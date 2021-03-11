The COVID-19 pandemic created a year of fear, uncertainty, lockdowns and loss. But there has also created resilience, and, for some, successful new business models.

These four entrepreneurs made big changes in order to adapt, and some of them are thriving.

From nylons to face masks

When lockdowns came into effect and people stopped going anywhere, Xenia Chen's Toronto-based online hosiery company, Threads, found itself in jeopardy after two years in operation.

The company switched to making masks at the suggestion of its Italian manufacturer. Chen launched them the day Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam recommended Canadians start wearing masks to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

From fitness classes to fitness performances

M.J. Shaw opened Soul Fuel Fitness in Toronto as an in-person experience, but six months later, the studio transformed into a fitness set for online classes.

The new business model means she can attract clients from outside her neighbourhood and membership numbers grew. Shaw plans to transition to a hybrid model when the pandemic ends.

From wedding supplies to making masks

Rick Brink had to lay off half of his 120 employees from his wedding accessories company, Weddingstar, as events were quickly shut down.

"I've been in business for 40 years. I know that if something hits your company you've got to be able to move fast," he said.

Within a few months the Medicine Hat, Alta., company started making masks. His staff has grown to 150 employees.

From movement classes to moving cross-country

Working from home as a movement instructor in a one-bedroom condo in downtown Toronto with her partner and dog wasn't working for Jasmine Smilke.

She spotted a 100-year-old home outside Digby, N.S., on Instagram and the small family moved across the country.

With files from Carly Thomas, Jill English and Nicole Riva