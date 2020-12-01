Confronting COVID-19: A special town hall on how the pandemic is affecting Canadians
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted lives across the country — affecting work, school, family and the economy.
Several provinces are now in the midst of the pandemic's second wave, which is breaking records for case counts and straining health-care systems. Over 12,000 Canadians have died since the pandemic began.
The federal government is looking to roll out millions of vaccine doses — "as quickly as possible," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday — but until then, Canadians continue to grapple with the effects of the pandemic. There are questions about whether schools should remain open or closed, if there are enough supports for struggling businesses and what to do if you are unable to work from home.
CBC's The National is hosting a special broadcast on Tuesday, live at 8 p.m. ET, to address these questions and others about the state of the country during this crisis. A panel of health-care and infectious disease experts will be ready to provide the most up-to-date information.
Other Canadians will share their stories about how they're coping with the pandemic, and their concerns for what's ahead. They include:
Mom worried about her kids' mental health
Leah Gibbons is a school bus driver and mother of six who lives in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. She's currently not working because schools are closed and is concerned about how her kids will cope with being stuck indoors during a long winter. Both Gibbons and her husband are trying to make ends meet as the bills continue to pile up.
Restaurant manger concerned if industry will survive
Toronto restaurant manager Meaghan Murray has worked in the hospitality industry for over two decades and has seen her hours drastically reduced due to the pandemic. She's started a few side hustles, including a soup business, but it's not enough to cover her expenses. Murray says she's uncertain about what will be next for her career, and the industry overall.
Realtors worried what 2nd wave means for work, home life
Beth and Ryan Waller moved to Guelph, Ont., to raise their family and launch a real estate company in 2008. Helping guide their three daughters through homeschooling and missing their friends has been challenging, as is working from home. But they are also anticipating the uncertainty of the real estate market, as infections continue to rise in Ontario.
Gym owner trying to stay profitable
Jennifer Lau opened her small business, a boutique gym in Toronto, in the summer of 2019. They were only open for a few months before the first lockdown happened in March. Lau worries she's not receiving enough financial support to keep the gym from shutting down permanently and wonders if the business will survive the second lockdown.
Nurse hopes pandemic has shown importance of community
Verena Rizg, a nurse practitioner with the Canadian Armed Forces, says she's treated those who are suffering the most from COVID-19. But she's also seen communities working hard to support one another. She hopes that behaviour remains when the crisis is over.
Logistics co-ordinator faces challenges of living alone in Nunavut
Randy Miller has lived in Nunavut for 35 years and works as a logistics co-ordinator for Nunavut Canada. But while he'd usually visit friends and family in the South several times a year, his visits have been cut due to the pandemic. He says living alone without a reprieve has been difficult.
