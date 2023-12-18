More sex-related charges laid against Cape Breton man

A Cape Breton man is facing eight more charges after another alleged victim has come forward to report sex-related crimes.

Earlier this month, police arrested Dominion, N.S., resident Paul Raymond Theriault Jr., 45., after a joint investigation by RCMP and Cape Breton Regional Police.

RCMP say Theriault's arrest follows an investigation that began in 2021, after reports of a man who was targeting females in the Cape Breton area.

Through the course of their investigation, officers uncovered evidence that females were being video recorded without their consent and that the videos were being posted and sold online.

In a news release Monday, police said there are now a total of 18 alleged victims who have come forward, reporting incidents between 2008 and 2023. Police say there may be more victims related to this case.

In addition to the 64 offences that were previously announced, Theriault Jr. is also charged with:

Possession of a prohibited weapon knowing it was prohibited.

Human trafficking.

Material benefit from human trafficking.

Unlawful confinement.

Sexual assault.

Administer a noxious thing.

Obtain sexual services.

Procuring a person to provide sexual services.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and Theriault is expected to return to court on Jan. 5 for a bail hearing.

RCMP said if someone is a survivor, knows someone who may be a survivor, or has information related to the incidents above, they should call local police or an RCMP detachment.

If someone is being, or has been, trafficked, or believes someone they know is being trafficked, they should call the Nova Scotia human trafficking hotline at 902-449-2425 or the national human trafficking hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

To remain anonymous, people can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

