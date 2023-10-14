Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada

Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, is dead, family says

The family of a Canadian-Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, says she has died. Shir Georgy, 22, went missing after the militant group attacked the music festival near Kibbutz Re'im last Saturday.

Shir Georgy, 22, is the 4th Canadian confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict

The Canadian Press ·
A woman stands before a peaceful body of water.
The family of Shir Georgy, a Canadian-Israeli woman who had been missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7, says she has died. (Michal Bouganim/Instagram)

The family of a Canadian-Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, says she has died.

Shir Georgy, 22, went missing after the militant group attacked the music festival near Kibbutz Re'im last Saturday.

Georgy's aunt, Michal Bouganim, says the family is a mess and heartbroken.

"It is with great sadness and a broken heart that we announce the murder of our beloved Shir," Bouganim said on Instagram.

Bouganim says the family is preparing to hold Georgy's funeral in Israel tonight.

Georgy's aunt shared a video earlier this week where Georgy is seen sitting on the floor and taking shelter with other people.

Georgy is the fourth Canadian to die in the Israel and Hamas conflict.

A woman holds one arm above her head and smiles.
Gregory's aunt, Michal Bouganim, posted this picture of Gregory on Instagram last week. (Michal Bouganim/Instagram)

With files from CBC News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now