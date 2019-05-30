Check out this epic line of Raptors fans at Jurassic Park
They couldn’t get into the stadium for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, so these die-hard Toronto Raptors fans lined up around it hours before tipoff for a chance to cheer on their team in the fan zone known as Jurassic Park. Reporter Greg Ross shows you how big the crowd is.
