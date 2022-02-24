Canadians react to war in Ukraine, express fears for those caught in conflict

Russia's wide-ranging attack and invasion of Ukraine has been quickly condemned by world leaders and shocked observers around the globe, including many Canadians with ties to the region where the conflict is unfolding.

The invasion of Ukraine had been telegraphed to some degree by Western leaders and officials who had warned for days and weeks that an attack was likely imminent.

But it became a reality early Thursday, as Russian airstrikes hit Ukrainian cities and military bases and troops and tanks moved onto Ukrainian soil.

Canada urged all of its citizens in Ukraine to exit the country if they could, or to shelter in place if that was not possible.

'They're scared'

In Atlantic Canada, Nadiya Butt-Velychko is watching from her home in Harbour Grace, N.L., as family in Ukraine provide updates on the Russian attacks.

That includes attacks on the area where her mother lives, near Hostomel Airport.

"She just sent me a video — helicopters, planes, missiles just going above [her] roof," Butt-Velychko told CBC News. on Thursday. "She can hear bombing and her house is just shaking."

In Montreal, Oksana Gerych is worried about her elderly parents, who live in the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

"They're scared," said Gerych. "But my mom said, 'Don't worry; don't panic. We will do whatever we supposed to do, and we just pray and hope everything will be fine.' "

In London, Ont., Volodymyr Vorobets has a brother, nephew and mother-in-law living in Ukraine, as well as members of his extended family.

'It breaks my heart'

Vorobets, the president of the London Ukrainian Centre, says Canadians need to pay attention to the people caught in the conflict and what they are going through.

"It's beautiful country," he told CBC News, "and it breaks my heart that it's being bombed as we speak."

A small group of Russians demonstrate their support for Ukraine at the Calgary City Hall on Thursday. (Mike Symington/CBC)

The news was just as shocking and painful for Yulia Zmerzla, the executive director of the Oseredok Ukrainian Cultural Education Centre in Winnipeg.

"When you see what's going on there, I just can't believe my eyes," Zmerzla said Thursday.

Saskatoon's Iryna Matsiuk is also worried about the family she has in Ukraine.

"It's a world full of emotions," said Matsiuk, speaking to CBC News on Wednesday, ahead of the invasion.

"On the one hand, we are very concerned about what's going to happen to our families — to Ukraine in general. And on the other hand, it's: 'What can we do here?' "

A pair of people show their support for Ukraine in front of the Russia Embassy in Ottawa on Thursday — the same day Russian forces invaded Ukraine. (Patrick Louiseize/CBC/Radio-Canada)

Boris Wrzesnewskyj, a Ukrainian-Canadian and former Liberal MP, said he'd spoken with family and friends in Ukraine who are preparing for what comes next.

"Those are difficult conversations because in some cases, you know these may be their last conversations," he told CBC News. "People are preparing to resist."

Canadian leaders condemn attack

Canada's political leaders have slammed Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a suite of new sanctions against Russian entities on Thursday and said Russia's actions in Ukraine represented "a massive threat to security and peace around the world."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seen at a news conference in Ottawa on Thursday, announced new sanctions against Russian entities in the wake of Russia's attack on and invasion of Ukraine. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen issued a statement saying her party "stands in solidarity with Ukraine and its people" and called the attack on Ukraine and its people "despicable."

Conservatives condemn Putin’s invasion of Ukraine <a href="https://t.co/xbS8DgtLMY">pic.twitter.com/xbS8DgtLMY</a> —@CandiceBergenMP

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted that Russia's Vladimir Putin "has waged an unprovoked war with callous disregard for innocent human life."

Provincial leaders similarly condemned the attack on Ukraine.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the world had watched "Vladimir Putin's war of aggression begin in Ukraine."

In Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe tweeted that "to those in Ukraine, and all Ukrainian-Canadians with loved ones in Ukraine, Saskatchewan stands with you."