Catch the excitement during CBC's comprehensive coverage from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will run from Tuesday, August 24 to Sunday, September 5, 2021. Team Canada includes 128 athletes competing in 18 sports.



CBC will offer daily broadcasts totalling 68 hours of television coverage — more than ever before — including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.



Hosted by veteran broadcaster Scott Russell, CBC's broadcast schedule features three shows per day, Monday-Saturday: Paralympic Primetime, Paralympic Late Night and Paralympic Afternoon, with daytime and evening shows airing on Sundays.



Four-time Paralympic medallist in Para swimming, Summer Mortimer, joins Russell in-studio as special analyst for select events, and CBC Sports' Devin Heroux is the reporter on the ground in Tokyo.

Broadcast partners Sportsnet and AMI will also offer regular coverage of key competitions.



Described video will be offered on all of CBC's Daytime and Prime Time television coverage, and on the simulcast digital live-streams of broadcasts, provided by Descriptive Video Works.

In addition, CBC will offer more than 950 hours of live streaming content via the free CBC Gem streaming service, CBC's dedicated Tokyo 2020 website (cbc.ca/tokyo2020) and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

Team Canada includes 128 athletes (including Brent Lakatos, above) who will be competing in 18 sports at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Pool / Gerry Images) Twenty-one disciplines from 19 sports will be featured, including: Para athletics, Para badminton, boccia, Para cycling (road and track), football 5-a-side, goalball, Para judo, sitting volleyball, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Para triathlon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair tennis, Para canoe, Para rowing, Para equestrian, Para archery and shooting Para sport. Highlights will be available for Para powerlifting, Para taekwondo and wheelchair fencing.



The excitement officially begins on Tuesday, August 24 at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) with live coverage of the Opening Ceremony, hosted by Scott Russell and wheelchair racing legend, Senator Chantal Peticlerc. The Opening Ceremony will be presented on CBC TV with closed captioning and described video, and streaming coverage will also include American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation. A special Prime Time broadcast of the Opening Ceremony will air later that day at 7 p.m. local time. For CBC's complete schedule of events, click here.

RELATED



CBC Sports is keeping audiences up-to-date on the latest news from Tokyo with daily episodes of digital series WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING and special episodes of THE BREAKDOWN available on all of its social and digital platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook , and Instagram.

Hosted by Jacqueline Doorey, WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING streams daily at 6 a.m. ET recapping everything of importance that happened while Canadians were sleeping, including medal moments and exciting storylines. THE BREAKDOWN, hosted by Vivek Jacob features athlete interviews, expert analysis and stories of significance as they occur.



Those looking to learn more about the Paralympic Games can visit cbc.ca/tokyo2020 for stories and profiles on Canada's Paralympians.