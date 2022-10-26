Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol cleaning products in Canada and the U.S. due to possible bacteria

California-based Clorox said Tuesday it has recalled some of its Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners because they may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems.

The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant.

The company confirmed in an email to CBC News Tuesday evening that the recall applies to Canada, too, and includes Pine-Sol Scented Multi-surface Cleaner in Lavender Clean, Lemon Fresh, and Mandarin Sunrise scents.

"Original Pine-Sol Pine scent and Pine-Sol Multi-surface Cleaner in Spring Blossom and Rainforest Dew, which are sold in Canada, are not included in this recall and are safe to use," it said.

Consumers can find a full list of affected products and date codes on the company's website, and a hotline (1-855-378-4982) will be available as of Wednesday for Canadian consumers who purchased the recalled products to submit a request for reimbursement.

The company says the recalled products "may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water."

"The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria," it said.

The affected product was sold from January 2021 to September 2022.