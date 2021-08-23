How to connect to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Catch the excitement during CBC's comprehensive coverage from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5
CBC will offer daily broadcasts totalling 68 hours of television coverage — more than ever before — including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.
Hosted by veteran broadcaster Scott Russell, CBC's broadcast schedule features three shows per day, Monday-Saturday: Paralympic Primetime, Paralympic Late Night and Paralympic Afternoon, with daytime and evening shows airing on Sundays.
Four-time Paralympic medallist in Para swimming, Summer Mortimer, joins Russell in-studio as special analyst for select events, and CBC Sports' Devin Heroux is the reporter on the ground in Tokyo.
Broadcast partners Sportsnet and AMI will also offer regular coverage of key competitions.
Described video will be offered on all of CBC's Daytime and Prime Time television coverage, and on the simulcast digital live-streams of broadcasts, provided by Descriptive Video Works.
In addition, CBC will offer more than 950 hours of live streaming content via the free CBC Gem streaming service, CBC's dedicated Tokyo 2020 website (cbc.ca/tokyo2020) and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.
The excitement officially begins on Tuesday, August 24 at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) with live coverage of the Opening Ceremony, hosted by Scott Russell and wheelchair racing legend, Senator Chantal Peticlerc. The Opening Ceremony will be presented on CBC TV with closed captioning and described video, and streaming coverage will also include American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation. A special Prime Time broadcast of the Opening Ceremony will air later that day at 7 p.m. local time. For CBC's complete schedule of events, click here.
CBC Sports is keeping audiences up-to-date on the latest news from Tokyo with daily episodes of digital series WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING and special episodes of THE BREAKDOWN available on all of its social and digital platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Hosted by Jacqueline Doorey, WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING streams daily at 6 a.m. ET recapping everything of importance that happened while Canadians were sleeping, including medal moments and exciting storylines. THE BREAKDOWN, hosted by Vivek Jacob features athlete interviews, expert analysis and stories of significance as they occur.
Those looking to learn more about the Paralympic Games can visit cbc.ca/tokyo2020 for stories and profiles on Canada's Paralympians.