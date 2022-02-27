Demonstrations in solidarity with Ukraine held across Canada on Sunday
Those with family ties to Ukraine fear for safety of loved ones caught in the conflict
Demonstrations were held in more Canadian cities to show of solidarity with Ukraine on Sunday, which marked the fourth day of Russia's wide-ranging invasion.
Russia's ongoing attack has prompted condemnation by many world leaders and triggered a raft of sanctions.
Many Canadians gathered on Saturday as well to show their support for Ukraine. Protests against Russia's invasion have been held around the world in recent days — including in Russia itself, where police cracked down on protesters.
Thousands of people marched in downtown Toronto on Sunday afternoon to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The event, billed as "Mega March for Ukraine," was organized by the Toronto branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who represents Toronto's University—Rosedale riding federally, was among those attending the rally.
During the march, the crowd chanted: "Stand with Ukraine!"
In Hamilton, hundreds attended a solidarity rally where people waved Ukrainian flags and held signs calling for the world to "stand with Ukraine" as people driving by showed their support by honking.
Thousands of Ottawa residents gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Sandy Hill on Sunday to stand united with Ukrainians and protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Afterwards, they marched through the city's downtown core.
In Eastern Canada, a gathering in Charlottetown saw scores of people meet at city hall Sunday morning to take part in a rally to show support for Ukraine.
Some carried signs that read "Stop War" or "Stand With Ukraine." A group of children waved the Ukrainian national flag and cars honked their horns as they drove by.
"Usually it makes me cry when I see that someone not from Ukraine shows their support," said Olexsandra Bezruchko, who is from Ukraine and attended the rally.
"My relatives are still there.... They're scared because they're seeking shelter right now instead of just having a great, wonderful Sunday."
In Quebec, there was an outpouring of continued support for Ukraine at a rally in downtown Montreal on Sunday. Demonstrators had previously gathered outside the Russian consulate in Montreal on Friday and Saturday.
In British Columbia, about 150 people in Prince George gathered on the city hall steps on Sunday as part of a rally organized by St. George's Ukrainian Church.
The people gathered heard from Mayor Lyn Hall, members of local First Nations communities and shared songs and prayers for those in Ukraine.
In northern Canada, demonstrators congregated in downtown Whitehorse, flying Ukrainian flags and holding up signs.
The ongoing demonstrations taking place in Canada echo the sentiments of those opposing the war around the globe.
In Russia, police detained more than 2,000 people at anti-war protests in 48 cities across the country on Sunday, a protest monitoring group said.
With files from CBC News and Reuters
