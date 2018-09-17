'Real news, delivered by real kids': CBC launches Kids News

CBC is banking on the phrase "out of the mouth of babes" being more than just a saying.

The public broadcaster on Monday launched CBC Kids News, a digital-first platform delivering news for kids, by kids.

"We are deepening our commitment to serve Canadian kids with engaging, informative and trustworthy content," CBC's general manager of programming Sally Catto said in a statement.

Catto added that CBC Kids News aims to "strengthen media literacy and empower kids to find the positive in daily news," with content aimed at kids in the nine to 13 age range.

Topics will range from news and sports to pop culture and the environment, approached in a "safe and age-appropriate manner."

Saara Chaudry beat out more than 700 other kids to nab the role as host and lead contributor of CBC Kids News.

The 14-year-old actor from Toronto — who lent her voice in the critically acclaimed animated film The Breadwinner — described the website as "real news, delivered by real kids."

"Kids will be interested in a site like this because it provides kids with a reliable resource to go to, to understand what's going on around them, be that locally or internationally, in an unbiased, understandable and relatable way," she said.