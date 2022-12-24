The latest:

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for most provinces and territories.

Across Ontario, Quebec, B.C. and the Maritimes, hundreds of thousands of people are without power.

Hundreds of passengers trapped on VIA Rail trains between Toronto and Montreal overnight.

Worries about flooding, dangerous road conditions in B.C.

CBC Lite: If the power or data on your device is low, get your storm updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

Hundreds of thousands of people across Ontario, Quebec and the Maritime provinces are starting their Saturday without power, as crews scramble to fix outages caused by wild winds, snow and ice.

Have a question or something to say? Email: ask@cbc.ca or join us live in the comments now.

In many parts of the country, including Ontario and British Columbia, officials are urging motorists to avoid travel if possible as treacherous winter conditions continue.

Western and northern parts of Canada are facing another day of extremely cold temperatures, while in some places, rainfall will create flood risks due to the frozen ground.

A transport truck drives along Highway 401 near London, Ont., on Friday. Major pileups on that highway and others have prompted repeated warnings to motorists to stay off the roads as poor conditions continue. (Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images)

422,000 without power in Ontario, Quebec

In Ontario, upwards of 81,000 customers were without power Saturday morning, mostly in eastern and southern parts of the province, as well as north past Thunder Bay. ​Hydro One said its crews were attempting to restore power but were hampered by high winds, blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions which continue to cause outages. Some customers may face ongoing restoration delays.

The Ontario Provincial Police were urging people to stay off the roads if possible, after massive pileups and hundreds of other collisions on Friday amid icy road conditions with very low visibility.

Highway 401 remained closed between Maitland and Port Hope on Saturday morning, while many other highway sections throughout southern parts of the province remained closed Saturday morning. Keep up to date with the latest closures on the 511 Ontario website.

WATCH | Meteorologist warns of low visibility, dangerous roads in Ontario, Quebec: Snow squalls, blizzard conditions continue in Ontario, Quebec Duration 1:00 Gerald Cheng, meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada, says motorists need to take extreme care on Saturday as conditions remain hazardous due to snow and strong winds.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded on VIA Rail trains on the Québec City-Windsor corridor from Friday night into Saturday morning. In a statement, VIA Rail told CBC News that power outages and fallen trees made it impossible to move some of the trains.

The rail operator said it was trying to keep stuck passengers comfortable while it searched for alternative transport, and promised them full refunds. More rail delays were expected Saturday.

In Quebec, 341,966 customers were without power Saturday, with the Capitale-Nationale around Quebec City and Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean regions hit hard. Hydro Quebec said it was hopeful about improving conditions on Saturday, as crews continue restoration work.

If your home is without power, do not use outdoor heating equipment indoors, like fuel-burning heaters, lights, generators or portable stoves, as these can cause asphyxiation or carbon monoxide poisoning if used inside.

Environment Canada is warning blizzards, strong winds and other stormy weather in parts of Ontario and Quebec will likely continue into Christmas.

A traveller waits at Pierre-Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Friday. The winter storm has disrupted holiday plans for travellers across much of Canada. (Andrej Ivanov/AFP/Getty Images)

B.C. endures more bad weather

Weather warnings remain in effect for many parts of western and southern British Columbia, including Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, with more snowfall on the way Saturday, as well as heavy rains that could cause flooding.

More than 17,000 BC Hydro customers were without power Saturday morning, most of them on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast. Crews worked through the night to try to get as many properties as possible back on the grid, and that work continues Saturday, officials said.

Multiple cars are pictured stuck on a snow-covered street in downtown Vancouver on Friday. The city is set to face heavy rainfall Saturday, which could cause flooding as the frozen ground is unable to absorb the rain. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Motorists were urged to take extra care on roads and highways across the province. DriveBC said travellers should expect rapidly deteriorating conditions, consider changing their travel plans, and be prepared for closures on short notice. Find the latest road conditions on the DriveBC website.

While more flights were arriving and departing at Vancouver International Airport than in days past on Saturday, the airport warned passengers that their flight schedules could change, and to check the latest flight information with their airline.

Power outages in Maritimes

Tens of thousands of people were without power in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island on Saturday morning.

In New Brunswick, more than 44,000 customers were without power Saturday morning. Environment Canada has issued a storm surge warning in the Bay of Chaleur from Miscou Island to Campbellton, where coastal flooding, beach erosion, minor infrastructure damage and coastal road washouts are expected.

In P.E.I., strong winds were easing Saturday morning. Flights at Charlottetown Airport have resumed and the Confederation Bridge, which was closed to all traffic Friday night due to high winds, has reopened. Maritime Electric crews were working to restore power to about 9,000 properties.

More than 24,000 customers in Nova Scotia were without power Saturday morning. High winds, rain and storm surges were expected to hit Cape Breton in the coming hours.

Elsewhere in Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador escaped the brunt of the winter storm, but parts of the province are expected to face heavy downpours, strong winds and storm surges throughout Saturday.

The weather continues to be frigid in parts of Yukon, Northwest Territories, northern B.C. and the Prairies, with temperatures in the –40s or –50s C, depending on the region.