Lest we forget: Canadians gather to mark Remembrance Day

Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country this morning, Remembrance Day, to honour those who took up arms — and in some cases paid the ultimate price — to defend this country and its way of life.

CBC News brings you special coverage of the national ceremony, where thousands are expected at the National War Memorial in Ottawa. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will be among those laying wreaths in memory of those who died.

In Nova Scotia, services will be held at Grand Parade in Halifax. It will include a 21-gun salute at Citadel Hill and a moment of silence.

Also present will be this year's Silver Cross Mother, Reine Samson Dawe, whose youngest son, Capt. Matthew Dawe, was killed in Afghanistan in 2007 alongside five other Canadian soldiers and an Afghan interpreter.

Samson Dawe will lay a wreath on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost children to war.

A wreath stands in front of a tombstone at the National Military Cemetery at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa on Sunday, the day before Remembrance Day. (The Canadian Press)

This year's Canadian ceremonies follow a major ceremony in France earlier this year marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when thousands of Canadians stormed the beaches of Normandy with their British and American allies to fight Nazi Germany.

It also comes exactly 101 years to the day the First World War ended.

CBC coverage

You can watch live coverage, hosted from the National War Memorial by The National's Rosemary Barton, today from 10 a.m. to noon ET on CBC News Network, or stream it on Gem, our CBC News app or here at CBCNews.ca.

CBC Radio will also have special coverage of the ceremony hosted by Susan Bonner with Karina Roman at the National War Memorial.

Ontario, Quebec or the Atlantic provinces can tune in at 10:55 a.m. ET Anywhere else in Canada, tune in at 10:55 a.m. in your local time zone on CBC Radio one or the CBC Listen app.