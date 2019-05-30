CBC News takes home major prize at Digital Publishing Awards

CBC News took home several prizes at the Digital Publishing Awards on Wednesday for everything from podcasts and videos to newsletters, including a major win for general excellence at a large publication.

The Digital Leadership award went to TVO's Kathy Vey, while the Emerging Excellence award was presented to Sofia Misenheimer, of Art/iculation.

The general excellence award is handed out in three divisions — small, medium and large.

In awarding gold in the large division to CBC News, the judging panel cited its site's "exemplary design and innovation in its special projects and multimedia offering."

Maclean's took gold in the medium division, with commendations from the judges for its video and social media.

The team behind the Calgary-based site, The Sprawl , took gold in the small division. The site focuses on taking deeper looks at local issues.

Other gold winners for CBC News included:

Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo won gold in the podcast category.

Silver awards were awarded to Andre Mayer, Dave Pizer and Evan Mitsui for Best Service Feature for Back to the land, and Kelly Crowe, Dave Pizer and Craig Chivers for Best Science and Tech piece for The million-dollar drug.

CBC News also took silver for Innovation in Digital Storytelling for its coverage of the Toronto van attack.

CBC Radio and CBC Podcasts also picked up some awards Wednesday night.

Vey is the first woman to receive the Digital Leadership award. Buzzfeed's Craig Silverman introduced Vey as, "the quiet force behind some of the most remarkable and ambitious data journalism and local journalism initiates in Canada over the past decade."

The jury described Misenheimer as "a driven individual who is only going to continue to make a positive impact through her work in the digital media landscape."