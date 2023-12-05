Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP28 climate talks, analysis shows

An unprecedented number of lobbyists with ties to the fossil fuel industry have been granted access to COP28 in Dubai, raising concern about their influence during climate policy negotiations, according to a new analysis by environmental groups.

In total, 2,456 fossil fuel lobbyists registered for this year's event compared with 636 a year prior, according to the report prepared by the coalition Kick Big Polluters Out .

"The sheer number of fossil fuel lobbyists at climate talks that could determine our future is beyond justification," said Joseph Sikulu, a coalition member and managing director at the environmental group 350.org , in a statement.

"Their increasing presence at COP undermines the integrity of the process as a whole."

In all, COP28 is the largest gathering in annual gathering's history, with roughly 84,000 people registered this year compared with 30,900 last year.

The report found more fossil lobbyists received passes to COP28 than almost every country delegation. Only two brought more: Brazil, which brought 3,081 people, and host country United Arab Emirates with 4,409 delegates.

Kick Big Polluters Out said its estimate is conservative, given that only those who openly disclosed fossil fuel interests were counted and not those who accessed the talks using a different professional affiliation.

The United Nations added a requirement for COP28 that fossil fuel lobbyists identify themselves as such when registering for the summit.

But the analysis also relied on public sources like company websites, news coverage and databases to connect delegates to fossil fuel interests.

COP president seeks 'common ground'

COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber, who is also the head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company, has argued that fossil fuel companies must be part of the solution in reducing greenhouse emissions.

He addressed that point again in his opening remarks last Thursday, saying COP28 made "a bold choice to proactively engage with oil and gas companies."

"We had many hard discussions," he said, pointing to an agreement among oil companies to aim for near-zero methane emissions by 2030.

He said the more difficult work was ahead in seeking to keep warming to the international target of 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.

"We have the power to do something unprecedented. I ask you to work together. Be flexible, find common ground, come forward with solutions and achieve consensus."

A separate analysis published this weekend by the Canadian organization Environmental Defence found that 35 people with ties to the fossil fuel sector are part of Canada's official delegation, compared with eight a year prior.

Given that phasing out fossil fuels has become a key discussion point at COP28, Environmental Defence associate director Julia Levin says it is "irresponsible" for governments to include representatives from the fossil fuel industry in their delegations.

Caitlin Power, a spokesperson for Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, said in a statement last week the Canadian delegation "benefits from the broad range of perspectives and expertise that it encompasses, reflective of Canada's many and diverse regional perspectives and interests."

"I hope that these delegates will make a valuable contribution to the fight against climate change, commensurate with the industry's impact in fuelling the climate crisis," she said.

Pathways Alliance, which represents major oilsands companies, is among those with a team in the Canadian delegation.

President Kendall Dilling said his team doesn't have access to the negotiating table but is meeting with experts and firms to share ideas.

"Whatever targets are ultimately set, we are the ones who have to deliver," he said in an emailed statement.

"We're the ones who must bring our people and our resources and our technology and our capital and our know-how to bear to execute this transition."