Greta Thunberg-inspired climate protests take place across Canada, globe

Environmental activists are holding demonstrations across Canada today as part of a series of worldwide protests against inaction on climate change.

The protests are part of the Fridays for Future movement that is inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

In Ottawa, a video of the event livestreamed on Facebook showed a crowd marching through the streets before gathering in front of what an organizer said was an Ontario government office.

A speaker using a megaphone accused the Doug Ford government of overseeing increasing emissions, cancelling subsidies for electric cars and scrapping the province's cap-and-trade system, all while planning a $6-billion highway expansion.

"There are so many opportunities within renewables but the government refuses to see them because they choose the profit of corporations over people!" she said, as the crowd chanted, "Shame!"

Another event was set to take place in Montreal, where organizers are planning what they describe as a teach-in on decolonization and Indigenous sovereignty.

Dozens of other events are planned in cities across Canada, including Quebec City, Calgary and Vancouver.

Using #Peoplenotprofit, organizers are denouncing the role of colonialism and capitalism in causing climate change and are calling for reparations to be paid to those most impacted.

Youth organizers are planning climate demonstrations around the world, including some 300 in Germany alone.