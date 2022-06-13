Indigenous candidates may apply for this paid development opportunity in journalism

CBC's new Indigenous Pathways to Journalism Development Program is here.



This is a full-time, 9-month learning and development opportunity for six First Nations, Inuit and Métis candidates who want to develop practical skills as a storyteller in a CBC newsroom. There is no requirement for prior journalism experience.

Indigenous communities are full of storytellers and community leaders who have unique perspectives, experiences, and stories to share. Indigenous Pathways provides the training, tools and experience to strengthen Indigenous voices and storytelling at Canada's Public Broadcaster.

In this program, participants will:

Learn skills and tools for working in a modern newsroom.

Work in journalism, from digital writing to radio and television broadcast.

Grow relationships with coaches, mentors, colleagues, their cohort, and fellow Indigenous CBC staff.

Create multi-platform storytelling that merges Indigenous storytelling with CBC journalism.

In addition to hands-on experience and coaching, participants will go through a "journalism bootcamp" with top instructors from across Canada.

CBC Indigenous Pathways is for you if:

You are an emerging storyteller who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis.

You have a deep interest in storytelling.

You want to gain practical, hands-on experience working in a CBC newsroom.

Apply Today. The deadline to apply is July 15, 2022.



If you have any questions or want to talk more about the program, email us at: pathwaystojournalism@cbc.ca

Indigenous Pathways placements are available in 15 CBC newsrooms across Canada. In the application form, you will be asked to indicate which location you are applying for.