CBC takes home 14 national RTDNA awards

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada, and the awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.

CBC/Radio-Canada won 14 national Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada awards on Saturday. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

RTDNA regional winners were announced in June.

"Congratulations on all your outstanding work during a news cycle that never stopped," RTDNA president Lis Travers said in a news release.

CBC/Radio-Canada took home trophies for the following:

Audio

Digital

  • Excellence in Data Storytelling: CBC/Radio-Canada, Heat Islands
  • Excellence in Social: CBC News, Iran Protests: Responding to the Audience's Authentic Conversation on Social
  • Excellence in Sports Reporting: CBC Indigenous, Hometown Heroes
  • Opinion: CBC News, Abortion Columns: First Person & Opinion

Multi-platform

Video

Here are some of the local RTDNA winners from CBC:

