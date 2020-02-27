Head of CBC News Jennifer McGuire leaving CBC

CBC's editor-in-chief of news, Jennifer McGuire, is stepping down after more than a decade in the role and leaving CBC at the end of this week, the public broadcaster announced Thursday.

"I have had a long career passionately serving the mission of our public broadcaster in various roles," McGuire said in a note to staff.

"And while I love this place, it is time for me to spread my wings and imagine a life outside of the CBC while I am at the height of my skills and while I have some runway left in my career life to do it."

As general manager and editor-in-chief of CBC News since May 2009, McGuire has been responsible for English language news content and programming across the public broadcaster's different platforms: radio, television, digital and social.

CBC underwent major redevelopment initiatives during her tenure, including the reinvention of CBC Radio 2, the integration of the broadcaster's television, radio and digital news operations, the rebranding of CBC Newsworld into CBC News Network and the revamp of flagship TV newscast The National.

"Change and challenge are united," McGuire said. "And I have been on the front end of many challenging, but ultimately important, reinventions."

Began CBC career in radio

McGuire began her career at the CBC in radio as an associate producer for the broadcaster's morning radio program in Ottawa. Later, she worked as a TV producer for Foreign Assignment and other shows on CBC Newsworld.

Before taking on the role of editor-in-chief, McGuire served as program director and then executive director of CBC Radio, where she helped establish the program development process and lead the creation of shows such as The Current.

McGuire, right, presents retired correspondent David Halton with a CBC News Hall of Fame plaque honouring his father, Second World War correspondent Matthew Halton, in Toronto in June 2019. (Albert Leung/CBC)

During her more than 10 years as head of news, the public broadcaster became news itself on account of several controversies, including the Jian Ghomeshi scandal , the " appropriation prize " furor and criticism over on-air CBC journalists giving paid speaking engagements .

During that time, she also oversaw CBC's coverage of major news stories and investigations, such as the Ebola outbreak and the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls investigation.

"It is not always easy, but we are the most powerful when we lead, whether it is going to Liberia to cover Ebola or digging into why there are no seat belts on school buses [or] our important work around MMIW," McGuire said.