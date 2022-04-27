Mattea Roach at the top of the list of Canadians who have impressed on Jeopardy!

Canadian Mattea Roach has been making headlines as she racks up win after win on Jeopardy! this spring.

Heading into the game scheduled to air on Thursday, the Toronto-based tutor had won 17 games — enough wins to put her on the game show's top-10 list when it comes to consecutive, regular-season wins.

At this point, no one from Canada has won more games in a row than Roach.

Cross Country Checkup 28:50 Ask Me Anything: Mattea Roach on competing in Jeopardy! Canadian Mattea Roach is currently in the middle of one of the longest streaks in Jeopardy! history. She answers listener questions about being a Jeopardy! champion in Ask Me Anything. 28:50

But competitors from Canada who came before her had impressive win streaks of their own.

Here's a look back at a few of the multi-game winners who have spoken to CBC News over the years about their Jeopardy! adventures.

5 wins for a game show veteran

Jeopardy champion Barbara-Anne Eddy Duration 3:23 Vancouver's Barbara-Anne Eddy talks about winning big on Jeopardy and other TV quiz shows. (Footage source: Sony Pictures) 3:23

In 1988, Vancouver's Barbara-Anne Eddy won five games on the show, bringing home $52,000 US — a haul worth more than $128,000 US today, when adjusted for inflation.

But Eddy was no trivia rookie, as she'd competed on multiple game shows over the years. (The Globe and Mail, for instance, reported she had competed on The $128,000 Question and managed to answer its namesake question.)

She appeared on CBC's Midday after her impressive run. Host Valerie Pringle wanted to know if going on game shows was "any way to making a living."

Eddy's answer might have surprised people watching at home.

"You can only go so far as a game show contestant and I think, in fact, I have reached my apogee," Eddy said.

3 wins and a Breaking Bad cameo

Kevin Wilson had been a Jeopardy! fan for many years before he made it on the show in 2009.

It would be worth the wait for the communications professional who grew up near the Canada-U.S. border, in Windsor, Ont.

Actors Bryan Cranston and R.J. Mitte played a father-and-son duo on TV's Breaking Bad. An episode of the show featured a clip from Jeopardy!, which, in turn, extended Canadian Kevin Wilson's time in the spotlight from his personal three-game streak on the game show. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"I was up against a fellow named Terry Linwood, who was a five-time champion, and things started out slow and then they went really well for me for about the second-half of the first round and the first-half of the second round," Wilson told CBC's Afternoon Drive in 2015.

"And then Terry found his mojo again and he caught up to me, right at the very end with the last question and unfortunately for him, and I got Final Jeopardy right and wagered everything but a buck and he got Final Jeopardy wrong and I walked out of there, almost $40,000 [US] richer that day."

Wilson ultimately won three games on Jeopardy!, but that's not where his moment in the spotlight ended — because his gameplay was later featured in an episode of AMC's Emmy Award-winning crime drama Breaking Bad called "Half Measures."

In the episode, the show's protagonist Walter White (played by actor Bryan Cranston) and his son Walt Jr. (played by actor R.J. Mitte), watch the Jeopardy! game. Wilson is seen on screen and heard being spoken to by Trebek.

"I'm still waiting for my Emmy on that one," Wilson joked.

The teacher who schooled his competition

Ali Hasan, who lives in New Westminster, B.C., and teaches in nearby Surrey, won three episodes of the U.S. quiz show Jeopardy! in 2018. (Antonin Sturlese/CBC)

Ali Hasan, a teacher from New Westminster, B.C., won three games on the program in 2018.

Like many of his fellow Canadian champions, he'd been watching Jeopardy! long before he got to hold a buzzer in his hand and stand on stage alongside Trebek, who has since died.

Trebek, in fact, dubbed Hasan a one-man Canadian invasion.

"When I was on the show, I remember two things from that time," Hasan later recalled, speaking to CBC after Trebek's death in 2020.

"One was how quick-witted Alex Trebek was, how fast he was in coming up with these jokes and these zingers and his wit was just amazing. And the other thing was his handshake. When we got to shake hands, his handshake, I remember, was so firm and so strong."

3 wins and a dream come true

Ottawa's Grant McSheffrey won three games when competing on Jeopardy!. (CBC)

Ottawa's Grant McSheffrey fulfilled a childhood dream of being on Jeopardy!.

Well, that dream came true, and he actually became a three-game champ in games that aired back in March 2017.

The software developer and Blackberry employee tweeted that he was grateful for the support he'd received during his back-to-back-to-back wins.

The 1st champ from Prince George, B.C.

Back in 2013, Matthew Church became the first contestant from Prince George, B.C., to win on Jeopardy!.

By winning the following game, he also became — by extension — the first Prince George player to be a two-time champ.

And with tonight’s <a href="https://twitter.com/Jeopardy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jeopardy</a> now aired in BC, this ends my time atop the trivia world. I go out as a 2-time champion! —@matthewchurch

Church won more than $30,000 US and he later told CBC that the money helped him with his medical-school tuition.