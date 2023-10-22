CBC takes home 14 national RTDNA awards
Radio Television Digital News Association honours broadcast, online journalism
CBC/Radio-Canada won 14 national Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada awards on Saturday.
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada, and the awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.
RTDNA regional winners were announced in June.
"Congratulations on all your outstanding work during a news cycle that never stopped," RTDNA president Lis Travers said in a news release.
CBC/Radio-Canada took home trophies for the following:
Audio
- Best Podcast: CBC Podcasts, Kuper Island
- Excellence in Sports Reporting: CBC Ideas, Lloyd Percival Canada's Sports Prophet: Pt. 2
- Feature News: CBC Radio The House, Kyiv Audio Diary
- News Information Program: CBC The Current, Ukraine's Refugee Crisis
- Opinion: CBC Radio The Sunday Magazine, An Elegy for Lost Children
Digital
- Excellence in Data Storytelling: CBC/Radio-Canada, Heat Islands
- Excellence in Social: CBC News, Iran Protests: Responding to the Audience's Authentic Conversation on Social
- Excellence in Sports Reporting: CBC Indigenous, Hometown Heroes
- Opinion: CBC News, Abortion Columns: First Person & Opinion
Multi-platform
- Investigative Excellence: CBC News The National, Canadian Coyote — Human Smuggling from Canada to the U.S.
Video
- Feature News: CBC News The National/North Network Team/Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., Washing Away
- News — Live Special Events: CBC News Studios, Pope Francis in Canada: Maskwacis Apology
- Opinion: CBC News The National, Black Canadians on Buffalo Shootings
- VJ — Video: CBC News The National, Canadians Open Homes to Ukrainians
Here are some of the local RTDNA winners from CBC: