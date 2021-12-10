Christmas markets bring the pizzazz — especially at night

To get into the holiday spirit, people have been flocking to Christmas markets around the world to enjoy the shops and the dazzling displays, particularly at night.

In Canada

Visitors stroll the cobblestone streets and take in the 55-foot silver fir Christmas tree at the Distillery Historic District in Toronto on Thursday evening.

(Showwei Chu/CBC)

Many took photos and browsed the new vendor cabins under the canopy of lights.

(Showwei Chu/CBC)

(Showwei Chu/CBC)

In Ottawa, a family sits for a photo at the Christmas market at Lansdowne Park on Nov. 29.

(Buntola Nou/CBC)

In Gatineau, Que., people browse the annual Christmas market in the Aylmer sector on Dec. 5.

(Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

In Montreal, shoppers enjoy one of the three Christmas markets to open this season after being closed last year due to the pandemic.

(Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC)

In Russia

In Moscow, a Christmas market is held by St. Basil's Cathedral in the Red Square on Thursday.

(Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

A long exposure shows an amusement ride spinning in front of the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower and the cathedral.

(Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

A woman poses for pictures at the Christmas market in the Red Square.

(Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)

In Bethlehem

Fireworks light the sky to mark the lighting of a Christmas tree on Dec. 4 at the Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity, as Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank prepares for the season.

(Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images)

A man dressed as Santa Claus greets those attending the annual Christmas market in the city on Dec. 2.

(Majdi Mohammed/The Associated Press)

In France

Ornaments are for sale at the Christmas market in Colmar, eastern France, on Dec. 7.

(Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images)

Visitors wear protective face masks to respect COVID-19 rules, as a lighted model of the Eiffel Tower is seen at a Christmas market in Tuileries Garden in Paris on Nov. 27.

(Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

In Switzerland

A man takes a picture of a sunset at the Christmas market in Montreux, Switzerland, on Dec. 6.

(Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

Santa and his reindeers "fly" above Lake Léman at the Montreux Christmas market.

(Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

In Britain

People browse the Christmas market in London's Trafalgar Square on Dec. 4.

(Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

(Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Londoners visit a Christmas market on the South Bank on Nov. 21.

(Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

In Germany

Germany's biggest Christmas tree is illuminated at the Christmas market in Dortmund on Dec. 1.

(Martin Meissner/The Associated Press)

People attend the opening ceremony of a Christmas market in Cologne, Germany, on Nov. 22.

(Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters)

A vendor waits for customers at the Christmas market near the town hall in central Berlin on Nov. 30.

(Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press)

In Belgium

At the Grand Place in Brussels on Nov. 26, visitors are drawn to the main attraction at the Winter Wonders and Christmas Market: the giant illuminated Christmas tree.

(Olivier Matthys/The Associated Press)

Two people enjoy hot drinks at the reindeer booth during a visit to the Winter Wonders market.

(Olivier Matthys/The Associated Press)

A girl at the Winter Wonders market wears a face mask while riding Andrea's Carousel, a French steampunk carousel built in 1999.

(Olivier Matthys/The Associated Press)