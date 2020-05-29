Coronavirus: What's happening across Canada on Friday

The latest:

Ontario reported 344 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the number of cases nationwide close to 89,000 with almost 7,000 dead.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, Canada had 88,856 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with 47,164 of them considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 6,963.

New Brunswick, which has been ahead of most other provinces in its reopening given its relatively low case numbers, announced a new outbreak this week in the Campbellton area, a community in the province's north that borders Quebec.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said there are a total of six cases. Two of the six cases are in intensive care and Russell said Friday that their condition is considered stable at the moment.

"This is something that we have prepared for," Russell told CBC's Heather Hiscox when asked about the increase in cases. "Obviously we want to test the immediate contacts — close contacts — of cases in this first round, and then asymptomatic people would come in the next round."

She said over the next four to five days, teams will be doing "a lot" of testing.

Russell urged people to be patient and understanding as public health officials work to trace contacts and complete tests. The Campbellton region has been pushed back a level in terms or reopening, which has meant some businesses that were getting ready to open their doors will now wait at least another week.

"We want people to be aware that as long as COVID-19 exists on the planet and until there's a vaccine that we really do have to understand that it will be challenging, no matter what."

The province said in a statement Thursday that the current active cases "appear to have a connection to a health-care professional who worked in the Restigouche area."

N.B. Premier <a href="https://twitter.com/BlaineHiggs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlaineHiggs</a> says it is "prudent" to postpone the province's next reopening phase, until officials can determine just how many people may have been exposed to COVID-19 by a medical professional who failed to self-isolate after returning from Quebec. <a href="https://t.co/xATvgE1rUs">pic.twitter.com/xATvgE1rUs</a> —@PnPCBC

"Based on the contact tracing and the testing that we are doing, we will see more cases," she said Thursday. Premier Blaine Higgs, who has called the health worker "irresponsible," said that information has been passed along to the RCMP "to determine exactly what took place and whether charges are warranted."

Here's what's happening in the provinces and territories

British Columbia health officials said Thursday that an outbreak at the Mission Institution, a medium security correctional facility, is over. The Correctional Service Canada reported 120 positive COVID-19 tests at the facility, with one death. Read more about what's happening in B.C, which reported two new long-term care deaths linked to COVID-19, for a total of 164 deaths.

Alberta is allowing preschools to open as of June 1 under tighter public health guidelines. The province reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing its total to 143. Read more about what's happening in Alberta, where there have been a total of 6,955 cases, with 6,160 considered resolved or recovered.

Saskatchewan reported two more coronavirus cases on Thursday, one in the far north and one in the Saskatoon area. Read more about what's happening in Saskatchewan.

WATCH | An infectious disease specialist answers questions about COVID-19, including whether someone who has recovered can stop physical distancing:

An infectious disease specialist answers viewer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, including whether someone who has recovered from COVID-19 can stop physical distancing. 2:46

Manitoba reported two more cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total of confirmed and presumptive cases to 294, with 273 considered resolved. The province, which is preparing to reopen schools for limited programming including one-on-one and small group instruction on June 1, has reported seven deaths. Read more about what's happening in Manitoba.

Ontario's long-term care minister said 19 long-term care homes are still considered "red" or "high risk," but would not say if the province will identify them publicly. "If you really look at the dynamic nature of what's happening in our homes, our homes are shifting," Merrilee Fullerton said, noting that their status can change daily. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the government should release the list so that families can know which homes are struggling. Read more about what's happening in Ontario, which is expected to offer details about an updated testing strategy later Friday.

WATCH | Lack of data hampers Ontario's fight against COVID-19:

Issues continue to surround Ontario's failure to gather and share data about COVID-19, which many say is key to controlling outbreaks. 1:44

Quebec reported 563 new COVID-19 cases and 74 new deaths on Thursday, bringing its death toll to 4,302. The province has reported a total of 49,702 cases, with 15,618 of the cases listed as resolved. Read more about what's happening in Quebec.

In New Brunswick, the threat of a growing COVID-19 outbreak forced the adjournment of the provincial legislature Thursday. Read more about what's happening in N.B.

Dr. Jennifer Russell announced three new COVID-19 cases in the Campbellton area on Thursday, bringing the province's active case number up to six. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Nova Scotia reported no new cases and one new recovery on Friday, bringing its case total to 1,055, with 978 considered resolved. The province has reported 59 deaths to date, with most linked back to the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. Read more about what's happening in N.S.

People who live in Prince Edward Island's long-term care homes will be able to see visitors again as of June 1. The visits will be by appointment, will have time limits and will happen outside in a bid to prevent infection, officials said. Read more about what's happening on P.E.I., which again reported no new cases on Friday.

WATCH | Buying or selling a home during the pandemic — what to expect:

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed what happens when you buy or sell a house. Andrew Chang walks through what’s changed in the real estate game. 1:48

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new coronavirus case on Thursday after going 20 days without any new cases. The case is related to travel, health officials said. Read more about what's happening in N.L.

Nunavut, which is the only province or territory in Canada that has no confirmed COVID-19 cases, has extended its public health emergency until June 11. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said Thursday that the territory's border won't be reopened soon. "Right now, travel into Nunavut from outside of the territory represents the highest risk," he said. Read more about what's happening across the North.

Here's what's happening around the world

WATCH | Italians nervous as regional borders reopen: