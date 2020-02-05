251 Canadians among cruise ship passengers quarantined in Japan after coronavirus outbreak

A cruise operator says 251 Canadians are onboard a quarantined cruise ship where there's been a confirmed outbreak of coronavirus off the coast of Japan.

Princess Cruises confirmed the passenger count on the Diamond Princess in an email to CBC News on Tuesday night. None of the Canadian passengers have tested positive for the virus during the first phase of screening, the email says.

So far, 10 people from the ship have tested positive for coronavirus and have been taken ashore to hospital.

Japan took protective measures to prevent the spread of the disease on Tuesday, ordering the quarantine of all 3,700 people on the ship for at least 14 days at Yokohama, near Tokyo. Food, provisions, and other supplies will be brought onboard, the cruise line wrote.

Princess Cruises said the affected patients include:

2 from Australia.

3 from Japan

3 from Hong Kong.

1 from the U.S.

1 from the Philippines.

They were among 273 people tested because they had a cough or fever, which are symptoms of the virus, or had close contact with a man who got off the ship in Hong Kong and was infected.

The path of transmission to each affected person isn't clear, and the others may have gotten the virus when they got off the ship at other port calls in Vietnam, Taiwan, Kagoshima and Okinawa.

Hong Kong puts another ship into quarantine

A Hong Kong official says people on board a cruise ship that was turned away from a Taiwanese port will be quarantined until they are checked for a new virus.

The World Dream ship, operated by Genting Cruise Lines, was refused entry at Kaohsiung port on Tuesday after three passengers on an earlier voyage were later diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Port health official Leung Yiu Hong says 90 per cent of current passengers are from Hong Kong and no one is from mainland China.

He says more than 30 crew members with symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat will undergo tests.

Leung said everyone will undergo temperature screening and must fill in a health declaration form.

They won't be allowed to leave until the tests are done. Leung said the length of the quarantine or the possibility of other steps will depend on the health tests.