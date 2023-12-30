Canadian food banks feel the squeeze amid holiday spike, rising year-round demand

For CBC's Charity Drive series, we followed the food chain of a food bank network in the Laurentians to see all the work that goes into getting food to those who need it. Organizations say more and more people do.

The directors of two Canadian food bank associations say rising demand all year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, have put particular pressure on their networks this month.

Food Banks of Quebec executive director Martin Munger says food bank stocks are low in the province after the organization distributed tens of thousands of food baskets ahead of Christmas.

Munger says his network saw a 30 per cent increase in users in 2023 compared to last year and distributed double the number of aid packages it handed out in 2019.

Food Banks Alberta executive director Shawna Bissell says the province is facing a similar situation after noting increases in need every month this year.

She says demand for assistance is so high that her network isn't able to build up food reserves.

But both Munger and Bissell say they expect to be able to continue to meet demand without turning people away.