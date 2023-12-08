5 now dead in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak as Canadian cases nearly double

Five people have now died in a salmonella outbreak linked to two brands of cantaloupes sold in six Canadian provinces, according to federal officials.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Thursday that 129 people have now been confirmed with salmonella linked to the outbreak — almost double the number at the last update on Dec. 1, when a single death had been recorded.

Nearly half of the people who have become sick are people over 65, while another third are children under five. There have been cases in babies less than a year old and at least one adult as old as 100, the update said.

Symptoms include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and headaches.

The agency provided no details on the deaths in its latest update on Thursday, but said cases have risen sharply in Quebec, with 91 confirmed infections compared to 35 last week.

There are also 17 cases in Ontario and 15 in British Columbia. Officials have confirmed two each in Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

PHAC said people became sick between mid-October and mid-November, and 44 have been hospitalized, adding other salmonella infections are being investigated.

"People who are infected with salmonella bacteria can spread salmonella to other people several days to several weeks after they have become infected, even if they don't have symptoms,'' the update said.

Consumers are being warned not to buy, eat or sell Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupe. The agency has issued separate recalls for other types of fruit produced alongside cantaloupes, like honeydew, pineapple, watermelon and assorted fruit trays.

"If you are unable to verify the brand of cantaloupe, or if your produce is part of the CFIA recalls, it is recommended to throw it out," PHAC said.

It issued food recall warnings three times in November for Malichita cantaloupes sold between Oct. 11 and Nov. 14.

On Nov. 24, it updated its warning to include Rudy brand cantaloupes sold between Oct. 10 and Nov. 24.

Three people in the United States have died from tainted cantaloupe as health officials work to determine whether additional products are linked to the outbreak that has sickened at least 230 people in 38 states.