Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska are allowing certain businesses to reopen.

The split in approaches to reopening in the U.S. has often been along partisan lines.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, said with hospitalizations dropping in his state, he will reopen churches and restaurant dining on Friday, with physical-distancing guidelines in place.

But Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, told ABC that her state is not ready and needs more robust testing, community tracing and a plan for isolating people who get sick.

"We've got to be nimble, and we have to follow the science and be really smart about how we re-engage," she said.

In a sign that it could get harder to enforce restrictions, a lingering heat wave in California lured people to beaches, rivers and trails Sunday, prompting warnings that defiance of stay-at-home orders could reverse progress. Federally, the Trump administration is focusing on protocols to keep U.S. factories open, including screening workers for potential cases, White House adviser Peter Navarro said Monday.

The U.S. death toll is nearly 55,000 — close to the 58,000 U.S. troops who were killed during the Vietnam War. Italy, Britain, Spain and France account for more than 20,000 deaths each.

Here's a look at what's happening around the world

From The Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 11:55 a.m. ET

The director-general of the WHO on Monday expressed concern for the trends around coronavirus in Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe and some Asian countries.

"The pandemic is far from over," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "We have a long road ahead of us and a

lot of work to do."

Spain's prime minister will present details for a "de-escalation" of his country's lockdown Tuesday but said it will be cautious. His French and Greek counterparts will also unveil their reopening plans the same day. The total death toll stands on Monday at more than 23,500, while the number of infections is more than 200,000, according to the latest count from the Health Ministry, which records only cases confirmed through lab tests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain has reached the moment of "maximum risk" in the coronavirus outbreak, arguing that lifting the countrywide lockdown too soon would allow a second wave of infections. Speaking outside 10 Downing St. on his first day back at work after three weeks off sick with the virus, Johnson said the country was beginning to "turn the tide."

Johnson's Conservative government is under mounting pressure to set out a blueprint for easing the lockdown that has hobbled business activity and daily life since March 23. The restrictions are due to last until at least May 7.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work following more than three weeks off after being hospitalized with the COVID-19 illness. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

Johnson said he understood people and businesses were eager to get back to work, but "I ask you to contain your impatience because I believe that we are coming to the end of the first phase of this conflict and, in spite of all the suffering, we have so nearly succeeded."

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that 14 more countries, including Russia, Peru and Saudi Arabia, will be added to the entry ban list as the country steps up border control as coronavirus infections continued to spread in the country.

Japan is already keeping out travellers who have a connection to more than 70 countries, banning foreigners with records of visiting those countries in the past two weeks, while invalidating visas for the rest of the world. The additional step on the 14 countries will take effect Wednesday, Abe said.

Japan has 13,385 confirmed cases, as well as 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year, with 364 deaths, according to the health ministry.

China, meanwhile, was fighting back against calls for an investigation into its role in the coronavirus pandemic, citing faults with the U.S. response to the outbreak and calling for Washington itself to admit its errors.

"Indeed, lately in the U.S. many people are questioning whether the U.S. government responded in a timely and effective manner," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing. China has faced questions and criticism over how it reported cases and its initial response to the virus, which first emerged in the city of Wuhan.

Russia reported 87,147 confirmed cases on Monday, surpassing the total number of cases reported by officials on mainland China. Desperate business owners in the country have been pleading with the Kremlin for help in the pandemic shutdown, although the response has been slow and largely focused on big industries. That has left most smaller companies to fend for themselves and raised the prospect of massive unemployment and social unrest.

More than a million Australians rushed to download an app designed to help authorities trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to comply with a countrywide lockdown and physical distancing measures on Sunday, a day after some of the world's toughest restrictions were eased slightly while cases of COVID-19 continued to mount.

Egypt has asked the International Monetary Fund for financial support and will begin talks with the agency within days.

Iran plans to reopen mosques in parts of the country that have been consistently free of the outbreak. Saudi Arabia eased curfews across the country, while keeping 24-hour curfews in Mecca and in neighbourhoods previously put in isolation.

An Iranian taxi driver sits inside a transparent partition to isolate himself from passengers at Aryashahr station, a transport hub in west Tehran, on Sunday. Cab services have been among the hardest hit since the country's coronavirus outbreak began. (Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel permitted some businesses to reopen and said it would consider allowing children back to school.

South Africa is seeking almost $5 billion US from multilateral lenders to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Argentina will extend a mandatory countrywide quarantine period until May 10, while Honduras will extend a blanket curfew by one week until May 3.

