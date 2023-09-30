Chief Political Correspondent Rosemary Barton hosts special coverage of the events to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

People throughout Canada attended gatherings on Saturday to mark the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, with many turning out in orange shirts to honour Indigenous students forced to attend residential schools — many of whom never made it home.

The day officially honours residential school survivors and Indigenous cultures as steps toward reconciliation.The federal government designated Sept. 30 a federal holiday in 2021 as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended in its 94 calls to action. It's also known as Orange Shirt Day.

As a national commemorative gathering began on Parliament Hill on Saturday afternoon, Algonquin Anishnaabe Elder Claudette Commanda urged a crowd awash in orange to remember children affected by residential schooling.

"Without love, there's no healing," she told the crowd, her voice breaking. "Let us show that love to the survivors."

Chief Junior Gould, centre, leads a drum circle during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Charlottetown on Saturday. (Nathan Rochford/The Canadian Press)

Phyllis Webstad, a survivor whose orange shirt was taken from her on her first day at St. Joseph's Mission Residential School near Williams Lake, B.C., started a grassroots campaign to raise awareness about residential schools and spread the message that every child matters. The orange shirt campaign is now in its 10th year.

Events are happening from coast to coast to coast on Saturday. In Hamilton, Ont., people gathered in Gage Park on Friday and Saturday.

"I'm proud that we're able to speak for the ones who aren't here, tell their stories and honour them," Ashley Masters, who works with the Hamilton Regional Indian Centre (HRIC), told CBC Hamilton on Friday. "It's gonna be a good day and good medicine."

Ashley Masters is an organizer of the now-annual event in Hamilton, Ont., called 'E yeti ya da nohs da:t Ogwak sa dah' in the Cayuga language, meaning 'Lifting Up Our Children.' (Justin Chandler/CBC)

Winnipeg is hosting a healing walk and powwow, along with art gallery tours, presentations, and a sacred fire.

Montreal is hosting a march organized by the Native Women's Shelter on Saturday afternoon, and free shows are happening at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

'We don't want it to become just another day off'

In Edmonton, the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society is hosting in-person events, along a virtual panel discussion about allyship. Executive director Cheryl Whiskeyjack told CBC Edmonton that many people want to participate in reconciliation but don't know where to start.

"We don't want it to become just another day off or another long weekend or anything like that," Whiskeyjack said.

"The risk we run if we just take that day off is some people will use it for that reflection, but if there's nothing to reflect on, it then just becomes another long weekend for folks."

This is the first year the day is being recognized as a statutory holiday in British Columbia.

Ginger Gosnell-Myers, a decolonization and urban Indigenous planning fellow at Simon Fraser University, said for Indigenous people, Sept. 30 can be a day for healing, connecting to culture and honouring loved ones.

"[We need] to ensure that we do get this day right, that we are hearing from Indigenous Peoples what Indigenous Peoples need," she told Jodie Martinson, guest host of CBC's The Early Edition.

For those who aren't Indigenous, Gosnell-Myers said the day could be spent learning about Indigenous cultures and histories.

WATCH | The evolution of Orange Shirt Day: How Orange Shirt Day has evolved Duration 5:25 Orange Shirt Day is an opportunity for non-Indigenous people to learn and reflect. Shana Dion from the University of Alberta tells about the meaning of the day, and how it has developed over the years.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour service at 1-866-925-4419.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat.