CBC takes home 14 national RTDNA awards

CBC/Radio-Canada won 14 national Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada awards on Saturday.

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada, and the awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.

RTDNA regional winners were announced in June.

"Congratulations on all your outstanding work during a news cycle that never stopped," RTDNA president Lis Travers said in a news release.

CBC/Radio-Canada took home trophies for the following:

Audio

Digital

Excellence in Data Storytelling : CBC/Radio-Canada, Heat Islands

: CBC/Radio-Canada, Heat Islands Excellence in Social : CBC News, Iran Protests: Responding to the Audience's Authentic Conversation on Social

: CBC News, Iran Protests: Responding to the Audience's Authentic Conversation on Social Excellence in Sports Reporting : CBC Indigenous, Hometown Heroes

: CBC Indigenous, Hometown Heroes Opinion: CBC News, Abortion Columns: First Person & Opinion

Multi-platform

Investigative Excellence: CBC News The National, Canadian Coyote — Human Smuggling from Canada to the U.S.

Video

Feature News : CBC News The National/North Network Team/Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., Washing Away

: CBC News The National/North Network Team/Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., Washing Away News — Live Special Events : CBC News Studios, Pope Francis in Canada: Maskwacis Apology

: CBC News Studios, Pope Francis in Canada: Maskwacis Apology Opinion : CBC News The National, Black Canadians on Buffalo Shootings

: CBC News The National, Black Canadians on Buffalo Shootings VJ — Video: CBC News The National, Canadians Open Homes to Ukrainians

Here are some of the local RTDNA winners from CBC: