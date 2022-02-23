The convoy and the questions: How a protest paralyzed a capital

Months of planning, some secretive but much of it in the open, drew truck convoys to Canada's capital to protest vaccine mandates, leading to an unprecedented weeks-long occupation of much of Parliament Hill that spawned spinoff protests across the country and around the world.

The Fifth Estate's Gillian Findlay talks to the early organizers about what they thought would happen and asks why police and politicians were both seemingly unaware and unable to maintain control.

Watch the investigation Thursday at 9 p.m. on CBC-TV or stream it with described video on CBC Gem.