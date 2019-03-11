Friends, family members and colleagues of the 18 Canadians killed in Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash are sharing their grief and memories.

The Canadians are among 157 people from 35 countries who died after the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane bound for Nairobi crashed shortly following takeoff from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. All the Canadians have been identified. They are:

Pius Adesanmi

Pius Adesanmi was a professor at Carleton University in Ottawa. (Facebook )

Pius Adesanmi, the Nigeria-born director of Carleton University's Institute of African Studies in Ottawa, was also a professor at the Ottawa school.

"Pius was a towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship and his sudden loss is a tragedy," said Benoit-Antoine Bacon, Carleton's president and vice-chancellor. Adesanmi was the winner of the inaugural Penguin Prize for African non-fiction writing in 2010.

Amina Ibrahim Odowa, daughter Sofia Abdulkadir

Amina Ibrahim Odowa, 33, of Edmonton, and her daughter Sofia Abdulkadir, 5, were killed. Odowa was a mother of three. (Submitted by Mohamed Ali)

Edmonton resident Amina Ibrahim Odowa, 33, and her daughter Sofia Abdulkadir, 5. They were on their way to visit family, a family member told CBC News.

Odowa's brother, Mohamed Ali, described his niece as "the favourite child" of everybody in the family. "She had her own mind, and she always wanted things done the way she liked," he said. "She was amazing."

Odowa leaves behind two daughters, ages seven and three.

Kosha Vaidya, Prerit Dixit, children Anushka and Ashka Dixit, grandparents

Ashka Dixit, Prerit Dixit, Kosha Vaidya and Anushka Dixit, left, are among the family members killed in the crash. (Pramesh Nandi/Facebook )

The Peel District School Board in Ontario said two of its students, Anushka, 13, and Ashka Dixit, 14, were among the dead, along with their parents, Kosha Vaidya, 37, and her husband Prerit Dixit, 45.

Their grandparents, PannageshVaidya, 73, and Hansini Vaidya, 67, also died in the crash.

Brampton, Ont., Mayor Patrick Brown called it "an unbelievably tragic situation for the family."

Derick Lwugi

Derick Lwugi, 53, was an accountant from Calgary and community volunteer. (Facebook via Canadian Press)

Derick Lwugi, 53, was an accountant from Calgary.

Lwugi, who volunteered as an assistant pastor, sat on the board of the non-profit Abeingo Association Canada and founded the Kenyan Community in Calgary group.

He leaves behind his wife Gladys Kivia, a domestic violence counsellor with the Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter, and three children, ages 17, 19 and 20.

Absolutely crushed to learn that one of my <a href="https://twitter.com/cityofcalgary?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityofcalgary</a> colleagues, wonderful community leader Derick Lwugi, was amongst those killed in the plane crash this morning in Ethiopia. All our love to his family, friends, colleagues, and all those touched by his life of service. —@nenshi

Danielle Moore

Danielle Moore, who grew up in Toronto but was living in Winnipeg, was on her way to a UN environment conference in Nairobi. (Submitted by Ryan Oliver)

Danielle Moore, 24, grew up in Toronto and worked in Winnipeg at the charity Canada Learning Code. She was described by family and friends as an activist who raised her voice for Indigenous rights, climate change, food security and the Manitoba Energy Justice Coalition.

Moore was among a group headed to a United Nations Environment Assembly. She was also a recent Dalhousie University grad.

"Danielle was exceptional in every sense," said Kim Davies, her former research adviser speaking on behalf of the members of Moore's former lab at Dalhousie. "She excelled at her studies, she was a kind and friendly person, and she was deeply devoted to environmental and human rights causes."

Micah Messent

Micah Messent of Vancouver Island was also en route to the UN conference. (Micah Messent/Facebook)

Friends of another young environmentalist, Micah Messent from Vancouver Island, are mourning his death. CBC News spoke to his family, who acknowledged the reports, but said they did not want to comment.

Messent was heading to the same UN conference, which he posted about on his Instagram the day before the crash.

Angela Rehhorn

Angela Rehhorn was part of the United Nations Association of Canada’s delegation to the Nairobi assembly. He was representing the Canada Service Corps Program. (Canadian Wildlife Federation)

The Canadian Wildlife Federation posted on its Facebook page that CWF Canadian Conservation Corps participant Angela Rehhorn was also heading to the UN Environment Assembly.

"Being selected to attend this UN Assembly is a testament to the tremendous contributions and value Angela and her fellow CCC cohorts bring to the future of conservation," said Rick Bates, CWF CEO in the post. "Angela shared the excitement and optimism of volunteering and working to improve our world. Her life is an inspiration to us all."

Rehhorn was originally from Orillia, Ont., but was living in St. Andrews, N.B., and working at the Huntsman Marine Science Centre.

Peter deMarsh

Peter deMarsh of Taymouth, N.B., was chair of the International Family Forestry Alliance and of the Canadian Federation of Woodlot Owners. (Family Forest Nepal Facebook page)

Peter deMarsh of Taymouth, N.B., was chair of the International Family Forestry Alliance and of the Canadian Federation of Woodlot Owners.

"Our circle was broken today with the sudden tragic loss of my beloved brother Peter on the Ethiopian Airlines crash this morning," his sister, Helen deMarsh, wrote on Facebook. "He was profoundly dear to me, I looked up to him and I will miss him every day for the rest of my life. Just days ago he met me at the airport with the biggest hug and warmest welcome."

The Kenya Forest Service said in a Facebook post that deMarsh was en route to Nairobi to attend a workshop on "access to international climate finance for small holder farmers."

Jessica Hyba

Jessica Hyba was a communications officer for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees. (Facebook)

A spokesperson for the UN High Commission for Refugees said Canadian-born Jessica Hyba joined the organization in Iraq in 2013 and had also worked at the organization's headquarters in Geneva. She had recently been appointed senior external relations officer based in Mogadishu and was "eager to get back to the field and working with refugees again," Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams said. "Prior to UNHCR, Jessica had a long and distinguished service with Care Canada, Care International and UNICEF."

Hyba, 43, was from Ottawa, but had lived overseas for years. She leaves behind two daughters, aged nine and 12.

Darcy Belanger

Darcy Belanger was a co-founder of Parvati.org, a non-profit dedicated to a healthy planet. (Roka Studios/Parvati.org)

The death of Darcy Belanger was confirmed by Parvati.org, where he was one of its founding members and director of strategic initiatives.

The non-profit organization, which describes itself as being dedicated to healthy planet, called Belanger "a hero in every sense of the word," in a post dedicated to his memory on their website. It said he "was passionately devoted to the protection of all life through the realization of MAPS, the Marine Arctic Peace Sanctuary," and that he "literally gave it his life."

He, too, was heading to the UN Environment Assembly.

Stéphanie Lacroix

Stephanie Lacroix was also working with the UN Association in Canada and heading to the UN Environment Assembly. (Stéphanie Lacroix/Facebook)

According to her LinkedIn profile, Stéphanie Lacroix was living in Ottawa and working with the United Nations Association in Canada as a project officer with the association's Canada Service Corps. She was also a board member of the African Community Fund for Education Canada and previously volunteered with Free the Children.

Her family members, including her mother, Sylvie Lamarche Lacroix and her uncle, Gilles Lamarche, posted about their loss on Facebook.

"Our hearts ache and will forever hold this beautiful soul with us," her uncle wrote. "You leave an exceptional legacy of love and service, and will be missed by thousands. You left your mark without a doubt and made a BIG difference."

Dawn Tanner

Dawn Tanner, right, is pictured with her sons Cody and Hunter. The Hagersville Secondary School teacher was killed in the crash. (Cody French/Facebook)

Dawn Tanner was a 47-year-old Hamilton-area teacher. Her death was confirmed by the Grand Erie District School Board, in a statement to CBC News.

In an emotional Facebook post, Cody French described his mother as an "extraordinary woman" and said her family is proud she dedicated her life to helping the vulnerable.

Ameen Ismail Noormohamed

Ameen Ismail Noormohamed was 72 years old. (Naheed Noormohamed/Facebook)

A death announcement posted to a Facebook page affiliated with the Ismaili Muslim community identified Ameen Ismail Noormohamed, 72, with ties to the Toronto area as one of the victims.

CBC News spoke to a relative of the man who confirmed Noormohamed was on the plane and said the family is in mourning.

Rubi Pauls

Rubi Pauls was travelling to Kenya to meet her grandfather for the first time. (Kenyan Community in Ontario)

Nine-month-old Rubi was travelling to Kenya with her family to meet her grandfather for the first time.

Her 34-year-old mother, seven-year-old brother, four-year-old sister and 60-year-old grandmother were on the flight with her. Rubi was the only Canadian citizen in the family.

Her grandfather, Quindos Karanja, said the family was on its way back to Kenya from Ontario to visit him for Easter.

He said his daughter, Carolyne Karanja, had been excited to go back home but had said she had a "bad feeling" before the trip. He said he's finding it hard to accept what has happened.

Prime minister reacts

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent condolences via Twitter to the families. The government also provided a phone number for Canadians in Ethiopia to call for consular assistance.