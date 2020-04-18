Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The latest:

Canada and the U.S. are extending the closure of the border to non-essential travel for another 30 days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday.

The government also pledged $306 million to Indigenous businesses, for interest free loans and non-repayable contributions, Trudeau said.

Trudeau's latest update comes as more than 2.27 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 156,076 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Trudeau also stressed he does not think it is a good idea for the House of Commons to resume business as usual Monday — with all 338 MPs, along with their staff, clerks, interpreters, security and cleaners.

An agreement needs to be reached before then on scaled-back sittings if the plan is to change. Federal political parties are to continue negotiating Saturday about when and how Parliament should reconvene in the middle of the pandemic.

This funding will help thousands of Indigenous businesses access short-term, interest-free loans and non-repayable contributions so they are better positioned to rebound after this crisis. For all the details, click here: <a href="https://t.co/UUqKsD2RSn">https://t.co/UUqKsD2RSn</a> —@JustinTrudeau

Trudeau's Liberals are proposing one in-person sitting each week, with a small number of MPs and extended time for longer questions and more thorough answers than would normally be allowed during the daily question period. More sittings would be added as soon as the technical and logistical requirements for virtual meetings can be worked out.

All opposition parties appear satisfied with that proposal, except for the Conservatives.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is demanding up to four in-person sittings each week, with fewer than 50 MPs in the chamber, to hold the government to account for its response to the health crisis and the resulting economic fallout.

Except for two single-day sittings to pass emergency aid bills, Parliament has been adjourned since mid-March.

WATCH | Where are all the new cases coming from? Doctors answer your questions:

Doctors answer your questions about the coronavirus. 3:34

Canada had more than 32,000 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

Across Canada, more than 507,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 with about six per cent confirmed positive, Jean-Yves Duclos, president of the Treasury Board, said Saturday.

About 7.6 million applications for financial assistance under the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) have been processed, Duclos said.

As of 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Canada had 32,413 presumptive and confirmed coronavirus cases. The provinces and territories that provide data on recoveries listed 10,875 cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths linked to COVID-19 based on provincial reports, regional public health information and CBC reporting listed 1,367 deaths in Canada. There have also been two reported coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad.

For travellers, the federal government is rolling out new rules requiring that all air passengers wear face masks covering their noses and mouths while in transit.

Funeral home workers remove a body from the Residence Yvon-Brunet long-term care home in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced a package of new measures Friday that also will require people flying in Canada to wear masks at all Canadian screening checkpoints whenever maintaining two metres separation from others is not possible.

Separately, B.C. and New Brunswick have floated the idea of lifting some restrictions linked to the outbreak in May, citing a flattening in the curve of new cases.

Here's a look at what's happening in the provinces and territories

The federal government is planning virtual Canada Day celebrations in place of the traditional gathering on Parliament Hill. It is working with Canadian artists to put together a program, and promises more details soon.

British Columbia reported 43 new COVID-19 cases — but no new deaths — on Friday. A joint statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C. now has a total of 1,618 COVID-19 cases. The statement says 119 people are in hospital with 52 of those people in intensive care. Earlier Friday, Henry and Dix released modelling data showing B.C. is flattening the COVID-19 curve to the point where plans are underway to loosen some provincial restrictions. Read more about what's happening in B.C.

Medical workers walk at a secure mobile medical unit set up at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital to treat prisoners infected with COVID-19 from the Mission Institution correctional centre, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Saturday. (Jesse Winter/Reuters)

Alberta reported 239 new cases on Friday, a spike Premier Jason Kenney said is the result of expanded testing. Alberta's chief medical officer also confirmed hundreds of cases are linked to a meat packing plant in High River, accounting for 15 per cent of the province's total. The plant run by Cargill is one of the two primary beef suppliers for McDonald's Canada. Read more about what's happening in Alberta.

Saskatchewan now has care homes in two communities where more than one person is infected with COVID-19, health officials said Friday, after there had been no coronavirus cases in the province's intensive care beds for several days in a row. The provincial government predicts the pandemic could lead to a $3.3 billion decline in provincial revenue. Read more about what's happening in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba reported three new cases on Saturday. The new number comes a day after the Manitoba announced the province's number of recovered cases surpassed its active cases for the first time. Read more about what's happening in Manitoba, including an analysis of how the provincial government is handling the outbreak.

Manitoba's top doctor <a href="https://twitter.com/roussin_brent?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@roussin_brent</a> announces three new cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> bringing the province's total to 253. The death count remains at five. He says seven people are in hospital and four are in the ICU. A total of 140 people have recovered and there are 108 active cases. —@AustinGrabish

In Ontario, Toronto Mayor John Tory met with city officials Saturday to discuss how and when businesses and municipal services can reopen. No clear timeline was announced. Ontario's current set of emergency measures last until May 11. Read more about what's happening in Ontario , where 485 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 10,010 .

In Quebec, Canadian Armed Forces members with medical training are arriving to help in the province's long-term care homes. About 125 nursing officers, medical technicians and support personnel have been sent to help after Quebec asked Ottawa for assistance earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Premier Legault said he took "full responsibility" for the "deteriorating" situation in the province's long-term care homes. Such facilities are struggling with staffing as a number of workers have fallen ill, while the senior residents of those homes have been dying at an alarming rate. Read more about what's happening in Quebec.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces seen at Residence Yvon-Brunet, a long-term care home in Montreal, on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has floated May 1 as a possible date for lifting some restrictions in the province — if new case numbers remain low and recovery rates stay high. The province reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday in the Fredericton area. Eighty-seven people from New Brunswick have recovered from the virus. The province has 118 confirmed cases. Read more about what's happening in N.B.

Nova Scotia is reporting three more deaths, along with 43 new positive tests. A government news release says the three recent deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax on Friday.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the government is working with the home on an emergency plan to protect residents from the outbreak. Read more about what's happening in N.S.

WATCH | Canada's food supply will face challenges but not crisis, expert says:

Evan Fraser, director of the Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph, tells Canadians not to panic over food availability. 5:49

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 Friday, keeping the provincial total at 26 cases. Read more about what's happening on P.E.I, including what the premier had to say about how the easing of restrictions might work.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new COVID-19 case on Saturday. Read more about what's happening in N.L. , including the story of a hotel offering free isolation rooms .

The Northwest Territories isn't saying who is on its COVID-19 enforcement task force and Yukon reported one new case on Friday. Read more about what's happening across Canada's North, including the efforts at a micro-manufacturing centre in Inuvik to create items essential workers need.

Here's a look at what's happening in the U.S.

From The Associated Press, updated at 2:45 p.m. ET

U.S. governors, eager to rescue their economies and feeling heat from demonstrators and President Donald Trump, are moving to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus, even as new hot spots emerge and experts warn that moving too fast could prove disastrous.

Protests against stay-at-home orders organized by small-government groups and Trump supporters were planned for Saturday in several cities after the president urged supporters to "liberate" three states led by Democratic governors.

But protests were planned in Republican-led states, too, including at the the Texas Capitol. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott already has said that restrictions would begin easing next week, when stores in Texas can begin selling merchandise with curbside service, and hospitals can resume nonessential surgeries.

Protesters rally at the Texas State Capitol to speak out against Texas' handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Meanwhile, infections kept surging in the Northeast.

Rhode Island, sandwiched between the hot spots of Massachusetts and New York, has seen a steady daily increase in the number of infections and deaths, with nursing home residents accounting for more than 90 of the state's 118 fatalities. The state's death rate of around 10 people per 100,000 population is among the highest per capita in the nation, according to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project.

Massachusetts had its highest number of deaths in a single day on Friday with 159. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said it would be premature for states to begin lifting restrictions when deaths are still climbing.

A health-care worker swabs a person for coronavirus at a mobile testing location in Kimball, Tenn., on Saturday. (Troy Stolt /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Trump, whose administration waited months to bolster stockpiles of key medical supplies and equipment, appeared to back protesters taking to the streets in several U.S. states to vent their anger with the economy-strangling restrictions.

Trump is pushing to relax the U.S. lockdown by May 1, a plan that hinges partly on more testing.

Public health officials said the ability to test enough people and trace contacts of those who are infected is crucial before easing up on restrictions, and that infections could surge anew unless people continue to take precautions.

The U.S. on Saturday had more than 700,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37,086 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The U.S. leads the world in number of deaths and cases.

Here's a look at what's happening around the world

From The Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 2 p.m. ET

Italy's commissioner for the coronavirus, Domenico Arcuri, is cautioning against pitting health concerns versus economic worries when deciding to ease lockdown rules, saying, "without health, the [economic] revival will disappear in the batting of an eyelash."

Health experts say easing must be gradual. Italy has nearly 23,000 deaths, the most in Europe, and more than 172,000 known cases.

Authorities in Lombardy and other northern regions, but also Sicily in the south, have been pressing the central government to quickly ease restrictions on factories and many other businesses. The government decree that shut down non-essential industries and businesses runs through May 3.

Medical staffers hold samples after performing swabs for coronavirus in the Santa Cecilia nurse home in Civitavecchia, near Rome, on Saturday. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Spain has reached 20,000 deaths — with 565 deaths reported in the last 24 hours — and total infections increased to more than 190,000. Only the United States and Italy have more deaths.

This week, health authorities said there were discrepancies in the statistics of virus deaths and infections reported by regional administrations. The central government has ordered regions to give more precise data and use the same parameters.

As the outbreak's spread slows, pressure on hospitals has relaxed. Authorities have closed one part of a huge field hospital with thousands of beds set up by the military in a convention centre in Madrid. But strict confinement rules are expected to be extended beyond April 26.

People wearing face mask keeps social distancing while waiting to enter a supermarket in Madrid on Saturday. (Susana Vera/Reuters)

France registered 642 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,323, the fourth-highest tally in the world, although the number of people in hospital declined for a fourth day running.

Meanwhile, the country's lower house of parliament approved an emergency budget overnight that takes into account the government's €110-billion ($167-billion Cdn) plan to save the economy from virus-related collapse. The budget includes bonuses for medical staff, funds to help struggling workers and families, and aid to businesses including strategic industries like aviation and car manufacturing. The bill goes to the Senate on Tuesday.

British authorities reported 888 more coronavirus-related hospital deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 15,464.

The latest daily figure from the health department is higher than the previous day's 847 deaths by 41. Britain posted a record high daily death toll of 980 a week ago.

An ambulance passes a sign near St Thomas' Hospital in London on Saturday. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)

Sweden has reported 111 new COVID-19 deaths, with total deaths now at 1,511, and health officials say 13,822 people have confirmed infections. Most of the infections and deaths have been recorded in Stockholm, which has 897 fatalities.

On Friday, the Swedish government defended its approach of pursuing relatively liberal policies to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying it shared the "same goals" as other nations fighting COVID-19. The government has advised the public to practise social distancing, but schools, bars and restaurants remain open. Only gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned.

Africa's cases have surpassed 20,000, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of deaths across the continent surpassed 1,000 on Saturday.

Fifty-two of Africa's 54 countries have confirmed cases of the virus, and the World Health Organization has expressed concern that local spread is increasing.

A volunteer sprays disinfectant in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday. (Baz Ratner/Reuters)

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said a large number of migrants on a deportation flight to Guatemala from the U.S. this week were infected with the coronavirus, adding that U.S. authorities had confirmed a dozen cases. Giammattei said 12 randomly selected people on the deportation flight tested positive for coronavirus when examined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He suggested more on the flight had tested positive as well.

Turkey's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 82,329, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday, overtaking neighbouring Iran for the first time to register the highest total in the Middle East.

An increase of 3,783 cases in the last 24 hours also pushed Turkey's confirmed tally within a few hundred of China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged.

The Interior Ministry also said it was extending restrictions on travel between 31 cities for a further 15 days starting at midnight on Saturday.

A person wearing a face mask walks in a deserted place near the Blue Mosque, one of the city's landmarks, in Istanbul, on Saturday. (Mehmet Guzel/Associated Press)

Japan, alarmed by rising deaths and the spectre of the collapse of the medical system, is scrambling to expand testing with drive-thru facilities and general practitioners helping to collect samples.

Japan conducted about 52,000 polymerase chain reaction tests in March, or just 16 per cent of the number carried out in South Korea, according to data from Oxford University.

While the measures marked a shift in policy, it remains to be seen how effective they will be, experts say, as Japan struggles with red tape, staff shortages and the absence of centralized decision-making with no single agency co-ordinating the response to the disease. Japan's total infections stand at more than 9,800, with 207 deaths, according to a tally by public broadcaster NHK.