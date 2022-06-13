Apply today for CBC Indigenous Pathways
Indigenous candidates may apply for this paid development opportunity in journalism
This is a full-time, 9-month learning and development opportunity for six First Nations, Inuit and Métis candidates who want to develop practical skills as a storyteller in a CBC newsroom. There is no requirement for prior journalism experience.
Indigenous communities are full of storytellers and community leaders who have unique perspectives, experiences, and stories to share. Indigenous Pathways provides the training, tools and experience to strengthen Indigenous voices and storytelling at Canada's Public Broadcaster.
In this program, participants will:
- Learn skills and tools for working in a modern newsroom.
- Work in journalism, from digital writing to radio and television broadcast.
- Grow relationships with coaches, mentors, colleagues, their cohort, and fellow Indigenous CBC staff.
- Create multi-platform storytelling that merges Indigenous storytelling with CBC journalism.
In addition to hands-on experience and coaching, participants will go through a "journalism bootcamp" with top instructors from across Canada.
CBC Indigenous Pathways is for you if:
- You are an emerging storyteller who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis.
- You have a deep interest in storytelling.
- You want to gain practical, hands-on experience working in a CBC newsroom.
Apply Today. The deadline to apply is July 15, 2022.
If you have any questions or want to talk more about the program, email us at: pathwaystojournalism@cbc.ca
Indigenous Pathways placements are available in 15 CBC newsrooms across Canada. In the application form, you will be asked to indicate which location you are applying for.
- YELLOWKNIFE: Yellowknife is in Chief Drygeese territory and is the traditional land of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation. It is also a hub for Dene, Inuit and Métis who live in the Northwest Territories.
- IQALUIT: Iqaluit, in Nunavut, is the traditional territory of the Inuit.
- VANCOUVER: Vancouver is located on the traditional territories of three Local First Nations: the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh.
- CALGARY: Calgary is located in the traditional territories of the Niitsitapi (Blackfoot Confederacy) and the people of the Treaty 7 region in Southern Alberta. The City of Calgary is also home to Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 3.
- EDMONTON: Edmonton is located within Treaty 6 Territory and within the Métis homelands and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge this land as the traditional territories of many First Nations such as the Nehiyaw (Cree), Denesuliné (Dene), Nakota Sioux (Stoney), Anishinaabe (Saulteaux) and Niitsitapi (Blackfoot).
- SASKATOON: Saskatoon is located in Treaty 6 Territory and the Homeland of the Métis. We pay our respect to the First Nations and Métis ancestors.
- REGINA: Regina is on Treaty 4 Territory, the original lands of the Cree, Saulteaux, Dakota, Lakota, Nakoda and homeland of the Métis.
- WINNIPEG: Winnipeg is located on ancestral lands and on Treaty 1 Territory. The Red River Valley is also the birthplace of the Métis Nation.
- THUNDER BAY: The traditional territory of the Anishinabek, which includes the Ojibwa of Fort William First Nation, signatory to the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850 and contributions of the Métis people.
- HAMILTON: The Haldimand Tract, land promised to the Haudenosaunee people of Six Nations. This territory is the traditional territory of the Neutral, Anishnaabeg, and Haudenosaunee Peoples.
- OTTAWA: Ottawa is built on unceded Algonquin Anishinaabe territory.
- MONTREAL: The Montreal station is located on unceded Indigenous lands. The Kanien'kehá:ka Nation is recognized as the custodians of the lands and waters on which we gather. Tiohtià:ke/Montréal is historically known as a gathering place for many First Nations. Today, it is home to a diverse population of Indigenous and other peoples.
- HALIFAX: Kjipuktuk, also known as Halifax, is in Mi'kma'ki, the ancestral and unceded land of the Mi'kmaq People.
- SYDNEY: The station is in Mi'kma'ki, the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq People. This territory is covered by the "Treaties of Peace and Friendship" which Mi'kmaq and Wolastoqiyik (Maliseet) people first signed with the British Crown in 1725. The treaties did not deal with surrender of lands and resources but in fact recognized Mi'kmaq and Wolastoqiyik (Maliseet) title and established the rules for what was to be an ongoing relationship between nations.
- ST. JOHN'S: The land on which we gather is in traditional Mi'kmaw Territory, and we acknowledge with respect the diverse histories and cultures of the Beothuk, Mi'kmaq, Innu, and Inuit of this province.