Vigils, marches and ceremonies: Communities honour Kamloops residential school children

Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation said May 27 that preliminary findings from a survey conducted by a specialist in ground-penetrating radar indicated the remains of what could be 215 children buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Since then, people across Canada have been gathered to mourn and pay their respects.

Here are some of the vigils, marches and ceremonies held in recent days.

Kamloops and B.C.

People sing and drum outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to pay tribute to the children on Monday.

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Kamloops residential school survivor Clayton Peters, 64, who was forced to attend the school for 10 years, is photographed outside the former school on Monday. Peters's parents and his brothers were also forced into the facility.

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Members of the Musqueam Indian Band hold a ceremony in remembrance of the children in Vancouver on Monday.

(Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Prairie provinces

People gather in recognition of the discovery in Edmonton on Monday.

(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Volunteers put up orange shirts before a news conference and prayer vigil on Tuesday at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School, one of the last residential schools to close its doors in 1997 and the last fully intact residential school still standing in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation.

(Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press)

Melvina Asapace walks through the halls of the former Muscowequan school, where her brother was forced to attend.

(Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press)

Residential day school survivor Ray Swan is comforted by his wife Doreen Bunn on Monday. The couple came to the Manitoba Legislature to grieve after hearing news from Kamloops.

(Austin Grabish/CBC)

Central Canada

People take part in an honour march to pay tribute to all the victims of the residential school system in Kahnawake, Que., on May 30.

(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Residential school survivor Betty Deer sits next to children's shoes, placed there as a tribute to all the victims of the residential school system, outside St. Francis Xavier Church in Kahnawake.

(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

A poster with 215 hearts is shown before a ceremony in Kingston, Ont., on Monday.

(Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Sam Howden, left, who co-organized a memorial protest in front of a statue of Egerton Ryerson, an architect of the residential school system, is pictured Tuesday in Toronto.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Wiit tisim hanakum skaaqkw, left, is pictured during a ceremony Thursday on Parliament Hill. Behind her is the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council, a building that was up until June 2017 called Langevin Block. Hector-Louis Langevin was one of the Fathers of Confederation and an architect of the residential school system.

(Andrew Lee/CBC)

Atlantic Canada

In New Brunswick, members of Metepenagiag First Nation march to raise awareness and honour the children.

(Gary Moore/CBC)

(Gary Moore/CBC)

Children's shoes cover the steps of the church at the Sipekne'katik First Nation. A renewed search on the grounds of the former residential school in Shubenacadie, N.S., will begin this weekend.

(Shaina Luck/CBC)

Indigenous community members organize an event with 215 pairs of children's shoes in front of the controversial John A. Macdonald statue in downtown Charlottetown, which was removed Tuesday following a vote by city council.

(John Robertson/CBC)

Felt squares are tied to the fence surrounding the Colonial Building in St. John's to honour the 215 children on Monday.

(Mike Rossiter/CBC)

Dozens of people turned out, with only a few hours' notice in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., on Monday to honour the children.

(Regan Burden/CBC)

Scenes from Canada's North

Thousands gathered in downtown Whitehorse and marched in silence on Monday afternoon. A sacred fire ceremony was held at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre as chiefs from Yukon and northern British Columbia called for further investigations.

(Philippe Morin/CBC)

Children's shoes are left in front of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Whitehorse. Ashley Russell of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation holds a feather in front of the church.

(Philippe Morin/CBC)