Watch CBC News Explore free streaming

Roku TV in Canada and the U.S. if you have a Roku streaming device or Roku powered smart TV. Go to the Roku Channel app and click into the Live TV Channel Guide. Find us at channel 105. We're also on the Tubi streaming app in the U.S. CBC Gem: Go to the Gem app on your smart TV or directly to the CBC Gem website. You will find CBC News Explore on the front page under the "Live TV" section.

Here are some of the new shows you'll be able to watch exclusively on CBC News Explore:

About That

Host Andrew Chang finds the awesome in daily news by expanding our understanding of the stories everybody's talking about. We dig deep with a clear focus, a sense of wonder and will geek out, laugh, and admit when we don't get it.

About That streams live on CBC News Explore every weekday at 11 a.m. ET, and repeats on the channel weekdays at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET. You can also watch episodes on CBC Gem any time.

About That | How Ye's presidential bid connects to Parler Duration 23:08 Nov. 25, 2022 | Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has agreed to buy social media platform Parler. It's just one in a recent string of controversial decisions, including announcing he will run for U.S. president... again. But, how did we get here, and how could the two decisions be connected? Culture critic Stacy Lee Kong joins About That with Andrew Chang to find out.

This Week in Canada

This Week in Canada takes you on a journey through Canada to see how the news is playing out in the heart of local communities. Meet people with common struggles and those making a difference.

Episodes of This Week in Canada stream on the CBC News Explore channel all week long, including Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch episodes of This Week in Canada free on CBC Gem any time.

This week in Canada | Episode 01 Duration 25:46 Nov. 16, 2022 | Is the sun responsible for climate change? Plus — we speak to Montreal business owners who are struggling to get customers through the front door due to road construction.

Planet Wonder

Host Johanna Wagstaffe explores surprising climate questions, taking us on a journey of discovery through science. Planet Wonder introduces us to the smart people seeking solutions to climate change, connecting different perspectives as we wander through forests, across oceans, up mountains and into laboratories.

Episodes of Planet Wonder stream on the CBC News Explore channel all week long, including Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 pm ET. You can also watch episodes of Planet Wonder free on CBC Gem , any time.

Planet Wonder Duration 25:27 Johanna delves into the science of tree communication and connection, as well as our relationships with trees, including some awkward conversations. Also, she eats dirt.

BIG documentary series

BIG jumps off from the news to expose how the biggest industries on the planet have unseen impacts on our everyday lives.

New BIG documentaries will stream on CBC News Explore every month. You can also watch them free on CBC Gem, any time.

Some core CBC News programs are also available on the Explore streaming channel:

The National is the CBC's flagship national newscast, with news reports and investigations from across Canada and around the world. You can watch The National live on CBC News Explore Sunday through Friday, starting at 9 pm. ET. The show repeats live on the channel through the evening. If you like catching up on news in the morning, The National replays until 11 a.m. ET.

The Fifth Estate is a weekly documentary program where CBC investigative reporters dig deep to expose bad actors in all corners of Canada and hold them to account. The Fifth Estate has won several awards, including the Michener Award, International Emmys and an Academy Award in 1983. Episodes of The Fifth Estate play on CBC News Explore Monday, Wednesday and weekends.

Mark etplace is a team of investigative journalists that tests products and services Canadians use every day to hold companies and governments to account. Episodes of Marketplace play on CBC News Explore Tuesdays, Thursdays and weekends.

And there's much more to the channel than those great shows. You will find a selection of in-depth stories, short documentaries and investigations from CBC newsrooms across the country playing on the channel throughout the day.