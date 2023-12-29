CBC cancels New Year's Eve broadcast special due to 'financial pressures'

New Year's Eve will look much different this year on CBC-TV.

"Unfortunately, CBC is not able to produce a live New Year's Eve special this year due to financial pressures," read a statement obtained by CBC News from CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson and Kerry Kelly, senior manager of public relations English communications.

This year, CBC plans to air a new Just For Laughs special hosted by comedian Mae Martin on Sunday at 11 p.m. in most markets. The hour-long taped show will not include a countdown.

It will be followed at midnight by episodes of Comedy Night with Rick Mercer as the new year rolls in. The programs also stream on CBC Gem.

It's a notable change for CBC, which has long been a reliable stop for viewers on the momentous night.

The New Year's Eve program swept across the country's time zones to feature musical performers on the ground in key cities. Rick Mercer was often a focal point as the night's emcee.

The broadcaster announced early in December that it plans to cut 10 per cent of its workforce — about 600 union and non-union positions — and axe some programming as it copes with a potential $125 million budget shortfall.