Canadians rally across the country to call for bolder action on climate change

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians were at marches well underway in Eastern Canada and now in the Prairies to urge the government and corporate leaders to address climate change.

The grassroots groups behind the Canadian marches have specific demands, including refusing any new oil and gas projects and cutting emissions to be just one quarter of what they were in 2005 by 2030.

"As a collective of young people from across the country, we aim to steer Canadian society off our current path of ecological and social catastrophe," says the mandate of Climate Strike Canada, one of the groups spearheading the marches. "Drastic climate action is the only option for humanity."

With most rallies scheduled for 11 a.m. local time in Canada, they kicked off first on the East Coast, with crowds gathering at Memorial University in St. John's and at Victoria Park in Halifax. In Newfoundland, the protesters were headed to the province's legislature, with some carrying signs critical of the province's oil extraction industry.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist who has helped spur the global climate protest movement, ​​​​appeared in Montreal and encouraged thousands of Canadians to take to the streets today.

"The strikes have been very successful today," Thunberg said in Montreal.

"It is a very good day, I will say."

Kids are gathering at the Manitoba legislature for the global climate strike. <a href="https://t.co/M9PVNosuSg">pic.twitter.com/M9PVNosuSg</a> —@EmilyBrass

More than 300,000 people were expected at the march in Montreal, with tens of thousands more planning to march in 85 different Canadian cities and towns from St. John's, to Tofino, B.C., and as far north as Inuvik in the Northwest Territories.

Their message is clear: bolder action is urgently needed to save the planet from the crisis of climate change.

This entire week has become known as the "Week for Future." It started with an emergency climate session at the United Nations on Monday where Thunberg lashed out at world leaders for not taking the climate crisis seriously enough.

Greta Thunberg praises protesters as hundreds of thousands expected for Montreal climate march<a href="https://t.co/Dt34NVeACH">https://t.co/Dt34NVeACH</a> <a href="https://t.co/U31kETZpJ4">pic.twitter.com/U31kETZpJ4</a> —@Steverukavina

On Friday, morning she met Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, whose quest for re-election next month is hinged on Canadians believing his party's climate plan is enough to do Canada's part for the planet. Thunberg said she told Trudeau the same thing she tells all world leaders.

"Just listen to the science," she said.

Large crowd gathering as the Halifax climate strike gets ready to start from Victoria Park <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FridaysforFuture?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FridaysforFuture</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClimateStrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClimateStrike</a> <a href="https://t.co/KrGCXawzyW">pic.twitter.com/KrGCXawzyW</a> —@cbccolleenjones

In Halifax, marchers wound through the centre of the city and ended at the headquarters of Nova Scotia Power. Among them was Cole Bunge, 17, with eight classmates from Dartmouth High School.

He said his generation is looking for environmental policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gases.

"I want to have grandchildren who can live in a healthy and happy world," he said.

Julia Sampson, 17, helped organize the Halifax march. She is looking for specific policy changes, including major increases in provincial aid to promote green energy and inclusion of climate change science in school curricula.

"We need to see our province switching to renewable energies and a good way to do that is solar power for residential homeowners," she said.

Hundreds gather at Confederation Park for Ottawa’s Global Climate Strike. Demonstrators will be heading to Parliament Hill at around 11:30am <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climatestrikecanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climatestrikecanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/9BxDd88HDN">pic.twitter.com/9BxDd88HDN</a> —@idilmussa

Some Canadian school boards and universities are cancelling classes during the protests, or telling students they will not be penalized for missing class during that time.

Other school boards are being criticized for being less than fully supportive. The Winnipeg School Division is encouraging students to participate but staff are still marking them as absent if they miss class.

Several retailers and workplaces are closing to allow their staff to participate in events, including more than 200 Montreal businesses and organizations alone.

Coming as it is in the midst of Canada's federal election campaign, four of the six mainstream party leaders will be marching.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climatestrikeTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climatestrikeTO</a> crowd taking to the streets. Many high school and university students have been allowed, or even encouraged, to skip class to be here. Hard to see the whole size of the Toronto crowd but there are definitely thousands marching. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GlobalClimateStrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GlobalClimateStrike</a> <a href="https://t.co/BnU8UZz5dM">pic.twitter.com/BnU8UZz5dM</a> —@thomasdaigle

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is marching in Victoria, while Trudeau, Green Leader Elizabeth May, and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet are all marching in Montreal.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said there will be Conservative representation at the Montreal march, but he will not be attending any events. He has an announcement planned later Friday in British Columbia.

Bernier, the only national party leader to deny climate change is a crisis caused by human activity, is campaigning in his home riding of Beauce in Quebec.