Confused about proof-of-vaccination requirements for travel? Your questions answered

This week, the federal government announced that as of Oct. 30, all travellers boarding a plane, train or marine vessel in Canada will need proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

"Fully vaccinated" is defined as a full series of a Health Canada-approved vaccine, with the last dose having been administered at least 14 days prior to the day of travel. A combination of approved shots is also acceptable.

There will be a period of transition through November for people who are currently in the process of getting fully vaccinated, but eventually, to travel by air, rail or water in Canada, full vaccination will be required.

That prompted some questions from you.

Will the government allow a 3rd shot for those who have mixed vaccines so they can fulfil November travel plans?

For domestic travel, your two mixed doses of Health Canada-approved vaccines are fine and entirely acceptable.

Travelling internationally is not as straightforward.

Right now, the Canadian government still advises against any unessential travel outside of Canada.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has not yet recommended a third shot simply for the ability of international travel.

But some provinces have moved ahead on that front. Saskatchewan , Alberta and Quebec announced in the summer that they would offer a third shot to people whose vaccines weren't recognized internationally.

This week, Manitoba announced it would also offer a 3rd shot of an mRNA vaccine to anyone who got a full mixed series, or two doses of AstraZeneca, or one dose of Janssen.

"We don't recommend a booster shot for international travel," Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine task force said during a briefing Wednesday. "What we did instead is just make a third dose available for travellers where they are not allowed to go to certain destinations because that destination doesn't recognize what they received here."

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said late last month that the government continues to engage with other countries about accepting a mixed vaccine dose; those talks are still ongoing.

It is up to any individual country to decide what qualifies as "fully vaccinated" when it comes to allowing foreigners to enter.

"We've been presenting our data, for example, in the vaccine effectiveness of the mixed dose schedule such as AstraZeneca followed by mRNA vaccines," Tam said Sept. 24 in Ottawa.

"Every country is trying to figure out the vaccine requirements and the U.S. as you've heard is just beginning to pull together their policy pertaining to vaccine requirements for entry through the air mode."

She added that progress may be quicker when it comes to European countries because some of them have also used the mixed-dosing schedules.

"But we still have to advise travellers that they must check in with the specific country requirements prior to travel because it is a bit of a varied landscape out there," she said.

Will the new rules mean that we won't need a negative COVID-19 test three days before the flight anymore?

There will be a short period of time when individuals who are in the process of being vaccinated will be able to travel domestically if they can show a negative COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of their travel date.

But that period will end Nov. 30.

After that, showing a negative COVID-19 test to travel domestically — rather than proof-of-vaccination — will no longer be an option.

"By the end of November, if you're 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you'll have to be fully vaccinated as will staff," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during a briefing Wednesday on the new rules. "Testing will no longer be an option before boarding."

I got a vaccine not approved in Canada. Can I get another set of vaccines so I can travel?

Eligibility for a new set of vaccines is at the discretion of each province or territory, as they are responsible for vaccine eligibility and distribution.

Many do currently offer an additional shot to individuals already vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine not approved by Health Canada, including British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Nova Scotia.

It is recommended that anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine not approved in Canada contact their local health authority for information about getting a Health Canada-approved vaccine.

What about people who have recovered from COVID?

Recovery from COVID-19 is unlikely to get you an exemption from the need to be fully vaccinated to travel domestically.

"For the vast, vast majority of people, the rules are very simple — to travel, you've got to be vaccinated," Trudeau said during the same briefing.

"If you haven't gotten your shots yet but want to travel this winter, let me be clear, there will only be a few extremely narrow exceptions, like a valid medical condition."

He said the government is working with Health Canada to define those exemptions, but warned they will be onerous to obtain.

"Let me say that simply having a personal conviction that vaccines are bad will not be nearly enough to qualify for an exemption."

Right now, the government does not recognize travellers to Canada who have recovered from COVID-19 and had only one dose of a vaccine to be "fully vaccinated."

According to its information page on travel, "If you have recovered from COVID-19, you still need a full series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine or combination of accepted vaccines."

How long will these measures will be put in place?

The government did not say. It will be up to the federal government to lift any national COVID-19 restrictions or regulations.