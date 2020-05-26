Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada on Tuesday

The latest:

Quebec reported its sixth consecutive daily decrease in the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday, as retail stores across the Montreal area reopened following weeks of shutdowns to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Authorities had repeatedly pushed back the reopening day for Montreal-area stores because they worried the province's health-care system couldn't handle a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases.

Premier François Legault told reporters in Montreal on Monday that in the past seven days, 114 COVID-19 patients had left Montreal-area hospitals, while about 1,194 patients remain. The situation is improving but, "It's still fragile," he said.

"That's why we are reopening gradually." Legault also announced Monday that shopping centres outside the greater Montreal area could reopen as of June 1. The manufacturing sector was also permitted to operate at 100 per cent capacity across the province starting Monday.

"We have to continue to be careful because we cannot afford to have large increases in the next few days or weeks in the number of people in our hospitals in Montreal."

Quebec — which like Ontario has struggled to meet its own COVID-19 testing goals — finally met its target of conducting 14,000 daily tests for COVID-19. Authorities conducted roughly 15,000-16,000 tests per day on Thursday and Friday, said Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's director of public health.

That number dropped to fewer than 12,000 on Saturday, and Arruda said he expected the testing figure to be even lower on Sunday, noting fewer people visit testing clinics on weekends.

As of 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 85,711 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with 44,651 of those considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 6,637.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said Monday that the first wave of the pandemic didn't exceed the capacity of Canada's health system. But she warned a second wave is potentially on the way and Canada must be prepared for that.

"I think you can never be overly prepared and that we need to just keep going with some of these capacity developments," she said.

The federal government is expected to update Canadians Tuesday on the results of the scramble to procure personal protective equipment — just as demand is poised to skyrocket with more people returning to work and public health officials preparing for a potential second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Here's what's happening in the provinces and territories

British Columbia's provincial health officer says gatherings will be limited to 50 people for now, even as some COVID-19 restrictions are loosened. Dr. Bonnie Henry said it's too early to increase the number of people allowed to gather. Read more about what's happening in B.C.

Alberta will allow private businesses to buy personal protective gear, including masks and gloves, from the province at fair market prices until June 30, but after that they'll need to secure their own suppliers. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, reported 19 new cases and three more COVID-19 deaths on Monday. Read more about what's happening in Alberta.

Restaurants and bars in Saskatchewan are getting ready ahead of an expected opening date of June 8. The province reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 634, with 546 considered recovered. Read more about what's happening in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba reported no new coronavirus cases on Monday, marking three days without a new case. Read more about what's happening in Manitoba.

Ontario reported 404 new cases on Monday, bringing the province's total to 25,904, with 19,698 considered recovered or resolved. The provincial COVID-19 death toll stood at 2,194. Read more about what's happening in Ontario, including a look at some of the changes Toronto is considering to improve physical distancing at parks.

Quebec reported 85 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number to 4,069 since the beginning of the pandemic. Legault said 42 of the newly reported deaths occurred more than seven days ago in Laval, a hard-hit city north of Montreal. Read more about what's happening in Montreal.

Louis Cote, an operational director with Sports Experts, adjusts a bench at a Montreal store on Sunday. Stores with a street entrance were allowed to reopen in Montreal on May 25. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

New Brunswick reported no new cases again on Monday, but health officials said they are still investigating the one active case in the province. Read more about what's happening in N.B.

Nova Scotia reported one new coronavirus case on Monday, with no new deaths. Provincial health officials say six people are in hospital with COVID-19, with three of the cases in the intensive care unit. Read more about what's happening in N.S.

The Prince Edward Island Legislature will sit Tuesday to deal with emergency spending measures linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more about what's happening on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador has now gone 18 days with no new cases of COVID-19. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, says it's natural that people may feel an increased sense of safety with case numbers so low, but she urges people to remain vigilant. Read more about what's happening in N.L.

MLAs in the Northwest Territories will get to question ministers about the territory's COVID-19 response on Tuesday as they head back to the Legislative Assembly. Read more about what's happening across the North.

Here's a look at what's happening around the world

