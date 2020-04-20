Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

The latest:

Military members with medical training arrived in Quebec over the weekend as they prepare to help long-term care homes struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Quebec is the hardest-hit province in Canada, and its long-term care facilities have seen devastating and deadly outbreaks. Premier François Legault's government has asked Ottawa for help — and has asked retired nurses, orderlies and specialist doctors to help at residential facilities struggling to keep up with staffing.

As of 7 a.m. ET on Monday, provinces and territories had reported 35,056 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. The regions that provide public data on recoveries listed 11,856 cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of COVID-19-related deaths, based on provincial and regional health data, as well as CBC's reporting, listed 1,647 coronavirus-related deaths in Canada. There have been two reported COVID-19-related deaths of Canadians abroad.

Quebec accounts for 18,357 of the cases and 877 deaths, with many of the recorded deaths linked to the long-term care system.

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces talks to a health-care worker at Residence Villa Val des Arbres, a long-term care home in Laval, Que., on Sunday as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Public health officials in Canada have noted that recorded numbers don't include people who have not been tested or cases that are still under investigation, and have urged people to behave as though coronavirus is in their community even if there are no known cases.

Quebec's five-page list of affected seniors' and care homes includes over 40 residences with more than 25 per cent of their residents affected. Those include several with over half their residents infected, including the Fernand Larocque long-term care home in Laval, which reported that 80 per cent of its residents, or 65 people, had tested positive.

The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China in late 2019, causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. The virus, which is formally known as SARS-CoV-2, causes an illness known as COVID-19. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

According to a case tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 2.4 million known coronavirus cases around the world, with more than 165,000 deaths.

Here's a look at what's happening in Canada, the U.S. and around the world.

Here's what's happening in the provinces and territories

British Columbia's public safety minister said Sunday that police and enforcement officers can issue $2,000 fines for price gouging and reselling essential medical supplies during the state of emergency. Read more about what's happening in B.C.

Alberta reported four new coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday. All four were residents at continuing care homes, according to the province. Read more about what's happening in Alberta.

In Saskatchewan, the mayor of La Loche is offering praise to those who offered support after the community reported the first coronavirus case in long-term care in the province. "We have people who are willing to help and support in any way they can. However small, however big, people will come forward," Robert St. Pierre said. Read more about what's happening in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba's health officials reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The province said one more coronavirus patient was in an intensive care unit, bringing the number of people in ICU to five. Read more about what's happening in Manitoba.

Health officials in Ontario say 112 coronavirus outbreaks have been reported at long-term care homes in the province. The province recently passed temporary measures that require staff to work at just one of these residential facilities. Read more about what's happening in Ontario, which is set to release updated modelling later Monday.

Military members with medical training arrived in Quebec over the weekend to help hard-hit long-term care homes. Read more about what's happening in Quebec, where residential construction is set to resume Monday.

New Brunswick reported no news cases on Sunday and said recoveries are rising — but the province's top doctor urged people to "continue to do all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19." Read more about what's happening in N.B.

Nova Scotia's premier unveiled a plan to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak at a Halifax long-term care facility that has left five people dead. Read more about what's happening in Nova Scotia, which has been left reeling after a devastating mass killing over the weekend.

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases on Sunday. The province has to date reported 26 cases of COVID-19. Read more about what's happening on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador also reported no new coronavirus cases on Sunday. The province said six people with COVID-19 are in hospital, with three in the ICU. Read more about what's happening in N.L.

In the Northwest Territories, the government is providing information on its enforcement task force, which was put in place to support coronavirus-related public health rules. Read more about what's happening across the North.

Here's a look at what's happening in the U.S

From The Associated Press, updated at 7:15 a.m. ET

The Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement Monday on an aid package of up to $450 billion US to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

As talks continued, President Donald Trump said there's a "good chance" of reaching a bipartisan agreement with Democrats.

"We are very close to a deal," Trump said Sunday at the White House.

Along with the small business boost, Trump said the negotiators were looking at "helping our hospitals," particularly hard-hit rural health-care providers.

People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical activity amid coronavirus restrictions in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday. (Sam Thomas/Reuters)

The Senate is scheduled for a pro forma session Monday, but no vote has been set.

The House announced it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a vote on the pending package, according to a schedule update from Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat.

The Trump administration also announced new guidelines requiring nursing homes nationwide to report to patients, their families and the federal government when they have cases of coronavirus.

Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said during a Sunday evening White House press briefing that the new rules will mandate that nursing homes report cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She said the moves are aimed at increasing transparency about the spread of the virus at facilities where populations can be especially vulnerable to its effects.

The coronavirus outbreak, and the measures to fight it, have put huge strain on governments. Thousands of Los Angeles city workers must take 26 furlough days — the equivalent of a 10 per cent pay cut — over the course of the next fiscal year as the nation's second-largest city deals with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

A volunteer wearing a face covering controls traffic flow as households receive boxes of food at a drive-thru food distribution site from the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor as authorities encourage physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters)

Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement Sunday in his emotional State of the City address as he warned of an economic blow far worse than the 2008 recession, when city leaders laid off hundreds of workers and eliminated thousands of jobs.

"Our city is under attack. Our daily life is unrecognizable," Garcetti said.

"We are bowed, and we are worn down. We are grieving our dead," the mayor continued as he fought back tears. "But we are not broken, nor will we ever be."

Here's a look at what's happening around the world

From The Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 8:30 a.m. ET

Spain has surpassed the 200,000 mark of coronavirus infections while recording the lowest number of new deaths in four weeks. Health ministry data showed Monday that 399 more people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total death toll to 20,852. Spain had counted more than 400 daily deaths since March 22.

The outbreak's spread has continued at a slower pace than in previous weeks, with 4,266 new infections, which brings the country's total to 200,210. The Spanish government is starting to relax its confinement measures, trying to re-activate the economy after a two-week freeze and allowing children under 12 to venture out to the streets for brief periods from next week.

Some shops are reopening in much of Germany as Europe's biggest economy takes its first tentative step toward restarting public life after a four-week shutdown. Shops with a surface area of up to 800 square metres are being allowed to reopen on Monday, along with auto showrooms, bike shops and bookshops of any size, under an agreement reached last week between the federal and state governments.

An employee disinfects a shopping cart at a hardware store after its reopening on Monday in Munich, Germany. (Andreas Gebert/Reuters)

Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told n-tv television that big shops "draw large numbers of people into the city centre, they have high customer numbers and that isn't possible in the first step." State governments are responsible for imposing and loosening shutdown measures, and there are regional variations.

The German economy is in a severe recession and recovery is unlikely to be quick, as many coronavirus-related restrictions could stay in place for an extended period, the Bundesbank said in a regular monthly economic report on Monday.

Denmark took another small step toward reopening society when hair salons, dentists, physiotherapists, tattoo parlours and driving schools, among others, were allowed to reopen Monday.

Physical distancing, the removal of magazines from waiting areas, facilities for both staff and customers to wash their hands, thorough cleaning and shifted work times were key to the reopenings.

A pedestrian walks past graffiti depicting the logo of Britain's National Health Service, merged with the emblem of the fictional superheroes Superman and Superwoman, on the shuttered entrance of a closed pizza restaurant in Liverpool on Monday. (Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images)

Britain needs to be sure that any lifting or easing of physical distancing measures does not lead to a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"The big concern is a second peak, that is what ultimately will do the most damage to health and the most damage to the economy," the spokesperson told reporters.

"If you move too quickly then the virus could begin to spread exponentially again. What we need to be certain of is that if we move to lift some of the social distancing measures, it isn't going to lead to the virus starting to spread exponentially again."

Russia reported 4,268 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, fewer than the 6,060 on the previous day, which took the total number of cases to 47,121. Forty-four Russian coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.

Singapore's virus infections shot up to nearly 8,000 after a record 1,426 cases were reported Monday. The tiny city-state now has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia at 7,984, a massive surge from just 200 on March 15. Authorities say most of the new cases were again linked to foreign workers, who account for over a million of Singapore's workforce.

More than 200,000 low-wage workers from Asia live in tightly packed dormitories that became virus hot spots after they were overlooked earlier by the government. Over half of the registered 43 dormitories have been declared "isolated areas" with workers quarantined, while several thousand have been moved out to alternative sites to reduce crowding.

Japan boosted its new economic stimulus package on Monday to a record $1.1 trillion US to expand cash payouts to its citizens, as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic threatens to push the world's third-largest economy deeper into recession.

India has recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases as the government eases one of the world's strictest lockdowns to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume. An additional 1,553 cases were reported over 24 hours, raising the national total over 17,000. At least 543 people have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

The shelter-in-place orders imposed in India on March 24 halted all but essential services. But beginning Monday, limited industry and farming were allowed to resume where employers could meet physical distancing and hygiene norms, and migrant workers can travel within states to factories, farms and other work sites.

The reported death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran reached 5,209 on Monday with 91 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanpur said Monday in a statement on state TV. The total number of diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus in Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the outbreak, has reached 83,505, he said.

South Africa will increase welfare provisions to help poor households suffering because of a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the country's coronavirus outbreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he hoped this would be the last week of stay-at-home measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, wishing for an end to a policy that he has branded an ill-founded jobs killer. Speaking with supporters in Brasilia, he also opposed the view of a fan who called for the country's supreme court to be shut, with Bolsonaro saying Brazil was a democratic country and the top court would remain open.